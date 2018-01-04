President Monson Funeral Arrangements

January 4, 2018 by 3 Comments

The Church has announced that President Monson’s funeral will be held Friday January 12, at noon (12 p.m.) Mountain Standard Time in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

The funeral will be broadcast on BYUTV and streamed on LDS.org (among other locations).

The Church is inviting us to share memories on President Monson’s Facebook page, as well as make remembrance donations to the Humanitarian and Missionary funds.

Comments

  1. erin says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Oops. I’m pretty sure you mean the funeral is next Friday, the 12th, right?

  2. Carolyn says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Yes! Fixed! Thanks!

  3. Orwell says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    I’m weirded out by the huge public viewing. I know there’s a precedent, but it still feels very Eva Peron to me.

