The blue jacket

There’s a blue jacket hanging in our entryway closet. I’ve owned it for twenty-one years. I’ve worn it maybe twice. It’s neither attractive or ugly and it would fit me well enough. But I don’t wear it, and I’m not sure when (or if) I ever will again.

I’m not going to get rid of it. Not yet, anyway, even though it’s a source of emotional pain. If I spend more than a second thinking about that jacket I start to feel a pointed grief begin to collect right down in my actual guts, pressure rising, until I slam the lid shut.

The summer before my father died he carefully folded and placed that jacket on my bed in my room, along with a water balloon launcher he’d crafted out of rubber surgical tubes and an old pair of Levi jeans, because it was time to pack for summer Scout camp. The coat was part of a uniform for older boys in Scout leadership positions. As for the launcher, it worked surprisingly well. He laid them out on my bed as if to say, “Here, son. I’ll help you get started.” Even though we’d already had an argument about how I didn’t want to go this year. I already had my Eagle. I’m not sure I want to do the Scouts thing anymore. I had other summer plans, dad, all kinds of plans, and I know you’re dying, dad, but come on, I haven’t been the most impressive kid in your eyes anyway, and we don’t always get along, and maybe we can just skip the whole thing.

Me, my dad, and the jacket all stayed home.

Twenty years ago today my dad died. January 5, 1998. It was a Monday. I remember sitting in the Northridge High School cafeteria. A close family friend approached. She was smiling and she was crying. She told me it was time to go home. The next day would have been the one-year anniversary of his official diagnosis of terminal brain cancer. They’d given him about six months and he’d almost doubled it. Typical for my dad, a chronic over-worker. Thinking about it now, I’m amazed at the bravery and poise that kind woman demonstrated when she was tasked with picking me up from school that day. She dropped me off at the elementary school right down the street from my house so I could gather up my younger brother and sister. I don’t remember if I smiled and cried.

At age fifteen I was too dumb to really understand what my 42-year-old father of five could have been going through. What kind of thoughts he wrestled with, leaving his family like that. What it was really like to stare death in the face. It all terrifies me now that I have two children of my own. I couldn’t leave them. Death is death, but it’s the missing out that’s the trouble.

I asked dad one night if he was afraid to die. We were sitting on bar stools in the Layton house kitchen. It was stripped down to the bone in the middle of a remodel job. He told me pointblank he wasn’t afraid. He firmly believed we would be together again, thanks to the gospel. But that didn’t seem to make him any less sad about it. Well-meaning people told me God must have needed him for something really important. I wanted to believe them. I couldn’t believe them. I don’t believe them. I knew his faults better than they did. What’s more, there was only one Darrell Hodges, and nobody needed him more than his family did.

To be honest, I believe I’ve spent more time since my dad died wondering how our relationship today would be than I do enjoying active memories from before he died. What he would think of me now, how would I relate to him? Would he be proud of me? Confused by me? Would he have advice for me all those times I needed it, and would I have taken it seriously? My spending time on questions like this more than enjoying memories of campouts and basketball games would probably make him sad. It makes me sad. My only defense, aside from openly recognizing my egocentrism, is to insist that today matters so very much.

Memories of my dad are all wrapped up and mixed together with memories of his other loved ones, most often tinged with the motivation to memorialize in the best ways. For several years I’ve thought about what I could say to honor his memory. Nothing feels adequate. Maybe someday I could try to write The Great Essay about it, working through my feelings and offering comfort to others who have or who will experience similar losses.

Today, though, I just want to tell dad that I’m sorry I couldn’t be more than what I was. I’m sorry for everything we’ve missed since then. I’m sorry about the jacket.