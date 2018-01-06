A Churchgoer’s New Year Resolutions

by

I am committed to going to church and being active in my LDS faith. I hold callings, take my children to Primary, and do my visiting teaching. I hold a current temple recommend. However, lately, I haven’t always felt inspired or filled or strengthened by my church attendance. In fact, I admit that sometimes church has felt draining and exhausting instead of replenishing (and this is in spite of having a fantastic and kind bishop, the ideal visiting teaching partner, and a chapel right across the street from my house). So here are some resolutions for the coming year that I think will make my church experiences something to look forward to, because I believe I have more agency in my church experience than I’ve recently been admitting to myself.

I am going to care about my studies. I’ve been phoning it in lately. If I come to church on time and all my kids have clean faces, I feel like I’ve done more than my part. Except—I haven’t. I have all week to read the Sunday School scriptures and Relief Society lesson, and I know I get more out of church (and feel more comfortable voicing alternative perspectives) if I’ve mulled over the lesson content in advance (and our #BCCSundaySchool2018 posts will be a great starting place). It’s hypocritical of me to assign reading quizzes to my university students but then show up to church on Sundays assuming I’ll be able to participate without having prepared. For me, Sunday preparation will include more than just required manual readings, too—the more I take agency in synthesizing materials that I find to be lovely, praiseworthy, of good report, and pertinent into my weekly study, the more my preparation will be meaningful to me as an individual. I am going to be a charitable reader/listener. Charitable reading/listening means interpreting a person’s statement in its most rational, strongest way. British philosopher Simon Blackburn says charitable readers “maximize the truth or rationality in the subject’s sayings,” rather than doing what I have been doing which is doubling-down on comments or statements that strike me as offensive or unsubstantiated and wallowing in my own self-righteousness. In other words, when someone in Relief Society says that “women are valued for our charity and selflessness,” I will optimize my agreement with that person by acknowledging that charity and selflessness are positive qualities that we should all strive to obtain rather than muttering under my breath frustrations about gender stereotypes or why the speaker didn’t include valuing men for these same qualities. I am going to speak up. Sometimes I feel all alone at church, especially when my husband is doing assistant ward clerk duties elsewhere. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one uncomfortable with where a discussion is heading, the only one uncomfortable with church history, the only feminist, the only one with heady, existential questions about the lesson plan material. Except, as it turns out, I am not so unique or one-of-a-kind, and it’s sort of ridiculous that I would selfishly consider myself as the diamond in the rough among an otherwise perfectly homogenous crowd. And all it takes is someone else to speak up and offer (generously and diplomatically) a contrary perspective that opens the door for other ward members to chime in, too. I can be that ice-breaker, and I can do it with empathy and kindness for the teacher-volunteer assigned to lead said discussion. Which leads me to the most important resolution: I am going to practice love, which is the whole point of it all. I firmly believe that my church attendance has more to do with expressing and receiving love within my community than it has to do with anything else. I believe that communion and partaking the sacrament is wholly involved with promising to love and receive love in turn. Thomas Merton wrote to Dorothy Day,

“Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy. That is not our business and, in fact, it is nobody’s business. What we are asked to do is to love, and this love itself will render both ourselves and our neighbors worthy if anything can.” Thomas Merton writes of love again in Seeds of Contemplation (1940): “To say that I am made in the image of God is to say that Love is the reason for my existence, for God is love. Love is my true identity. Selflessness is my true self. Love is my true character. Love is my name.” Lately I’ve approached church with defensiveness, even prickliness. I’m not saying I’ve been justified or unjustified on this—I’m just saying: it’s been there. I have understood why dear friends have parted ways from our church. However, that is not my current story or path, and as I am still choosing activity in the church, I am determined that love is the language that will broaden our borders, expand our tents, and invite a spirit of openness and wonder and authenticity into our congregations. In fact, I’m pretty sure my congregation already has this love and has attempted to share it with me, but it has been myself who has been showing up unprepared and closed off. I can never expect my church to be a welcoming and inviting place to persons of all backgrounds, cultures, sexual orientations, genders, ethnicities, and political parties if I can’t first be welcoming and appreciative and understanding myself to said congregation.

What resolutions do the rest of you have for Sabbath-day appreciation in 2018, whether churchgoers or not?