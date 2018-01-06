Killing Humbaba

by

The story of David and Goliath is one of the Bible’s really great tales. It is exciting, easy to put on a flannel board, and it has a great spiritual message: you can always overcome your obstacles, no matter how big they are, if you just have faith in God (and a reasonably good sling shot). Goliath has become a good metaphor for problems in our lives that seem to big to tackle. This, in fact, is the theme of one of President Monson’s most well-known talks and the book in which it was collected. We must all confront our Goliaths.

But I want to talk about another great hero who killed a huge opponent–one whose story was ancient even to the people who wrote the Old Testament: the Mesopotamian proto-hero Gilgamesh. Like David (and nearly every other hero in the Ancient or Modern world), Gilgamesh makes a name for himself by killing a big thing–the semi-divine Humbaba, whose name even means “hugeness.”

But there is a big difference between Gilgamesh and David. Unlike Goliath, whose army is arrayed against the Israelites in mortal combat, Humbaba—a forest guardian in the Cedar Forest—is minding his own business, just guarding the trees like he is supposed to. He poses no danger to Gilgamesh or anybody else in the story. I fact, Gilgamesh’s friends, his people, and his mother—the goddess Ninsun—all tell him to stay home and just let Humbaba stay in the forest and be big.

But the Gilgamesh wants none of it. When his BFF Enkdu tries to talk him out of his journey, Gilgamesh berates him as a coward:

You were raised in the mountains, with your own hands

you have killed marauding lions and wolves,

you are brave, your heart has been tested in combat,

But whether you come along or not,

I will cut down the tree. I will kill Humbaba,

I will make a lasting name for myself,

I will stamp my fame on men’s minds forever. (93-94)

And that is that. Gilgamesh is afraid that he is going to die, so he leaves his kingdom, shames his best friend into coming with him, marches for six days in order to hunt down a big creature who isn’t hurting anyone, and kills Humbaba in cold blood while he begs for his life. This offends the gods (who put Humbaba there in the first place) and sets in motion a chain of events that leads to Enkidu’s death, Gilgamesh’s deep mourning, and the realization that he is still going to die.

Killing Humbaba is the most foolish things that Gilgamesh does, but it is also one of the most human. Like most of us, Gilgamesh was not content just to fight the battles that needed fighting–he had to go looking for battles that he didn’t need to fight in order to satisfy some deep need for conflict. He fears death, and he wants to be immortal, but he lacks imagination, so the best he can do is kill something big. Guys do this all the time and call it hunting.

But there is a great metaphor here too. In much the same way that Goliath represents the big problems in our lives that we have to confront, Humbaba represents the problems that we seek out because we are stupid. Sometimes we take on these problems out of anxiety—because we just can’t live comfortably knowing that somebody on Twitter is wrong. Sometimes we do it to prove something to ourselves, or to someone else, or because we think we are rescuing a friend, or because somebody insulted us. When we pick battles that don’t need to be picked, or spend resources solving problems that weren’t even problems until we went looking for things to solve, we are, metaphorically, killing Humbaba.

Near the end of his life, Gilgamesh realizes that all of the big-thing-killing he has dedicated his life to has been useless. He has not prevented his death, nor does the fame he will enjoy after his death give him a moments solace for the death of Enkidu (but really the future loss of himself–it is Margaret he morns for):

I have wandered the world, climbed the most treacherous

mountains, crossed deserts, sailed the vast ocean,

and sweet sleep has rarely softened my face.

I have worn myself out through ceaseless striving,

I have filled my muscles with pain and anguish.

I have killed bear, lion, hyena, leopard,

tiger, deer, antelope, ibex, I have eaten

their meat and have wrapped their rough skins around me.

And what in the end have I achieved? (176)

Both David and Gilgamesh represent fundamental truths of the human condition, but they represent different fundamental truths. David tells us that we can’t always avoid major conflicts, so we have to be prepared. Gilgamesh tells us that we can sometimes avoid major conflicts, but, to our detriment, we don’t always really want to.

May we have the strength to defeat our Goliaths and the strength to stop seeking out Humbabas. And may we have the wisdom to tell them apart.

Quotations from Stephen Mitchell’s Gilgamesh: A New English Version. New York: Simon and Schuster, 2004.