Richard Bushman at Benchmark Books

In conjunction with the new Festschrift, To Be Learned is Good: Essays on Faith and Scholarship in Honor of Richard Lyman Bushman, edited by Spencer Fluhman, Kathleen Flake, and Jed Woodworth, Benchmark Books in Salt Lake City will be hosting an evening with Bushman and several of the editors and contributors to the volume. This event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. Find more information at Benchmark’s website, or at the Facebook event page.

