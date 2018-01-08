Toward a Paradigm of JST Revisions

by

As our GD curriculum turns to the OT, we are going to start getting many comments in our GD classes based on the JST. In my experience these comments will invariably be based on an assumption that all such emendations reflect (in English) the original text of the passage, the KJV having been corrupted somehow. And that widespread assumption in most instances at least will be wrong.

You might think that that is just Kevin being a wild-eyed heretic again, but no, that there is a variety of different things going on in the JST is a perfectly orthodox position held by the Church’s leading scholars of the subject. It’s just not a position that has been successfully communicated to the masses. I’m honestly not sure how to fix that, but that’s a problem for another day. Right now I want to try to craft a paradigm of the different possibilities inherent in any given JST emendation of the KJV text.

In 1985 Robert Matthews and Robert Millet separately came up with very similar lists of the different possibilities inherent in a given JST revision. Since these came out at about the same time and were very similar I assume they collaborated to some extent on this list. I’ll use the list as given by Matthews to represent the work of both men:

To regard the New Translation [i.e. JST] as a product of divine inspiration given to Joseph Smith does not necessarily assume that it be a restoration of the original Bible text. It seems probable that the New Translation could be many things. For example, the nature of the work may fall into at least four categories:

Portions may amount to restorations of content material once written by the biblical authors but since deleted from the Bible. Portions may consist of a record of actual historical events that were not recorded, or were recorded but never included in the biblical collection. Portions may consist of inspired commentary by the Prophet Joseph Smith, enlarged, elaborated, and even adapted to a latter-day situation. This may be similar to what Nephi meant by “Likening” the scriptures to himself and his people in their particular circumstance. (See 1 Nephi 19:23-24; 2 Nephi 11:8). 4.Some items may be a harmonization of doctrinal concepts that were revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith independently of his translation of the Bible, but by means of which he was able to discover that a biblical passage was inaccurate.[1]

Scott Faulring, Kent Jackson and Bob Matthews gave a slightly updated version of this list in their scholarly publication of the JST manuscripts, as follows:

Restoration of original text.

Restoration of what was once said or done but which was never in the Bible.

Editing to make the Bible more understandable for modern readers.

Editing to bring biblical wording into harmony with truth found in other revelations or elsewhere in the Bible.

Changes to provide modern readers teachings that were not written by original authors[2]

These authors opined that their five categories were exhaustive, stating that “they seem to include all of the revisions of the new Translation.” Apparently they were unfamiliar with a different list Phil Barlow had previously come up with:

Long revealed additions that have little or no biblical parallel, such as the visions of Moses and Enoch, and the passage on Melchizedek;

“Common-sense” changes (e.g., Genesis 6:6 “And it repented the Lord that he had made man” is revised in Moses 8:25 to read: “And it repented Noah, and his heart was pained that the Lord had made man”. God, being perfect, needs no repentance.);

“Interpretive additions,” often signaled by the phrase “or in other words,” which Smith appended to a passage he wished to clarify;

“Harmonization,” in which Smith reconciled passages that seemed to conflict with other passages;

“Not easily classifiable”; many changes are not easily classified; one can observe only that frequently the meaning of a given text has been changed, often idiosyncratically;

Grammatical improvements, technical clarifications, and modernization of terms. These were by far the most common type of change in the JST.[3]

At first blush this looks like a completely different list, but on closer inspection there is some overlap. Both include harmonization within the biblical text, and both include modernizations.

I have my own additions to these lists, which I’ve articulated in various venues, as follows:

Emendations paralleling genuinely ancient, but non-original, textual variants.

Alternate English translations or interpretations (or intralingual translations of the King James Version [“KJV”]) without positing any change in underlying text.

Assimilation to other or better known wording.

Suspicion over italicized text in the KJV.

Midrashic commentary, analogous to the targumin, the pesharim and the genre of “Rewritten Bible” attested among the Dead Sea Scrolls.

So below I’m going to try to meld these lists (Faulring, Jackson and Matthews [“FJM”], Barlow and Barney) together into one comprehensive paradigm of 14 different types of emendations of the KJV text in the JST:

A. Textual Restorations. [These are actually quite rare.]

B. Historical (Non-Textual) Restorations. [“Restoration of what was once said or done but was never in the Bible.” This is useful for the sake of completeness, but without a textual basis it might be difficult to conclude that something was actually historically said or done.]

C. Modernizations. [“Editing to make the Bible more understandable for modern readers.” “Grammatical improvements, technical clarifications, and modernization of terms.”]

D. Harmonizations (within the Biblical Text). [“Editing to bring biblical wording into harmony with truth found . . . elsewhere in the Bible” “in which Smith reconciled passages that seemed to conflict with other passages.”]

E. Harmonizations of Biblical Text with Modern Revelation. [“Changes to provide modern teachings that were not provided by original authors.”]

F. Long Additions with Little or No Biblical Parallel. [Such as the visions of Moses and Enoch and the passage on Melchizedek.]

G. Common-sense Changes. [E.g., Genesis 6:6 “And it repented the Lord that he had made man” is revised in Moses 8:25 to read: “And it repented Noah, and his heart was pained that the Lord had made man” because God, being perfect, needs no repentance.]

H. Interpretive Additions. [Often signaled by the phrase “or in other words,” which Smith appended to a passage he wished to clarify.]

I. Not Easily Classifiable. [Many changes are not easily classified; one can observe only that frequently the meaning of a given text has been changed, often idiosyncratically.]

J. Emendations Paralleling Genuinely Ancient, but Non-Original, Textual Variants.

K. Alternate English translations or interpretations (or intralingual translations of the KJV) without positing any change in underlying text.

L. Assimilation to Other or Better Known Wording.

M. Suspicion over Italicized Text in the KJV.

N. Midrashic commentary, analogous to the targumin, the pesharim and the genre of “Rewritten Bible” attested among the Dead Sea Scrolls.

My intention in this paradigm is to be neutral as to claims of inspiration. Such claims should not be made by category; anyone wishing to push such claims should do so in individual instances. In other words, this paradigm would work equally well for authors with naturalistic or supernaturalistic perspectives.

This paradigm is also meant to be neutral on modern sources, such as Adam Clarke’s Commentary on the Bible, which is known to have been a significant influence on the JST. The occasional use of such sources does not require separate categories in my view.

I put this together for my own purposes, but I hope you will find it useful in your study of the King James Bible and with it the JST over the next two years in Sunday School.

