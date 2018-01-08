Toward a Paradigm of JST Revisions

As our GD curriculum turns to the OT, we are going to start getting many comments in our GD classes based on the JST. In my experience these comments will invariably be based on an assumption that all such emendations reflect (in English) the original text of the passage, the KJV having been corrupted somehow. And that widespread assumption in most instances at least will be wrong.
You might think that that is just Kevin being a wild-eyed heretic again, but no, that there is a variety of different things going on in the JST is a perfectly orthodox position held by the Church’s leading scholars of the subject. It’s just not a position that has been successfully communicated to the masses. I’m honestly not sure how to fix that, but that’s a problem for another day. Right now I want to try to craft a paradigm of the different possibilities inherent in any given JST emendation of the KJV text.
In 1985 Robert Matthews and Robert Millet separately came up with very similar lists of the different possibilities inherent in a given JST revision. Since these came out at about the same time and were very similar I assume they collaborated to some extent on this list. I’ll use the list as given by Matthews to represent the work of both men:
To regard the New Translation [i.e. JST] as a product of divine inspiration given to Joseph Smith does not necessarily assume that it be a restoration of the original Bible text. It seems probable that the New Translation could be many things. For example, the nature of the work may fall into at least four categories:
Portions may amount to restorations of content material once written by the biblical authors but since deleted from the Bible.
Portions may consist of a record of actual historical events that were not recorded, or were recorded but never included in the biblical collection.
Portions may consist of inspired commentary by the Prophet Joseph Smith, enlarged, elaborated, and even adapted to a latter-day situation. This may be similar to what Nephi meant by “Likening” the scriptures to himself and his people in their particular circumstance. (See 1 Nephi 19:23-24; 2 Nephi 11:8).
4.Some items may be a harmonization of doctrinal concepts that were revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith independently of his translation of the Bible, but by means of which he was able to discover that a biblical passage was inaccurate.[1]
Scott Faulring, Kent Jackson and Bob Matthews gave a slightly updated version of this list in their scholarly publication of the JST manuscripts, as follows:
Restoration of original text.
Restoration of what was once said or done but which was never in the Bible.
Editing to make the Bible more understandable for modern readers.
Editing to bring biblical wording into harmony with truth found in other revelations or elsewhere in the Bible.
Changes to provide modern readers teachings that were not written by original authors[2]
These authors opined that their five categories were exhaustive, stating that “they seem to include all of the revisions of the new Translation.” Apparently they were unfamiliar with a different list Phil Barlow had previously come up with:
Long revealed additions that have little or no biblical parallel, such as the visions of Moses and Enoch, and the passage on Melchizedek;
“Common-sense” changes (e.g., Genesis 6:6 “And it repented the Lord that he had made man” is revised in Moses 8:25 to read: “And it repented Noah, and his heart was pained that the Lord had made man”. God, being perfect, needs no repentance.);
“Interpretive additions,” often signaled by the phrase “or in other words,” which Smith appended to a passage he wished to clarify;
“Harmonization,” in which Smith reconciled passages that seemed to conflict with other passages;
“Not easily classifiable”; many changes are not easily classified; one can observe only that frequently the meaning of a given text has been changed, often idiosyncratically;
Grammatical improvements, technical clarifications, and modernization of terms. These were by far the most common type of change in the JST.[3]
At first blush this looks like a completely different list, but on closer inspection there is some overlap. Both include harmonization within the biblical text, and both include modernizations.
I have my own additions to these lists, which I’ve articulated in various venues, as follows:
Emendations paralleling genuinely ancient, but non-original, textual variants.
Alternate English translations or interpretations (or intralingual translations of the King James Version [“KJV”]) without positing any change in underlying text.
Assimilation to other or better known wording.
Suspicion over italicized text in the KJV.
Midrashic commentary, analogous to the targumin, the pesharim and the genre of “Rewritten Bible” attested among the Dead Sea Scrolls.
So below I’m going to try to meld these lists (Faulring, Jackson and Matthews [“FJM”], Barlow and Barney) together into one comprehensive paradigm of 14 different types of emendations of the KJV text in the JST:
A. Textual Restorations. [These are actually quite rare.]
B. Historical (Non-Textual) Restorations. [“Restoration of what was once said or done but was never in the Bible.” This is useful for the sake of completeness, but without a textual basis it might be difficult to conclude that something was actually historically said or done.]
C. Modernizations. [“Editing to make the Bible more understandable for modern readers.” “Grammatical improvements, technical clarifications, and modernization of terms.”]
D. Harmonizations (within the Biblical Text). [“Editing to bring biblical wording into harmony with truth found . . . elsewhere in the Bible” “in which Smith reconciled passages that seemed to conflict with other passages.”]
E. Harmonizations of Biblical Text with Modern Revelation. [“Changes to provide modern teachings that were not provided by original authors.”]
F. Long Additions with Little or No Biblical Parallel. [Such as the visions of Moses and Enoch and the passage on Melchizedek.]
G. Common-sense Changes. [E.g., Genesis 6:6 “And it repented the Lord that he had made man” is revised in Moses 8:25 to read: “And it repented Noah, and his heart was pained that the Lord had made man” because God, being perfect, needs no repentance.]
H. Interpretive Additions. [Often signaled by the phrase “or in other words,” which Smith appended to a passage he wished to clarify.]
I. Not Easily Classifiable. [Many changes are not easily classified; one can observe only that frequently the meaning of a given text has been changed, often idiosyncratically.]
J. Emendations Paralleling Genuinely Ancient, but Non-Original, Textual Variants.
K. Alternate English translations or interpretations (or intralingual translations of the KJV) without positing any change in underlying text.
L. Assimilation to Other or Better Known Wording.
M. Suspicion over Italicized Text in the KJV.
N. Midrashic commentary, analogous to the targumin, the pesharim and the genre of “Rewritten Bible” attested among the Dead Sea Scrolls.
My intention in this paradigm is to be neutral as to claims of inspiration. Such claims should not be made by category; anyone wishing to push such claims should do so in individual instances. In other words, this paradigm would work equally well for authors with naturalistic or supernaturalistic perspectives.
This paradigm is also meant to be neutral on modern sources, such as Adam Clarke’s Commentary on the Bible, which is known to have been a significant influence on the JST. The occasional use of such sources does not require separate categories in my view.
I put this together for my own purposes, but I hope you will find it useful in your study of the King James Bible and with it the JST over the next two years in Sunday School.
[1] Robert J. Matthews, “A Plainer Translation”: Joseph Smith’s Translation of the Bible: A History and Commentary (Provo, Utah: BYU Press, 1985), 253. Cf. Robert L. Millet, “Joseph Smith’s Translation of the Bible: A Historical Overview,” in The Joseph Smith Translation: The Restoration of Plain and Precious Things, ed. Monte S. Nyman and Robert L. Millet (Provo, Utah: BYU Religious Studies Center, 1985), 43-45.
[2] Scott H. Faulring, Kent P. Jackson, and Robert J. Matthews, Joseph Smith’s New Translation of the Bible: Original Manuscripts (Provo, Utah: BYU Religious Studies Center, 2004), 8-11. The editors opine that these five categories are exhaustive (i.e., they “seem to include all of the revisions of the new Translation”).
[3] Philip Barlow, Mormons and the Bible: The Place of the Latter-day Saints in American Religion (New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 1991), 51-53.
Comments
For an illustration of category J, see this:
https://bycommonconsent.com/2016/02/23/jst-1-cor-71-2/
Oops, that was an illustration of category K. For category J, try this:
Revelation 2:22 reads as follows:
Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds.
In lieu of “a bed,” the JST reads “hell.” There is ancient textual evidence for the following readings: prison, a furnace, illness, sorrow.
The problem is that being tossed into a bed doesn’t sound like such a bad punishment. I’m guessing some of our mothers with young children would love to be cast into a bed; maybe then they could get a nap. So the JST and a number of ancient scribes posited worse fates.
In fact, however, being cast into a bed here is a Semitic idiom for a bed of illness, and it really is a punishment. Joseph’s impulse here parallels what the ancient scribes did in trying to make sense of the passage.
I’m currently in the middle of reading Misquoting Jesus by Bart Ehrman, and can’t help but think of the JST.
Last night I was reading the part where Protestants started doing research on how their Bible had conflicts with very early Greek manuscripts; and there was a public backlash because if the Bible wasn’t perfect, then maybe the Catholics were right and Priesthood authority is needed. And apparently ignorant is bliss was what they wanted.
Now I’ve never heard of Catholics claiming the Pope could receive revelation which could correct translation and copying mistakes; but we sure do.
It makes me want to walk up to the next President of the church and say “Can you receive revelation that corrects the Bibles mistakes?”
But part of me also thinks: since we believe that all prophets are fallible, would God allow an incorrect passage that the original author, originally wrote, be received through revelation? Or would God want even the original text changed? It is something to ponder on.
An illustration of category N is as follows:
In Mt. 4 when Jesus is tempted the text has the devil taking Jesus places. The JST reworks all of these passage to have the Spirit move him about. The point of this is to make a commentary, to the effect that the devil does not have power to physically move the Son of Man around, an issue that simply wasn’t a concern to the original writer.
It’s worth noting that Kent Jackson believes that modernizing “the wording of the [KJV] Bible to make it more clear and understandable for modern readers” is the category into which more JST changes belong than any other. See https://rsc.byu.edu/archived/study-and-faith-selections-religious-educator/new-discoveries-joseph-smith-translation.
It’s also interesting that when the Church made their own revision of a Spanish translation of the Bible, many JST changes were not included in the Spanish footnotes because it became clear in these cases that the JST was responding an issue in the KJV, not the biblical text generically. See https://byustudies.byu.edu/content/santa-biblia-latter-day-saint-bible-spanish.
Yeah, the JST is very specific to the KJV, so it will often be irrelevant to other language translations. (That article about the Spanish translation was a great one, highly recommended.)
I wish the Church, when discussing the JST, would bring up somewhat parallel movements in ancient Judaism such as peshers and targums. I’m glad you brought those up. Something else that should get more notice notice is the place of Clarke’s Commentary on the JST – particularly the last part. Thomas Wayment has done some interesting work there.
A, textual restorations, “are actually quite rare.” What are some examples of this? If I understand the categorization correctly, this refers to text that was present in the original Greek and Hebrew texts, but removed from the KJV. I can’t think of any examples, so I agree with you that this is a rare occurrence, but I’m interested in hearing about possible examples.
Yes, Tom has advanced the ball on Clarke for sure.
The current study helps page on the church website currently clarifies that it’s a restoration of truths, not a restoration of text.
“The Lord inspired the Prophet Joseph Smith to restore truths to the King James Bible text that had become lost or changed since the original words were written. These restored truths clarified doctrine and improved scriptural understanding.
Because the Lord revealed to Joseph certain truths that the original authors had once recorded, the Joseph Smith Translation is unlike any other Bible translation in the world. In this sense, the word translation is used in a broader and different way than usual, for Joseph’s translation was more revelation than literal translation from one language into another”
The big issue is that these types of clarifications won’t be in older copies of the scriptures, and unless the lesson manual specifically points to them, or the teacher is astute enough to go look, it likely won’t get raised.
Really useful stuff, Kev. Thanks.