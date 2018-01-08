Unrest, Storytelling, and Understanding

by

Today’s guest post comes from Jessica Preece, an Associate Professor of Political Science at BYU.

I had the chance to watch the wonderful film Unrest the other day, which documents life with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. At least 1 million Americans experience ME/CFS, many of whom are undiagnosed. It is a spectrum disorder and leaves about 75% of those affected unable to work. A significant portion of are bedridden. It is more common than Multiple Sclerosis, but much less well-known, in part because homebound sufferers are often invisible to society. Research on it is deeply underfunded.

The director, Jennifer Brea, has ME/CFS and directed Unrest from bed. It won a documentary special jury award at Sundance and is on the shortlist for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. I first heard about the film because Ms. Brea’s husband, Omar Wasow, is a Princeton political scientist whose research I admire. They were engaged to be married when she first became ill. Their relationship plays a significant role in the film.

Ms. Brea is a wonderful storyteller. She first began filming her experiences before she was diagnosed as a way to document what was happening to her because she was frustrated with those who dismissed her symptoms as simply related to stress. She also features the first-person stories of other ME/CFS patients who she found online as she was learning more about the disease. And, the film includes lots of information about the history of ME/CFS, the challenges it presents to medical research and treatment, and the campaign for greater awareness she has been a part of.

All of the information is great, but the most important reason you should watch this film is to see how helpful it is for people to have a platform to tell their stories. To the extent that people have heard of it, chronic fatigue is often the butt of a joke. I tried to understand and be helpful to a friend who experienced ME/CFS. But…I saw ME/CFS (and therefore, my friend’s experiences) through a glass, darkly. It is just so hard to really appreciate what someone else is going through. Well-told stories help to clean that looking glass just a little bit. They help us be better friends.

We have so many problematic stereotypes about disability. Those who have disabilities are often prevented from publically telling their stories for a variety of reasons. Their voices are often crowded out by others who claim to tell their stories for them. Watching Unrest reminded me just how powerful it is for people to be able to tell their own story.

We should all interact with compassion and charity as a matter of course. We should give each other the benefit of the doubt. We should withhold judgement. We know this, and yet it’s really hard to do. Unrest reminded me why we do it—people’s lives are hard and complicated and everyone is trying to do their best and they don’t need us to doubt or second-guess them. In other words, this film made me want to be a better person.

Unrest will be airing on PBS at 10pm on January 8th. It’s also available through iTunes, Amazon, etc.