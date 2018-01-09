Doubt vs Faith: A False Opposition

by

It has been four and a half years since Elder Uchtdorf’s “Come, Join with Us” talk, one of the best talks in recent memory. His talk is inclusive, it is hopeful, it is practical and it is wise. Everyone should watch it and read it, in my opinion. There is one part in particular which has generated a fair amount of discussion, the line “doubt your doubts before you doubt your faith.” Here is the more full quote, for context:

It’s natural to have questions — the acorn of honest inquiry has often sprouted and matured into a great oak of understanding. There are few members of the Church who, at one time or another, have not wrestled with serious or sensitive questions. One of the purposes of the Church is to nurture and cultivate the seed of faith — even in the sometimes sandy soil of doubt and uncertainty. Faith is to hope for things which are not seen but which are true. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters — my dear friends — please, first doubt your doubts before you doubt your faith. We must never allow doubt to hold us prisoner and keep us from the divine love, peace, and gifts that come through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

The point here is that doubt can be paralyzing; it can hold us back from community and fellowship, keep us from feeling the influence of God in our lives. Pres. Uchtdorf wants us to do the best we can with what we have.

I want to add my own voice to that message, by talking a little about how I personally experience doubt, and faith, in an LDS context. Oppositional in some contexts, we tend to view doubt as the opposite of faith — this is natural, since we define faith as belief in things that are not seen, and doubt as a feeling of uncertainty. But I don’t really view them as opposites as I experience my faith. This is partially because the object of my faith and the focus of my doubts are not the same, but also because the way I believe also necessitates a certain portion of doubt. I’ll try to explain both here, so bear with me.

First, the topics of faith and doubt. Fundamentally, I believe in the atonement of Jesus Christ. I believe in personal and communal redemption, and I believe that families are the key to salvation. More specifically, I believe that unless generations of humanity can extend love and empathy to each other, none of us can be saved. I believe that Jesus exemplified a life of reaching out to the poor, the marginalized and the outcast, and that I must try to do the same. I believe that the first shall be last, and the last first. I also believe that blessings can be efficacious, that ordinances have real power, and that spiritual gifts are real. These are, more or less, the most important things I believe in, though of course there are appendages to this and lots of little things, too. They all point towards the sublime, to steal a line from a friend.

My doubts, on the other hand, don’t hit any of those things. My doubts hit matters of history, human operations, temporal policies, stuff like that. My doubts are on points that are hotly debated but without satisfactory resolution. My doubts tend also to become more pressing on matters where church practice and personal conscience rub against each other. My doubts are commonplace.

So, when I think about what Elder Uchtdorf said, I’m happy to doubt my doubts before I doubt my faith, in part because the doubts don’t hit my faith in ways that would seriously affect my day-to-day. I know that spiritual gifts are real because I’ve witnessed them from various men and women of different backgrounds and genders. I believe in the atonement of Jesus Christ because I try to repent of my own sins and have felt forgiveness. These sorts of things are independent from the sorts of doubts which I feel. This is all very shorthand and oversimplified, I should point out. It’s not that I am brimming with confidence as I march smugly to Church each week. It’s more that there are some burning embers that resist the cold.

But more than this, my particular faith also brings with it some doubt as a necessity. When I believe in intergenerational family salvation, this means in part that I believe in temple sealings and temple ordinances, and yet I’m very cognizant of how some are excluded from temples, and how even those admitted are marginalized by the liturgy. As another example, when I say that blessings are efficacious that means that I think God has answered my pleas — but perhaps not others, hence problems of evil are constantly looming. These are real doubts to which there are no good answers. My take with respect to these doubts is not to “shelve” them or ignore them, because doing so does nobody any good. Rather, I name them. I articulate them, understand why they bother me, why they keep us from being one, why I cannot be saved when others are deliberately left behind. Then, having named them, I sit with those doubts. I understand the impact of them, the paradoxes they imply. I am a Christian but far from Christ in word, deed, institution and learning.

When I understand my doubts, can articulate them, I can see better how they work, how my faith — which I must also name, which I must also keep before me — is inseparate from these problems. The collective, messy whole is what I have to present before God. These doubts show me the work I feel I have to do, whether that’s showing more empathy, opening my home, or simply being honest about the mess. This helps me to not allow doubt to hold me prisoner — rather, the doubts, fueled by the imperatives of my faith, point me to the divine love that I can feel. Do I feel doubt about the Nov 5 policy, for example? Heavens yes. My faith tells me that all are invited to come to Christ. So that’s the work I feel called to do. I’ll stay and try to make this community one that lives up to that injunction, regardless of policies. That’s just one example, but the point is that the doubts don’t drive away my faith, they amplify the spiritual tasks before me.

My personal take is that the sooner we understand our doubts, the sooner we can start the real, messy work of believers.

Edit: one thing that I didn’t say, but that I should have said, is that this post comes from a position of relative comfort. I’m not sidetracked or marginalized by the Church or its teachings in any respect. I’m a cishet white dude and have suffer no disadvantages. So it’s easy, and perhaps glib, of me to say that doubt is no problem. It’s not my intent to downplay the intensity of isolation and suffering that many have felt in the Church. I don’t begrudge anyone that pain and would not want to minimize it. I am more trying to articulate a path for myself that permits me to remain and make the community better.