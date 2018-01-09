The Psychology of the Good Samaritan

O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God? (Micah 6:8).
While attending a legal ethics seminar last Saturday, I surprisingly had the most spiritual moment of my year. A speaker there relayed the story of From Jerusalem to Jericho, an (apparently famous, but I had never heard of it) psychology study from 1973. (A more readable journalistic summary is here.) The authors specialized in research regarding what conditions prompt bystanders to help ailing strangers, rather than to ignore them.
The set-up was simple. At Princeton Theological Seminary, 40 theology students were assigned to prepare lectures as part of a final exam. The exam occurred in a tight time frame: in 15-minute increments, instructors told individual students they needed to either leisurely wend their way across campus, or rush across campus, in order to make it to the building where their graded lecture would be recorded. Half of the students were specifically assigned to speak on the Parable of the Good Samaritan.
But the lecture wasn’t the real test. The real test was that as they darted across campus, each student would encounter a sick and distressed man, lying in their path.
Only ten percent of the students who had been told to “hurry” stopped to help. One student, in his rush, literally stepped over the suffering man without acknowledging his existence. (To be fair: 63% of the students who were told they had plenty of time to get across campus did stop and offer help.) Interestingly, there was no statistical difference between those students speaking on the Good Samaritan, and those speaking on other topics.
I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this study. These were seminarians. Literally people who had chosen to dedicate their entire life’s study and vocation to Christ. Literally people who had spent the last several hours studying one of Christianity’s greatest parables. And still, they were so human, so inherently selfish, so subject to the never-ending pressures of manufactured urgency and all-important grades, that they couldn’t be bothered to stop to help.
I wince at how much that description applies to me. My frenetic work schedule, my church attendance, my side hobby of reading religious works — what does any of it matter, if I can’t spare time to be kind? If I don’t even notice the suffering around me?
Suddenly, Christ’s instructions to “preach nothing save it were repentance and faith on the Lord” (Mosiah 18:20) seem so wise. We don’t need anything else. Two painstakingly simple commandments – love God, love your neighbor (Matthew 22:37-39) – are hard enough. As individuals, churches, and communities, I now believe we should have only one goal: to narrow this “Good Samaritan” gap between Christian belief and Christian action.
Comments
I’ve heard of this being done, even at BYU religion classes. I’m of a couple of minds on it. On the one hand, I completely agree with your sentiments. On the other hand, I don’t know that I can get on board with artificial spirituality tests.
All that said, there a few strangers whose eyes have met mine over the years that I did not help, and that haunt my memories to this day. One particular young mother at a long snowy airport taxi line for whom I desperately wish I could go back and do the right thing. Alas, I am left to look forward and commit to help those who may yet come in my path.
I’m of two minds as well. First is similar to yours in that how sad is it that as a Christian I get so busy that I don’t notice suffering.
Second though is about having boundaries. I end up feeling dragged to the ground myself by other people’s endless needs that I am expected to stop and fix. I give and give and give. Sometimes, I need it to be okay to take care of my own needs. I need to be able to see the suffering, recognize that I would stop if I could, but that in this moment I have to look to myself not because I’m selfish, but because I’m aware that there is only so much of me to go around and I can’t solve everything and every problem.
To put this back into the context of the research, what if one of the students who ran past the injured person was a single mom on the verge of flunking out of this class because she kept missing classes to take care of her kid and she believed this exam was her last chance to save her grade and her educational goals? Is it wrong in that situation for her to ask that someone else help the sufferer and she not be labelled a sinner because she ran past?
The story would be better if the people that were told to rush and actually stopped and helped…and were thus late….if they in fact flunked the test as a result. Because rules are rules. And you get the blessings of service, but you also get the consequence of not accomplishing what was required. In all the stories we like to share, it ends up that the person who stopped gets the BEST grade, when in real life it’s often not like that. There are countless LDS persons, for example, that could have been noted athletes in the public sphere, but never attained that because of refusal to play in games on Sundays in sports leagues. But we don’t tell these stories. “Sarah decided not to play soccer on Sunday. As a result she never did play on the national team, although she very well could have given her athletic potential. But that was the cost of her decision. Now Sarah has three children and occasionally blogs.”