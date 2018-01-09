When Your Calling and Election is [in Doubt]. III. Fundamentalism (part 1).

by

So far this intermittent series has wandered from the Jerusalem Bishopric to Intelligent Design, and now to 20th-century Physics™ and Conservative Christianity. Also, it’s Old Testament-ish.

A Kid Gets Lost

In my eighth grade of public school, I had a physical education class, a science class, an English class, some kind of arithmetic class, something called “social studies,” a technical education class (“shop class”), and I don’t recall what else now. In trying to think through that period in my life, I realize there wasn’t much in the way of encouragement to think about hard problems of the day. That applied to social problems and civil rights, scientific issues, or even academic kinds of things. I vaguely remember my English teacher asking us to compose “themes,” the term for short essays in the day. I had no facility with that. I remember trying to puzzle through a paragraph or two on some topic for the class and coming up dead empty. I’m sure she modeled what she wanted us to do, but I was probably more concerned with the social dynamics of the classroom than whatever she said. Being concerned with those dynamics occupied a good portion of my day. Usually by formulating strategies for being invisible, except maybe to Susan Wilcox [not her real last name because I just don’t remember it now] and her very tall, haughty, Greek Orthodox friend, Olive. Olive [also not her real name for the same reason] showed up in a high school science class where she snubbed me as a science fair partner—rightly perceiving me as just wanting to hang on to whatever she was doing so I wouldn’t have to do anything myself.



Casting about for something to spend as little time as possible on, I hit on trying to construct a cloud chamber. I remember this project, not for its incompleteness (I found that it was far more complex and far less likely to please judges than I first calculated) or its difficulties of shallow knowledge—I had to read a lot of stuff on particle physics—totally boring me out my skull at the time. But while I was reading, I came across an article in one of the popular news magazines of the era, might have been Time Magazine, about the arguments between certain kinds of Christians and modern science. Up to that point I saw these as two different worlds, not able to impinge on each other, not affecting each other, not seeing the overlap. I was in for some serious shock that extended over a lengthy period—decades even. And I learned something about Fundamentalism.

Fundamentalism

There’s something particularly inviting about this topic, especially given the Mormon attraction to Christian Fundamentalism. And there is a parallel theme in Mormon Fundamentalism—eventually. Necessarily there is a little history. First,

Backwards.

One reason that Christian Fundamentalism is on the radar is because of a subtraction narrative. I don’t know the exact statistics, but I recall that some decades ago and longer there was a Movement out of mainline Christianity into what I’m calling Fundamentalist Christianity. Somewhat remarkably, this affected American Catholicism as much as the Mainline Protestants. The subject is full of interesting aspects—political impact of the Christian Right or now alt-right, social issues related to those movements, TV evangelists, and biblical literalism. All these affect Mormonism to one degree or another. I will focus on the last item for the most part here.

Now

Forward.

Fundamentalism is, at its foundation, anti-modernist. There are several facets of belief that tend to characterize this grouping of related movements: biblical inerrancy is at its heart but also a wide-ranging literalist hermeneutic. Some selection or all of these are involved: six (solar?) day creation, a global flood wiping out all life but that on a real Noahic Arc, Jonah was really swallowed by a WHALE, and more. Evangelicals and Pentecostals share some of this. I’m really interested in literalism, because that also tended to find a home in Mormonism both from an early historic period—Joseph Smith certainly believed in an Adam and Eve that were the first human beings, perhaps even the first intelligent beings, on earth. That the earth was created by the molding of chunks of other worlds (earths?) by acts of a team of gods. Smith was not particularly anti-science. His grasp of the world was similarly formed from fragments of a world-view that seemed cut and formed from equal parts of the pre-modern enchanted cosmos, a deistic-providential view of a material world running by divinely crafted regularizing law (LaW was a very large thing in early Mormon systems) and (as I have already mentioned in the earlier posts) a view of the world that was the result of Intelligent Design—in the sense that only the hardened irreverent skeptic could see the world as anything but one that could only BE by the acts of a great Designer(s). There is a subtle difference between the last two. The second source was a clear lead into forms of immanent humanism—couldn’t the universe just be?—why is an original Designer even necessary (the cosmological argument’s failure mode)? But Joseph Smith borrowed (perhaps unconsciously) from this humanism—there is no divisional line in the Chain of Being–everything is Matter. Although, things are more complicated than this—but I don’t want to get hung up here. Many of Smith’s successors would see the world as simply part of a great spiritual engine whose purpose was the sexual seeding of spirit entities—creation of spirits by old-fashioned analogical biology—and then shepherding these children through successive stages to exaltation to then repeat this endless cycle from one sort of material universe to another and back again—the largest possible biosphere as it were.

I’ll come back to this in the next post. Assuming it squeezes out from the neurons.