Axes of Church Government

by

Today’s guest post comes from Christian Kimball.

There is a certain amount of speculation about President Nelson. What will he do? What will he be like? How will things change with Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church?

I suggest that nobody knows, and anybody who thinks they know doesn’t. There’s a good argument that “nobody” extends to President Nelson himself. My personal experience is that being a president—being the person in charge—is different than any previous experience and changes people in unexpected ways. The record is clear that being president of the Church, even after decades of full-time Church leadership and responsibility, changes people in unexpected ways.[1] In addition, I firmly believe and have witnessed that the issues that come to the table are often more important than the attitudes and beliefs that come to the job.

Therefore, I’m not going to speculate. Instead, I’m interested in questions. What will I be watching for? Here’s a short list:[2]

Active Leader <—> Committee

To be clear, I would expect unanimity in all events (in the traditional “discuss and debate but come together in the end” style). But active leadership vs action by committee is different by agenda and by pace.

The Church has fully functioning quorum-based decision processes. But there’s little doubt that an active leader makes a difference. “Active” is a function of health and energy, and also style and ambition. An active leader sets the agenda. An active leader almost always moves things along faster than any committee can act on its own.

North <—> South

Most of the leadership and money is sourced in the U.S. A majority of the members are outside the U.S. (Another interesting division is to divide North/South at the 28th North parallel, a line that separates California and Mexico, cuts across North Africa and through the Suez Canal, crosses Mt. Everest/Chomolungma so most of China is north and most of India is south, runs south of Japan and Korea, and north of most of the Pacific islands including Hawaii.)

Where is the growth? Where is the money being spent? Where are the missions? Where are the temples? Where are the general leaders from? Are centralized policies addressed to Utah? To the United States or North America? What kind of differentiation is there by region or culture? What languages are supported by scripture, lesson materials, secondary materials, web-based resources?

Exclusive <—> Inclusive

There is a view that the Church’s business is about making saints. Call us to the highest order of service and obedience and understanding. In this view, we would probably measure success by the number of full tithe payers or active temple goers or home teaching statistics or the number of people ready to be presidents (of the several organizations).

There is a different view that the Church’s business is about carrying and providing saving ordinances and bringing together temporarily flawed people into a society where we learn and grow in community and service, “working out our salvation in fear and trembling.”

Depending on where you stand between these views, there will be differences in practices and policies. At the “making saints” end of the spectrum, the Church is likely to feel like a rigid border place. At the “community of flawed people” end of the spectrum, the Church is likely to feel like a big tent.

Sexual Morality <—> Pastoral

The Church’s teachings and practices can be focused on sexual morality. Marriage. Chastity. Modesty. Birth control. Abortion. As well as other aspects of the Ten Commandments and the temple recommend interview.

Or the Church’s teachings and practices can be focused on lifting and succoring the tired and poor, the widowed and orphaned, the hungry and weak, the sinners and the doubters.

Most likely both. But there will usually be a bias. It’s just not possible to do everything all the time.

These are the questions I will be asking myself, as I watch the Presidency of Russell M. Nelson unfold.

* * *

[1] Personal experience. In preparing for General Conference April 1974, Spencer Kimball was heard to say “this is really hard; this time they will actually listen to me.” After 30 years of General Conferences as an apostle. Second hand experience: Edward Kimball reports of his father Spencer that until 1974 he was the best follower ever—would never have pushed to change the priesthood rules. But then he had a new job to do.

[2] I think of this as my own list. But I am aware of comments and questions from all over that inform my views. In particular, I’m aware of conversations within the Roman Catholic community that in many ways parallel these ranges and questions.