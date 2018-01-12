The Burning Point Playlist

by

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of reading a thorough critique of my memoir, The Burning Point, published in 2017 by By Common Consent Press, in Issue 50:4 of Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought. Reviewer Mel Henderson had a great idea:



There is a natural playlist on The Burning Point, and at the prodding of a few of my fellow bloggers, I pulled out my own copy and headed to Spotify. As I flipped through the chapters, certain songs simply rose up on the tide of the words and I added them to the playlist. Some of the songs are tied to specific memories, some to feelings the pages evoke.

The jukebox at Jakes had Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin on constant rotation. The Grateful Dead has been part of the weft and weave of my life for three decades (man, I’m getting old!) The days darkened and loss came home with Mumford & Sons, and Chris Cornell personified the razor’s edge of darkness and light. Some of the songs are obvious choices, some are deeply personal.

On that personal note (because what else am I?) it feels oddly more vulnerable sharing the music that is carved into my heart from these days than it did giving my book to the world. But here it is.