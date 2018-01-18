The Longest, Hardest, Calling…

by

Feedback I received in the hours after I posted this essay made it clear to me that the structure and word choice of the original obscured my intent—namely, to ask how one balances serious reservations about President Nelson and disappointment in the Quorum of the Twelve with a deep and abiding desire to sustain them and the work of God’s Kingdom, which they are called to administer. Ironically, the original post highlighted just how hard it is to strike such a balance… Thankfully, online, PUBLISH isn’t the end of the story.

Note to self: spend less time writing at 2am.

Yesterday morning, the Church hosted a press event to announce a new First Presidency and President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles.

I won’t keep you in suspense…

President Eyring remains in the First Presidency, though as Second Counselor (he served as President Monson’s First Counselor). President Uchtdorf has returned to the Quorum of the Twelve (while not unheard of, the last time a counselor was not retained for reasons unrelated to their health, was in 1970, when President Joseph Fielding Smith Jr replaced President Hugh B. Brown with Elder N. Eldon Tanner).

President Oaks retains his title as President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, with Elder M. Russell Ballard called as Acting President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles. There are currently two vacancies in the Quorum of Twelve Apostles—one left by the passing of Elder Robert D Hales and the other by the departure of President Nelson to the First Presidency.

These changes are hardly surprising.

Yet, for some in our midst—myself included—they are still disappointing. Before I wander too far down this road, I want to be clear: if you’re hurting or are confused or are troubled because people aren’t rejoicing at Nelson’s call… then I invite you to use that hurt as a springboard for empathy.

Today is an opportunity for you to “lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees” (D&C 81:5). It is, in fact, a chance for you to live up to your baptismal covenants which, in part, are outlined in the Book of Mormon as being “willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light; …willing to mourn with those that mourn; yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort” (Mosiah 18:8–9).

It’s my hope and prayer that this post might be a source of comfort for my friends who are in pain today and that it might be enlightening for those who rejoiced at yesterday’s news—and who, nevertheless, want to better understand those who did not.

Deep Reservations

I cannot speak for others who are saddened, angered, or wholly dispossessed by yesterday’s news, so I will speak only for myself. I find President Nelson’s role with regard to the Policy of Exclusion (POX) deeply upsetting. As President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at a time when the President of the Church was incapacitated, President Nelson bears unique responsibility for the policy and its consequences—intended and otherwise. Moreover, President Nelson has been the Policy’s chief defender (not counting the event—which felt awkward, rushed, and unprofessional—featuring Elder D Todd Christofferson and Michael Otterson, Managing Director of Church Public Affairs), going so far as to imply that the Policy was a “revelation”.

I don’t doubt that President Nelson earnestly believes he’s on the right side of this issue and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to maintain this course. From my vantage, it would seem that it has never crossed President Nelson’s mind that he might be mistaken, and that is thoroughly heartbreaking. Moreover, his choice for First Counselor has his own, vexing history with the issue.

Church leadership reminds us on a fairly regular basis—including in yesterday’s presser—that they are human beings—flawed, like all of us—on the Lord’s errand, who nevertheless make mistakes. This is as true for President Nelson as it was for President Young. Certainly, some mistakes are more grave than others. I believe the Policy is just such a mistake.

The Sword of Damocles

What do you do… When you look into the face of an Apostle—a man anointed of God to be his special witness—and all you can see are the faces of friends who’ve killed themselves, unable to continue to fight for a place in Body of Christ? Or when you listen to him speak of the Love of God—but struggle to hear him over the hum of past speeches calling your tender feelings of love “counterfeit” or musing that the whole human race would be wiped out in a generation if gay marriage succeeded? When the Church bodies he oversees secretly enact policies which use innocent children as fodder in their continued battle against gay marriage.

And then what do you do when you can’t deny the Spirit you feel when the little blue-haired lady, two pews up—the one that wants to set you up with her nephew—stands and bears her testimony of Jesus Christ and the Restoration? Or the real and miraculous work done by armies of your co-religionists in yellow safety vests? Or the life-changing power of baptism?

And what do you do when you feel called to stay the course?

The Longest, Hardest, Calling…

We often speak of home and visiting teaching as being the calling every adult has. Yet there is one calling that out-shines even those, and that is the calling to sustain. It can be argued—and no doubt has—that part of the baptismal covenant is a covenant to sustain.

I’ve written about what it means to sustain our leaders before, and I stand by my comments:

“In a church that readily—or, perhaps, merely repeatedly—reminds us of the fallibility of our leaders, yet urges us to sustain them, we can’t help but ask ourselves how we sustain those who are mistaken (especially in light of D&C 121:39). Sometimes the mistakes are small or inadvertent. Sometimes they’re howlers. Sometimes they resolve themselves. And sometimes they persist for generations. I think the problem is born of two errors: a mischaracterization of what it means to sustain our leaders… and a misunderstanding of what our responsibility is to those who might disagree with us. The principle of sustaining our leaders is often coupled with the principle of obedience. It’s natural for leadership to feel sustained when they observe obedience… but this is an error of perspective. When I raise my hand to the square to sustain someone in their position—regardless of whether it be the President of the Church or the person who prints the ward bulletin—I’m not promising to obey them. I’m promising to sustain them. The term “sustain” is rich with meaning. Food sustains us. Love sustains us. Unblinking obedience does not sustain us. My sustaining vote is evidenced and manifest when I pray for their success—when I’m rooting for them and helping them to magnify their calling” “And when we disagree—and we will, it’s inevitable—we’re not called upon to simply succumb to the demands of begrudging obedience, which is a destructive act; we’re called, instead, to the godly and creative act of loving someone despite their failings. This is at the heart of the weighty calling of siblingship.”

By treating each other as siblings-in-Christ—literally “brother” and “sister”—we feed the Body of Christ by turning us toward rather than away from each other, even when—especially when!—we are aggrieved.

Which brings me to sustaining votes, which seem to conflate consent and sustaining. Is it possible to not consent and still sustain? The answer must be “yes”. I may believe a person unworthy of a calling or ill-suited to a task, but withholding my love—making it conditional—is an abrogation of my duty as a sibling-in-Christ and a child of God. Moreover, while my concerns about any one individual may be well-founded and soundly reasoned, I’m not a heart surgeon; I can’t withhold my love with any sort of precision. In the Body of Christ, we are all connected, so when we don’t sustain one person, we necessarily deny those connected to that person some of the vitality of our sustaining love.

So I choose to sustain.

Sometimes—the best times—I sustain because of my abiding love for the individual I sustain. And sometimes—the lean times, the times when years of aching have brought me low—I sustain because of my abiding love for those caught up with me in the Body of Christ.

“This is the better, harder way of love, called charity—which is long-suffering.”

A Recipe of Sorts

I don’t have the answers. All I have are a few formulas scribbled on my wrist and some cribbed notes stuffed in my pockets by friends in line, as I walk into a test that will last the rest of my life.

Pray for Him

This is the beginning of healing.

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” — Matthew 5: 43–45

By bringing those I struggle with into my conversations with God, I invite the Spirit to help me see them as God does.

See Jared Cook’s excellent The President of the Church & the Prophet to the Church for thoughts on this (and so much more).

Practice Charitable Reading

When someone has wounded me, one of the first casualties is my ability to naturally give them the benefit of the doubt. I see their comments on Facebook or in the news—often bereft of nuance or context—and I give in to my worst opinions. To paraphrase the philosophers on Pinterest, I judge them for their actions while judging myself on my intentions. If we start with the belief—the very Christian belief—that the offender is acting from their best intentions, then we must make space for the softer reading… the kind of reading that remembers context and listens for nuance.

Make Space for Redemption

No one is beyond redemption, including myself. Hearts and minds change. Commit to embracing the change in others, large and small. I need to make space in my conversations for praise and hope and humor.

Speak Plainly

There is only one thing which can be labeled “worst”, and it is—in all honesty—probably not the thing I’m talking about.

Matthew 5, again:

“But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.”

Fight Ideas, not People

Wrong ideas are wrong forever, so they deserve our energy and our focus… and by focusing on ideas—policies, positions, practices—I avoid the temptation to descend into personal attacks.

I’m not really good at this. Not at all.

When I am wounded, my first instinct is to lash out (you can see this, I imagine, in how this post has unfolded). When I am wounded, I am exhausted by the mere thought of putting more even effort into a relationship that already feels so deeply one-sided. When I am wounded, I feel solidarity with others who are likewise wounded and am easily embroiled in endless and angry conversations as we seek to support one another. Siblingship is necessarily a vulnerable act and when I’m wounded—or my friends are wounded—the last thing I want to be is vulnerable.

I’m not pursuing the aesthetic of Christlike behavior, I’m attempting to master a powerful tool in the fight against entropy—and changing hearts and minds (including my own) is a delicate thing which requires a commitment to the long view.

This is my path. This is my recipe. If you’re weary, if you’re wounded, I am in no place to call you to this path… But I believe that you’re stronger than you think, so if you can, come sit with me; I have a spot saved for you.

Glimmers of Hope

The Weight of the Presidency

Other apostles have assumed the presidency and have been changed by the weight of the mantle. Going from President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles to President of the Church is not a matter of simply changing ones stationery. During the announcement, President Nelson spoke tearfully of how he feels humbled. Looking into his eyes, I felt heartened. He can change; the future is unwritten.

The Same 15 Men

Thirteen… but you get the idea.

While the balance of power has shifted, and style matters, as our friend Matt Bowman reminds us, hope is found in the fact that the leading quorums of the Church still feature the same 15 13 men with the same 15 13 personalities—and our dogged commitment to consensus often has a moderating influence on even the most strident of personalities.

Uchtdorf Pivots

I’m saddened by what Uchtdorf’s removal from the First Presidency may signal, but I’m heartened to think that his leavening influence will be more keenly felt in the Q12—which handles the day-to-day operations of the Kingdom. This, in addition to a well-earned bit of rest, is a good thing. Had he been retained in the First Presidency, his desire and ability to influence the Church for the better might have curbed.

Press Forward, Saints

As hard as this is, and as hard as other trials are, I really do look forward with a sort of guarded optimism. I honestly believe that God is in control and that he directs this work to the extent that we allow him and that God plays a much longer game than any of us can. So I take a deep breath, square my shoulders to the wind, grab the hand of the person standing next to me, and I press forward—proclaiming, with President Eyring, that “the best is yet to come”.