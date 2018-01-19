The Reluctant Samaritan

by

No doubt that by now you have heard the reports about the stunning case of child neglect and abuse that came to light when one of thirteen children held captive in her own home was able to escape and notify authorities. The site of this indescribable ordeal was, perhaps contrary to expectations, a nondescript residence in a middle-class Southern California neighborhood. The perpetrators were no strangers but the children’s own parents who, according to a neighbor, seemed “just very normal“:

“‘They seemed like very nice people,’ [the neighbor] said. ‘They spoke often and fondly of their children.'”

With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that those appearances were deceiving—the parents have been charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse and 12 counts of false imprisonment. The district attorney on the case appealed for witnesses to come forward: “Someone must have seen something, someone must have noticed something.”

It seems at least conceivable that someone could have noticed. The homes in the neighborhood were built close together and the children were seen outside from time to time. But if anyone saw something, they didn’t do enough about it. How can something like this happen under our noses without anyone noticing or taking action? Such sustained ignorance and inaction in the face of such great evil seems inconceivable. And so in response to what appears at first blush to be an egregious failing by friends, family and neighbors, calls for stricter mandatory reporting laws or mandatory wellness visits are making the rounds.

But is it really that inconceivable that nobody noticed or did anything? What does child abuse sound or look like? I mean, does evil leave blood-soaked footprints in its wake? Smell like sulfur? Decay everything it touches? Maybe sometimes, but more often than not evil doers hardly announce themselves and their deeds. With little to go by, can we really blame anyone for not taking action after maybe noticing something a little, well, “off”?

It’s hard to say; for my part I’m going to refrain from armchair quarterbacking the neighbors because in my experience it’s hard to do the right thing when confronted by uncomfortable situations even when the correct course of action is crystal clear; when it’s not obvious that something nefarious is going on, I can only imagine that the reluctance to take action is even stronger. Let me illustrate with three examples.

Twenty years ago I was working the night shift at a grocery store in American Fork. I finished early at around 3:00 a.m. and jumped in my truck to drive home to Provo. It had started to snow in the night and the freeway hadn’t been plowed yet. As I proceeded south in what was then an area devoid of development, a semi-truck heading north drove into the median—a ditch back then—and tipped over and slid along the left southbound lane. I was in the right lane and carefully applied the brakes. We stopped just a few feet from each other. I was the first person on the scene. A feeling of dreadful responsibility washed over me. The driver was hanging unresponsive in his seat belt with the truck resting on the driver’s side. I thought he was dead. I didn’t have a mobile phone at the time and no one else was around. I didn’t know what to do—kick the windshield in? Climb up and go in on the passenger’s side? I decided to try the windshield and started kicking. The noise woke the driver up. A wave of relief swept over me—he wasn’t dead after all! He had fallen asleep at the wheel and the crash was so, well, smooth that he had woken up. A minute later another driver arrived and soon thereafter the highway patrol. All’s well that ends well, but that initial feeling of paralysis has stuck with me these many years.

A few years later I was living right downtown in a small town, and my building’s parking lot was located several blocks away in a quiet neighborhood. One morning I parked my Jeep, got out and heard a low moaning. I looked around and didn’t see anything. The moaning continued. There was a hedge around the parking lot that blocked my view, so I walked around and saw a man underneath a pile of rubble. A building was being demolished, and something had obviously gone very wrong. I looked around. There was no else—just me and a man bleeding profusely from his head and leg. That now familiar feeling of paralysis returned, exacerbated by the fact that this time, the guy really was hurt. Fortunately, it turned out that a co-worker had gone to his truck to get a first aid kit and came around the corner moments later. He asked me to call the ambulance, which I happily did, and then I helped him apply first aid. All’s well that ends well, but that visceral feeling of being cast in wet concrete remains with me to this day.

In the third and most recent experience, I was the victim. I was now living in a city of almost 2 million people. I was crossing one of the city’s busiest streets on a green light over a crosswalk just a couple of blocks from home. About halfway across the street, a car turning came within inches of mowing me down. I’m no saint when scofflaws threaten life and limb, and so I had one of these moments. The driver and his friend didn’t take kindly to my response and stopped their car in the middle of street and jumped out. Now, this was a busy intersection with a popular hot dog stand on one corner, a noodle stand on another and a nightclub with a long line of patrons waiting to be admitted. I figured there must be safety in numbers, so I kept walking across the street. The driver and his friend—it turned out they were budding kickboxers—caught up with me near the nightclub where they confronted me for damaging their ego. It turned out that witnesses were no deterrent to what happened next. The crowd formed a circle around us, and after my adversaries gave me an earful they beat me down, causing permanent injuries. I didn’t have my phone with me at the time so I asked if anyone would call the police or at least serve as a witness. Like Moses parting the Red Sea, the circle dissolved and everyone went back to eating hot dogs and getting frisked by bouncers. I couldn’t believe it. When I called the police, they said, sure, come by the precinct tomorrow (it was Saturday night), just not around lunch time. The next day I went down, avoiding lunch time, and the coppers focused their efforts on preventing me from reporting a crime. “C’mon,” they said, “be a man. It’s gonna be a giant hassle. Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with this in court.” Finally, after telling me that they couldn’t keep my address and identity confidential—”C’mon, what do you think this is? A dictatorship where you can just denounce anybody anonymously?”—I gave up and went home. It was weeks before I could walk again without a limp.

My point in sharing this is that it can be difficult to do the right thing even when it’s obvious what the right thing is, like helping a stranger who has been beaten or injured and left for dead on the side of the road. Maybe you feel unprepared. I sure did. Maybe you don’t want to get involved in a violent situation between what appear to be a couple of hotheads. A lot of my neighbors sure didn’t. So what about situations where the right thing isn’t even obvious? Where it simply doesn’t occur to you that maybe the nice couple down the street has their thirteen children in chains and on subsistence rations?

What experiences have you had in overcoming reluctance to help others in difficult situations?