An accessible history, written for a general audience yet informed by the best critical scholarship. Stories of the Saints simultaneously translated into dozens of languages, and incorporating the voices of women and men. Not shying away from difficult issues, “root beer” notwithstanding, Saints will be published serially in the Ensign/Liahona and in four contiguous volumes.

The Church [n1] published the first chapter, “Ask in Faith,” last Friday. And we have gripping adjectives, and a volcanic opening. The chapter follows The Smith family through failed farms and heroic moves and ends with JS reading the Bible exhortation to ask God in faith to find answers.

The Chapter’s authors relied heavily on Lucy M. Smith history and the late history of JS. Both of these works, as the topic essay on Lucy Smith states “present narratives from memory,” and have “has flaws, exaggerations, and biases.” I probably take a more a more conservative or parsimonious view of what that means than ultimately what project staff decided. But let’s be honest, we don’t have much else to go with, and it is certainly compelling stuff.

While reading this first chapter, I was perhaps most interested in the “topics” linked in the footnotes. Reading a few paragraphs on JS’s religious context won’t give you the all the necessary tools to correctly differentiate Arminianism from Calvinism. I believe that it is nevertheless a tremendous service to the church to start building this context into our narratives (despite a few oversimplifications). I don’t know how many folks will look at the bibliographies, but this one from “Awakenings and Revivals” is great. I have recommended all three of these to interested readers in the past.

Let us also celebrate the simultaneous launch of this resource in multiple languages. For example, the Spanish speaking church gained access to this resource at the same time the English speaking church. I look forward to reading the treatments of more richly documented periods and more complicated narratives in real time with saints from around the world.

1. Saints has been in production for a very long time. I think that the History Department tried to keep a lid on the project for a while, but observers and friends have been aware of the various shifts in project dynamics, emphases, and staffing. While I preferred historical works that give authorial attribution, I’m not sure if that is even possible here. I think what we can best hope for is deft and keen editorial oversig