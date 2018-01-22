The Omni-Political Kingdom of God

by

Why do the members of Christ tear one another? Why do we rise up against our own body in such madness? Have we forgotten that we are all members of one another?—Pope St. Clement of Rome

One of the first people I baptized on my mission was a communist. Guillermo was from Nicaragua and had supported the Sandinista government. When the United States started to fund the Contras, he fled to the United States to avoid reprisals.

The Ward Mission Leader, in whose home we taught Guillermo most of the discussions, was from Chile. He had been a supporter of Augusto Pinochet, the right-wing dictator who seized power and killed the country’s leftist president in 1973. I’m not sure why he came to the United Sates, but I always got the impression that it had something to do with politics.

It is likely that our small Spanish branch in Modesto, California, had more political diversity in a single home-teaching companionship than exists in the entire LDS population of the United States. But it was never a problem. People didn’t talk politics there, or at least, they didn’t talk about the politics of their nations of origin. They were all waiting to see whether or not Ronald Reagan would grant a blanket amnesty, which he—with a bi-partisan Congressional vote–did in 1986. Everybody liked that—the fascists and the communists alike.

I have been thinking a lot about this branch in the last few weeks, as I read one story stating that Mormons support Donald Trump more than any other religious group, and watched another Latter-day Saint in the Senate compare the same Donald Trump to Josef Stalin. What does it all mean?

Well, it means a lot of things—none of which, I would argue, have much to do with the Gospel or with the Kingdom of God. I suspect that this will not be a popular view with anyone. Throughout my life, I have heard many people say that good Mormons cannot be good Democrats. I disagree. Over the last year, I have heard nearly as many people say that one cannot be a good Latter-day Saint and support Donald Trump. I also disagree. If it matters at all, the Gospel must be bigger than the small spectrum of possibility represented by America’s political spectrum.

Look at all of the political systems that have existed in the world—monarchies, caliphates, empires, collectives, Republics, and so on. What are the chances that God has drawn a big bright line between a slightly-left-of-center party and a slightly-right-of-center-party that most human beings who have ever lived would find indistinguishable from each other? At the very least, this requires some extremely ethnocentric, American exceptionalist assumptions about the Kingdom (or, perhaps, the People’s Republic) of God.

In 2012, Thomas Griffith–who is both a Latter-day Saint and a federal judge on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals–gave a devotional presentation at BYU called “The Hard Work of Understanding the Constitution.” It is the best thing I have ever read in the BYU Alumni Magazine, and it has become my go-to source for thinking about what I call the Omni-Political Kingdom of God. In this talk, Judge Griffith says, among other very important things,

I distance myself from the foolish nonsense that to be a Latter-day Saint in the United States today requires or even tends toward a particular partisan affiliation. . . . . If your education at BYU hasn’t helped you see that such partisan talk is “rot,” then you have failed in your studies. And I’m not kidding.

None of this is to suggest that our political struggles are not important or that they should not be informed by our understanding of the Gospel. We are supposed to have strong feelings about such things, and we are supposed to do everything in our power to enact our beliefs in the public sphere. This is important, good, and proper. But Zion is something bigger than our politics can even imagine. And I am quite sure that anyone who can’t imagine actually being friends with somebody from another political party is going to have some really serious reservations about the Kingdom of God.