The Omni-Political Kingdom of God

Why do the members of Christ tear one another? Why do we rise up against our own body in such madness? Have we forgotten that we are all members of one another?—Pope St. Clement of Rome
One of the first people I baptized on my mission was a communist. Guillermo was from Nicaragua and had supported the Sandinista government. When the United States started to fund the Contras, he fled to the United States to avoid reprisals.
The Ward Mission Leader, in whose home we taught Guillermo most of the discussions, was from Chile. He had been a supporter of Augusto Pinochet, the right-wing dictator who seized power and killed the country’s leftist president in 1973. I’m not sure why he came to the United Sates, but I always got the impression that it had something to do with politics.
It is likely that our small Spanish branch in Modesto, California, had more political diversity in a single home-teaching companionship than exists in the entire LDS population of the United States. But it was never a problem. People didn’t talk politics there, or at least, they didn’t talk about the politics of their nations of origin. They were all waiting to see whether or not Ronald Reagan would grant a blanket amnesty, which he—with a bi-partisan Congressional vote–did in 1986. Everybody liked that—the fascists and the communists alike.
I have been thinking a lot about this branch in the last few weeks, as I read one story stating that Mormons support Donald Trump more than any other religious group, and watched another Latter-day Saint in the Senate compare the same Donald Trump to Josef Stalin. What does it all mean?
Well, it means a lot of things—none of which, I would argue, have much to do with the Gospel or with the Kingdom of God. I suspect that this will not be a popular view with anyone. Throughout my life, I have heard many people say that good Mormons cannot be good Democrats. I disagree. Over the last year, I have heard nearly as many people say that one cannot be a good Latter-day Saint and support Donald Trump. I also disagree. If it matters at all, the Gospel must be bigger than the small spectrum of possibility represented by America’s political spectrum.
Look at all of the political systems that have existed in the world—monarchies, caliphates, empires, collectives, Republics, and so on. What are the chances that God has drawn a big bright line between a slightly-left-of-center party and a slightly-right-of-center-party that most human beings who have ever lived would find indistinguishable from each other? At the very least, this requires some extremely ethnocentric, American exceptionalist assumptions about the Kingdom (or, perhaps, the People’s Republic) of God.
In 2012, Thomas Griffith–who is both a Latter-day Saint and a federal judge on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals–gave a devotional presentation at BYU called “The Hard Work of Understanding the Constitution.” It is the best thing I have ever read in the BYU Alumni Magazine, and it has become my go-to source for thinking about what I call the Omni-Political Kingdom of God. In this talk, Judge Griffith says, among other very important things,
I distance myself from the foolish nonsense that to be a Latter-day Saint in the United States today requires or even tends toward a particular partisan affiliation. . . . . If your education at BYU hasn’t helped you see that such partisan talk is “rot,” then you have failed in your studies. And I’m not kidding.
None of this is to suggest that our political struggles are not important or that they should not be informed by our understanding of the Gospel. We are supposed to have strong feelings about such things, and we are supposed to do everything in our power to enact our beliefs in the public sphere. This is important, good, and proper. But Zion is something bigger than our politics can even imagine. And I am quite sure that anyone who can’t imagine actually being friends with somebody from another political party is going to have some really serious reservations about the Kingdom of God.
Comments
There is one problem, though: if you don’t believe that someone has any business being a full citizen of your country based on their temporal characteristics–ethnicity, culture, language–how can you be with them in Zion?
I would argue that while large majorities in both major US political parties are not exclusionary on that basis, there is a non-trivial faction in the US Republican Party that genuinely believes that they cannot live in the same country with more than relatively trivial numbers of persons not of their own ethnicity, culture, or language–and while not all Trump supporters fall into this camp, virtually everyone who falls into this camp is a Trump supporter. Moreover, this exclusionary tendency more than anything else is what animates Trump supporters; the Atlantic, among others, has published work conclusively demonstrating this.
Do we want people in Zion who, in the halls of the Temple of the Lord, would call another Saint a n****r? Because I’m pretty sure the people who would do so don’t actually want anyone with black skin in Zion.
It’s rare that I disagree with you, Michael, but I disagree with you here. You seem to be implying that our political choices have no spiritual consequences, but they absolutely do. The examples you provide demonstrate the ability of people to reach out and be fellow Saints despite those choices – but this does not erase the import of those choices. Yes, Zion is bigger than our politics, but when we elect people who are opposed to Zion, our politics can definitely matter. Just ask the Mormon Dreamers.
>Over the last year, I have heard nearly as many people say that one cannot be a good Latter-day Saint and support Donald Trump. I also disagree.
This is awkward: https://twitter.com/ByCommonConsent/status/951336420362264576
Steve, I guess that I have spent so long listening to Mormon Republicans say that someone can’t be a good person and a Democrat because abortion, that I react negatively to my own side using the same reasoning and making almost all of the same mistakes: oversimplifying, reducing complicated decisions to inflammatory paraphrases of hot-button issues, ignoring the fact that everybody compromises a lot in a two-party system, that democracy is a messy process, and that our political spectrum is extremely narrow in any meaningful global sense.
Yes, people’s political beliefs can have spiritual consequences, but it is not my job to decide what those are for other people, any more than it is their job to decide it for me. I have plenty of problems with Donald Trump and with the modern Republican party, and I have written about those problems extensively. I just don’t imagine that God is as sure of things as I am or that I am exempted from my baptismal covenants when it comes to Trump voters.
The OP’s argument also contradicts the notion of the principles enshrined in the US Constitution–a deeply flawed document, to be sure, but in no way rotten to the core–being divinely inspired. Those principles are what have been adopted by every free society on earth, in varying but fundamentally similar ways.
Wilhelm, we at BCC don’t always agree on things. That is OK too. We aren’t supposed to always agree on things. Wouldn’t life be boring if we did?
Sure, and as a statement of individual responsibility I agree with you, that my hand of fellowship must be extended regardless of political affiliation.
However, another part of our duty is to decry evil when we see it, and succor those among us most in need of aid. Some of us have the luxury of seeing past politics because we are largely immune from the consequences of political platforms. I think God most definitely cares about what we do with that luxury.
Michael Austin, when did you serve in Modesto?
Will you at least acknowledge that “seeing past politics” (something I have never done and can document quite extensively that I have taken very seriously) is not the same thing as “insisting that anybody who disagrees with me on political issues is an evil person or an inadequate saint” (something that I try never to do and try to actively resist when I see anybody on any side doing it.)
Writing people off as evil is too easy. It does not require us to engage politically in any meaningful way. But it also makes us unable to persuade anybody of the rightness of our view. I am not entirely sure that we have a spiritual responsibility to call out evil in people. I am convinced that we have a moral, ethical, spiritual, and political responsibility to engage with people we think are wrong–especially in ways that have spiritual consequences–in ways that are actually capable of changing minds. Labeling someone evil is not one of those ways.
Unknown: I was there in the summer of 1986.
Heptaparaparshinokh, I do not believe that the US Constitution was inspired by God in any way beyond the very general way that everything worthwhile is, ultimately, inspired by God. It is a product of the Enlightenment with all of the blindnesses and insights of that movement. It was a wretched betrayal of the humanity of millions of slaves. But it was also a far-sighted document that allowed for change and understood many important things about human nature and the origins of both democracy and tyranny. I respect it deeply, but I do not worship it.
Steve, I read Michael as suggesting that the gospel duties to decry evil and succor others (and all other gospel principles) should transcend — and not be dependent on — party affiliation, earthly political philosophy and day-to-day political skirmishes. One does not need to support Hillary Clinton to care about the poor; one does not need to support Donald Trump to care about religious freedom. Indeed, I think the Brethren would like us to view these issues apart from any political platform. For example, here is Elder D. Todd Christofferson on religious freedom:
“As you speak out, refrain from casting your views on religious freedom as a matter of party politics. Support for the right of free exercise of religion must transcend the political skirmishes of the moment. Many good men and women of all political persuasions now work together to bolster this right. It belongs to all Americans, all should work for its preservation, and none should be made to feel that political affiliations are an impediment to doing so.”
https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/elder-christofferson-transcript-nyldspa-annual-banquet-november-2017
Yeah, I can see where 3/5th’s is inspired.
Unknown, yes. Like I said, the personal obligation to be Christ like is clear.
There some here who seem who think that being someone who “genuinely believes that they cannot live in the same country with more than relatively trivial numbers of persons not of their own ethnicity, culture, or language” is a terrible and unconscionable thing, but they also can’t see the rampant hypocrisy in apparently “genuinely believ[ing] that they cannot live in the same country with… persons not of their own [political understanding].” They think this latter line of thought is normal and laudable.
Michael, I share your sentiments. While I did not vote for Trump and believe he has debased our political discourse and advanced many harmful policies, we err when we write off, and make no effort to understand, those who support him. After you read books such as “Hillbilly Ellegy” and “White Trash,” you begin to grasp the frustration and pain experienced for decades by a large segment of the American public—citizens who saw, and still see, Trump as a potential solution. They are not deplorables and we become the very thing we loathe when we treat them as such.
Eric, I couldn’t agree more. In February of 2016–ten months before the election, I wrote a post on my IVN blog that said exactly this, and, in the uncharitable spirit of “I told you so,” I stand by every word:
https://ivn.us/2016/02/10/dear-liberal-friends-trump-shaming-isnt-working-stop/
When I got married, I was a Democrat and my husband was a Republican. But we never had an argument about politics. We had far more important things to argue about.
I have some friends (on the right and the left) whose politics offend me, frankly, but all this means is that I don’t follow them on Facebook. This allows me to think of them in the context that I really know them, as people who have good qualities and challenges and all the things that make up real life.
I think the majority of the members of the church who voted for Trump did so mainly because their chosen media protected them from knowing much about Trump’s true character and/or because they are so anti-Democrat that they’ll vote Republican no matter what. For the majority, it’s not a matter of a reaction to shaming. It’s the long-held belief of the superiority of the Republican party, and the belief that the church is a Republican church. Even with Trump as president, I still hear nonsense in church meetings along the lines of “Republicans good Democrats bad.” They honestly believe that’s the church’s position.
There are a few self-described “deplorables” in my ultra-conservative ward. Some of them hold leadership positions. But they’re the exception. This is Mormon country, not Hillbilly country, the deplorables notwithstanding. I don’t know if shaming works or not. Perhaps a better strategy is to tell stories about people who are significantly harmed by Trump’s policies–with a focus on RMs, families, etc. That won’t help change the minds of deplorables, but it might soften the hearts of others who voted for Trump.
Michael wrote: “If it matters at all, the Gospel must be bigger than the small spectrum of possibility represented by America’s political spectrum.”
I think that’s right, but it’s incomplete: If it matters at all, the Gospel must also make a difference within the small spectrum of possibility represented by America’s political spectrum. We are judged based on what we do in the circumstances in which we actually live. In terms of political action, there are things we can accomplish and people we can help—or not—within the system as it actually exists.
The enemies that Jesus told us to love are sometimes our (political) enemies within the church. If the bottom line of the OP is that we must treat our political disagreements with civility, then I agree. On the other hand, if the message is that politics is by nature subordinate to the cause of Zion, then I can’t agree. I’m inclined to believe that we will achieve Zion through the operation of politics, not in spite of it.
Trump shaming is not working….Mockery and derision have been complete failures.
In the context of attempting to persuade the Republican primary electorate, Michael, this advice was proved completely prescient. However, in regards to the larger and more immediate context of stymieing Trump’s agenda, energizing the opposition to him, and thus preventing his re-election, the accuracy of this nearly two-year old advice has not yet, I think, been conclusively demonstrated.