On LDS Singlehood

I feel like there are a lot of directions I could take this post. I have many thoughts because it’s directly pertinent to my current experiences in the church. I am a young, unmarried BYU graduate. I have faced and am currently facing the woes of dating within the LDS culture. I’ve seen roommates and friends get married, all while remaining very single. I’ve gotten really upset about how my dating life is playing out. I could write a novel about this topic and still not discuss everything worth discussing.

I do want to preface that my experience is my own. I have, of course, discussed dating with other single LDS members, but my perspectives really are personal. They may not apply to everyone, especially since I am not what I would describe as a typical young Mormon (whatever that may even be). And especially because my experience is limited due to my age. I cannot speak for individuals who have been in the dating game longer than me, especially those of whom have “aged out” of the YSA program. I also don’t have the perspective of divorced members. In case you were wondering about the nuances of this topic, there are many.

It is not uncommon to hear, especially as of the past decade or so, about how single LDS people are marrying later or not getting married at all. It is often, if not always, looked at as a problem to fix. We hear talks from general authorities about how we should be dating instead of hanging out or how we should not be postponing this step in our lives. We have the YSA program that can seem more like a marriage factory than the ward system for young people it should be. Within that YSA program, we even have activities and callings with the direct intent of promoting dating (these callings may be something more prominent at church schools, much of my YSA experience has been at BYU).

This hyperfocus on marriage puts a lot of pressure on young members to date, marry quickly, and start pushing out babies. However, for me it has had more adverse effects. Maybe this is due to my own stubbornness or perhaps it’s just my unwillingness to put effort into things I am not super excited about. But the more we talk about marriage and dating, the less inclined I am to participate.

A few years ago, while attending BYU, I was in a ward with this type of hyperfocus. We had a dating committee that organized giant group dates for the whole ward. If you were single, they would match you up with another member of the ward and you would attend some planned activity together. And my ward wasn’t the only one to instate such a program. Many wards, especially at church schools, are devoting callings to promote dating within the ward. And for the most part, at least from my own observation, this does not excite young people about dating. In fact, it tends to make people more opposed to the idea. Like I said earlier, I am stubborn. The more you tell me to date, the less I want to. And I don’t seem to be alone in this ideology.

Yet, sometimes, not wanting to date isn’t just a state of aversion to dating itself, but a true enjoyment of singlehood. That is, a lot of LDS singles are content where they are. They are living full lives with focus and drive, with fulfilling friendships, and with rich experiences. There are many LDS singles that do desire to get married and many that wish to do so soon. Often, those with marriage as their focus are working towards that goal. And yes, they can be unsuccessful, and it is valid to want to discuss that lack of success. However, I have noticed that married members and leaders are more worried about the ones that aren’t focused on marriage. And this seems to be because they believe that if you are not focused on marriage, there is something wrong with you or your priorities.

Marriage and family is at the forefront of LDS doctrine. Among other things, one of the chief goals of the primary and youth programs are to prepare young people for marriage. The reason YSA wards even exist is to get people married. Even Pres. Oaks mentioned in the recent press conference that marriage can be used as a way to maintain millennial membership. It’s the end game, the final frontier, the peak ordinance. So if you aren’t doing it or, worse, if you don’t really want to, something isn’t right. Is the YSA program failing? (Maybe). Are millennials less faithful? (Why are we tying faithfulness to marital status?). Is everyone dating wrong? (Is there a right way to date? Who decides these things?).

But this brings me back to the ever-pressing question (which is mostly being pressed by married members), why aren’t LDS singles getting married? And here is my all-encompassing answer: It’s different for every single one of us. We all have our own hang-ups. We all have our own desires. Some of us are underwhelmed by our options. Some of us are focusing on our education and careers. Some of us are working on our mental health. Some of us have decided that marriage and marital status aren’t as important to us. Some of us are figuring out our sexuality. A lot of us are really just unlucky. Though we might have some shared experience, our individual answers to the posed question will never be identical. It just isn’t that cut and dry.

There is no “cure” to the LDS marriage crisis. That’s because it isn’t a disease. Maybe we’re getting married later. Maybe we’re not getting married at all. But when or if someone should get married isn’t really a decision for church leadership or other members to make. We know that marriage is important. We understand what is means eternally. Trust me, we’ll get around to it when and if we want. Or even more accurately, it’ll happen when it happens. There is a lot out of our control. But at the end of the day, if you really want LDS singles to get married, I think the best way is to just let us do it on our own.