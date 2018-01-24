Lesson 4: “Because of My Transgression, My Eyes are Opened” #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Learning Outcomes To help each class member understand that the Fall was a necessary part of Heavenly Father’s plan for us. Readings Moses 4-6

Genesis 2-3

2 Nephi 2

2nd Article of Faith Introduction I have always had something of a conflicted relationship with the Adam and Eve narrative. I take it more metaphorically than how it is typically taught in LDS chapels and conferences, and I am not comfortable in how we use scriptures from this section of Genesis and Moses to justify husbands holding “presiding” power over their wives. I know my readers might disagree with me here, and that’s okay—I just want to be up front about the perspective I’m coming from as I study this lesson.

On the other hand, some of my favorite religious concepts come from this same story, like enlightenment, atonement, companionship, forgiveness and repentance. I have always marveled that God’s plan for salvation first required a transgression—a moment of disobedience that enabled humans to transcend the bounds of the laws that had kept them safe—but also stagnant and static. Life lessons are as much to be learned from stepping out on our own best judgment as it is from obeying authority figures with exactness. It’s one of my favorite paradoxes in Mormon and Christian theology, and it is a notion that supports civil disobedience and other forms of social activism. Note: I have included far more discussion questions and content than could squeeze into one Sunday School lesson, so please feel free to skim and skip around at will, and hopefully I’ve including something interesting or useful for everybody. Opening Discussion Question: Why was Adam and Eve’s Fall necessary to their (and our) salvation? “The Three Pillars” The Old Testament handbook emphasizes the “three pillars of eternity” model of the plan of salvation: “creation,” “fall,” and “atonement.” If you want to start with this three-point explanation of the Plan of Salvation, here are some scriptures you might select from to guide your discussion. “And in that day Adam blessed God and was filled, and began to prophesy concerning all the families of the earth, saying: Blessed be the name of God, for because of my transgression my eyes are opened, and in this life I shall have joy, and again in the flesh I shall see God. And Eve, his wife, heard all these things and was glad, saying: Were it not for our transgression we never should have had seed, and never should have known good and evil, and the joy of our redemption, and the eternal life which God giveth unto all the obedient. And Adam and Eve blessed the name of God, and they made all things known unto their sons and their daughters.” (Moses 5:10–12) Follow-up Discussion Question: Why is joy, knowledge, eternal life, and goodness contingent on Adam and Eve’s transgression? “Therefore I give unto you a commandment, to teach these things freely unto your children, saying: That by reason of transgression cometh the fall, which fall bringeth death, and inasmuch as ye were born into the world by water, and blood, and the spirit, which I have made, and so became of dust a living soul, even so ye must be born again into the kingdom of heaven, of water, and of the Spirit, and be cleansed by blood, even the blood of mine Only Begotten; that ye might be sanctified from all sin, and enjoy the words of eternal life in this world, and eternal life in the world to come, even immortal glory; For by the water ye keep the commandment; by the Spirit ye are justified, and by the blood ye are sanctified; Therefore it is given to abide in you; the record of heaven; the Comforter; the peaceable things of immortal glory; the truth of all things; that which quickeneth all things, which maketh alive all things; that which knoweth all things, and hath all power according to wisdom, mercy, truth, justice, and judgment. And now, behold, I say unto you: This is the plan of salvation unto all men, through the blood of mine Only Begotten, who shall come in the meridian of time.” (Moses 6:58-62) Follow-up Discussion Question: If the transgression brought about the Fall, and the Fall brought physical and spiritual death, how can we be “born again,” spiritually and physically, according to this scripture?

And after Adam and Eve had partaken of the forbidden fruit they were driven out of the garden of Eden, to till the earth. And they have brought forth children; yea, even the family of all the earth. And the days of the children of men were prolonged, according to the will of God, that they might repent while in the flesh; wherefore, their state became a state of probation, and their time was lengthened, according to the commandments which the Lord God gave unto the children of men. For he gave commandment that all men must repent; for he showed unto all men that they were lost, because of the transgression of their parents. And now, behold, if Adam had not transgressed he would not have fallen, but he would have remained in the garden of Eden. And all things which were created must have remained in the same state in which they were after they were created; and they must have remained forever, and had no end. And they would have had no children; wherefore they would have remained in a state of innocence, having no joy, for they knew no misery; doing no good, for they knew no sin. But behold, all things have been done in the wisdom of him who knoweth all things. Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy. And the Messiah cometh in the fulness of time, that he may redeem the children of men from the fall. And because that they are redeemed from the fall they have become free forever, knowing good from evil; to act for themselves and not to be acted upon, save it be by the punishment of the law at the great and last day, according to the commandments which God hath given. Wherefore, men are free according to the flesh; and all things are given them which are expedient unto man. And they are free to choose liberty and eternal life, through the great Mediator of all men, or to choose captivity and death, according to the captivity and power of the devil; for he seeketh that all men might be miserable like unto himself.” (2 Nephi 2:19–27)

Follow-up Discussion Question: Why do you think 2 Nephi uses the word “free” more than once to describe Adam and Eve after the Fall? What freedoms resulted from the Fall? Related Discussion Question: What were the other results of the Fall, and how do they affect us? Some answers from the official lesson manual and a few handy quotes added by myself: Adam and Eve were able to have children, which allowed us to come to earth and receive mortal bodies ( Moses 5:11 ; 6:48 ; 2 Nephi 2:23, 25 ). “One of these days, if I ever get to where I can speak to Mother Eve, I want to thank her for tempting Adam to partake of the fruit. He accepted the temptation, with the result that children came into this world. … If she hadn’t had that influence over Adam, and if Adam had done according to the commandment first given to him, they would still be in the Garden of Eden and we would not be here at all. We wouldn’t have come into this world. So the commentators made a great mistake when they put in the Bible … ‘man’s shameful fall.'” —Joseph Fielding Smith, October 1967 General Conference

Moses 5:11 6:48 2 Nephi 2:23, 25 We experience physical death, or separation of the physical body from the spirit (Moses 4:25; 6:48; 2 Nephi 9:6).

We experience spiritual death, or separation from God’s presence (Moses 4:29; 6:49; 2 Nephi 9:6).

We are partakers of misery and woe (Moses 6:48; Genesis 3:16–17).

“The Apostle Peter wrote that disciples of Jesus Christ are to have ‘compassion one of another.’ In that spirit I wish to speak to those who suffer from some form of mental illness or emotional disorder, whether those afflictions be slight or severe, of brief duration or persistent over a lifetime. We sense the complexity of such matters when we hear professionals speak of neuroses and psychoses, of genetic predispositions and chromosome defects, of bipolarity, paranoia, and schizophrenia. However bewildering this all may be, these afflictions are some of the realities of mortal life, and there should be no more shame in acknowledging them than in acknowledging a battle with high blood pressure or the sudden appearance of a malignant tumor.” —Jeffrey R Holland, “Like a Broken Vessel,” October 2013

The ground is cursed, causing us to need to work (Moses 4:23–25; Genesis 3:17–19).

“The commandment to work is imposed on us by our descent from Adam and Eve, but it is a blessing to us. Illness and adversity are not punishments for being alive; they are natural accompaniments of life. Our bodies are not vile and loathsome snares for our spirits, but the temples of our spirits. The daily activities of mixing orange juice, making telephone calls, supervising homework, and scrubbing the bathtub are not distractions from our spiritual lives. They are the vehicles through which we live our spiritual lives.” —Chieko N. Okazaki, Lighten Up



We can learn to recognize good and evil (Moses 4:28; 6:55–56; 2 Nephi 2:23; Genesis 3:22).

We can have joy in mortality (Moses 5:10; 2 Nephi 2:23, 25).

We can know the joy of our redemption (Moses 5:11).

We can obtain eternal life (Moses 5:11). Let’s Talk Gender One of the trickier parts of this lesson, in my opinion, is the bit about Eve’s sorrow being multiplied and the other bit about Adam ruling over her. So let’s look at it. Notice that the accounts from Moses and Genesis here are nearly entirely identical, except that the Moses account has an interesting addition from God at the end (I’m not sure what to make of the added line, tbh, and I’d love to hear people’s insights on this). The other notable change I’ve highlighted is that God is speaking in the first-person in the Moses account, but Genesis talks about God in the third person (if you missed Mike’s post about point-of-view in the Book of Moses, go read it!). And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, between thy seed and her seed; and he shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel. Unto the woman, I, the Lord God, said: I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception. In sorrow thou shalt bring forth children, and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee. And unto Adam, I, the Lord God, said: Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the fruit of the tree of which I commanded thee, saying—Thou shalt not eat of it, cursed shall be the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life. Thorns also, and thistles shall it bring forth to thee, and thou shalt eat the herb of the field. By the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, until thou shalt return unto the ground—for thou shalt surely die—for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou wast, and unto dust shalt thou return. And Adam called his wife’s name Eve, because she was the mother of all living; for thus have I, the Lord God, called the first of all women, which are many. (Moses 4:21–26) And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel. Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee. And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life; Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return. And Adam called his wife’s name Eve; because she was the mother of all living. (Genesis 3:15–20) The New Oxford Annotated Bible, New Revised Standard Version (4th edition) says of these verses, “Though this is often understood as a curse of the woman to pain in childbirth, the word ‘curse’ is not used in these verses. Another interpretation is that the woman is sentenced to endless ‘toil’ (not pain) of reproduction, much as the man is condemned in vv. 17-19 to endless toil in food production. The man’s rule over the woman here is a tragic reflection of the disintegration of original connectedness between them.” From this perspective, part of what was lost in the Fall was gender equality and “connectedness.” An imbalance of power separates Adam and Eve, according to this reading. On a similar note, Jeffrey Bradshaw over at The Interpreter wrote a piece earlier this week about the “rule over” phrasing, arguing that this verse is actually a warning from God about “broken marriages” in which the partners seek to “rule over” each other. He supports his claim by acknowledging that the Hebrew word “desire” in “thy desire shall be to thy husband” isn’t a romantic attraction but a “contentious wish” to “overcome to defeat another.” Bradshaw adds that the Hebrew word “rule” is “not benevolent but controlling.” His translation, therefore, is “You will want to control your husband, but he will dominate you.” Bradshaw concludes that this isn’t the ideal marriage, adding that it conflicts with the Proclamation on the Family that describes husbands and wives “as equal partners.” It is worth noting that traditional LDS readings of these verses consider them directives from God, with more recent readings attempting to justify or soften the “rule over” detail. These are the quotations included in this week’s lesson official manual: President Spencer W. Kimball said: “I have a question about the word rule. It gives the wrong impression. I would prefer to use the word preside because that’s what he does. A righteous husband presides over his wife and family” (“The Blessings and Responsibilities of Womanhood,” Ensign, Mar. 1976, 72). Elder M. Russell Ballard said: “God has revealed through his prophets that men are to receive the priesthood, become fathers, and with gentleness and pure, unfeigned love they are to lead and nurture their families in righteousness as the Savior leads the Church (see Ephesians 5:23)” (“Equality through Diversity,” Ensign, Nov. 1993, 90). To me, replacing “rule” with “preside” is just quibbling over semantics—it still results in the imbalance of power that would render an unequal partnership. I don’t see any reason why women and men can’t act as equal partners, leading and nurturing their families together with gentleness and pureness and unfeigned love. Perhaps it is helpful to note the different interpretations of this scripture to the class, but I think ultimately a good note to end on is that Adam and Eve were meant to work together, sharing each others’ sorrows and toils as well as knowledge and joy. If I were you, I would try not to get too hung up on debates over presiding vs. ruling vs. equal partnerships. See if you can swing everybody back to talking about, say, things we can do to help and support our own companions in life (husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends, coworkers, etc.) through this mortal wilderness of thistles and thorns? How can we help each other experience joy and comfort in our shared journeys?