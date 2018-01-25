How (not) to pass an Abrahamic test.

In the Old Testament God decides to “tempt” Abraham (Genesis 22:1) by asking that he sacrifice his miracle son, Isaac, in whom he rested all his hopes for God’s promises to him.
But what sort of a test was Abraham’s test? Was it a test with only one right answer?
There are different kinds of tests. A well-written true/false question has only one right answer, but an essay question might have many possible right answers. Some tests are meant to test our knowledge. Others, like a driver’s test, are meant to test our knowledge and ability. Others are meant to test the depth of our reasoning. In a law school exam, for example, a student could reach the wrong ultimate conclusion and still earn a good score based on her ability to identify the issues and reason through the problem. A psychological test doesn’t measure our knowledge or ability, but is supposed to evaluate our mental characteristics and wellness.
The Kobayashi Maru from the Star Trek universe is an example of a test with no right answer. The Kobayashi Maru is a simulation where the captain receives a distress call from a ship called the Kobayashi Maru. The simulation is programmed so that if the captain does not attempt the rescue, the Kobayashi Maru is destroyed but if the captain attempts to rescue the Kobayashi Maru, the attempt provokes a battle with Klingon ships that ends in the captain’s own ship’s destruction. All choices lead to failure. It’s designed to test how the officer will wrestle with competing principles. It’s designed more to test character than to test knowledge or ability.
Abraham’s Test: God’s Kobayashi Maru.
I suspect that Abraham’s test was a test like the Kobayashi Maru. Did God want a simple right answer from Abraham? Did he want blind obedience at all costs and nothing more? I don’t think so. I think Abraham’s test was a lot more about the wrestle than it was about the outcome. It was to test Abraham’s character, not his knowledge of the correct answer. Abraham’s test pitted God’s commandment to sacrifice Isaac against his commandment not to kill. [1] It pitted God’s commandment to sacrifice Isaac against God’s own promises to Abraham that through Isaac, his miracle son, he would have descendants to fill the earth (Genesis 13:16, 15:15, 17:6-9 & 19). It pitted God’s commandment to sacrifice Isaac against everything that Abraham knew about the character of the God who saved him and called him out from the horror of a religion of child sacrifice (see Abraham 1)—it forced Abraham to consider the horrifying possibility that the only real difference between the living God he knew and worshipped and the idolatrous Gods of his fathers was that his God could actually enforce his demands.
Like the Kobayashi Maru, Abraham’s test was a no-win situation. If Abraham said no, he would sin against obedience to God. But if he said yes and sacrificed his son, he would sin against his own innocent son, against God’s commandment against murder, and against God’s promises that through that son he would make his descendants like stars to fill the earth. And if that’s what God demanded, was this even a God worth worshipping?
In my opinion, the test was not just to see if Abraham would obey. It was to see how Abraham would wrestle with the dilemma. I don’t mean that God is a trickster just messing with Abraham for his own amusement. I think he wanted Abraham to come to grips with the contradictions of what it means to be human. Failing the test would be to fail to wrestle with those contradictions. In my opinion, there were two equally damning ways for Abraham to fail the test: One would have been to just say “Go jump in a lake, Lord, I’m not doin’ that.” But the other would have been to just say, “yeah, let’s go, where’s the knife?”
The dominant traditional reading of the Abraham story is that Abraham passed the test because he obeyed the commandment, putting obedience to God’s commands above everything, even his love for his own son, and his sense of morality (see Genesis 22:12, 16). But if I’m right that the test was less about the outcome and more about the wrestle, I wonder if there may have been other ways to pass the test. What if Abraham had wrestled with the commandment and ultimately concluded that it was so inconsistent with the character of the living God he knew that he must have been mistaken when he thought God had told him to sacrifice his son? I’m not sure that would have been failing the test. What if the angel stopping him was not a reward for his obedience, but a correction because he had reached the wrong conclusion? Something more like “hey Abraham: good try; you almost got it right, but the Lord didn’t want you to actually go through with it, but don’t worry, God sees your devotion and obedience and he’s here to redeem it and save you from it.” (Here‘s a good op-ed that reviews various readings people have given the story over the centuries.)
But why is Abraham our model for impossible tests? Abraham wasn’t the first to face such an impossible choice. That was Eve. In the first creation story, Eve is commanded to have children (Genesis 1:28). But then the second creation story tells us that she was commanded not to eat the forbidden fruit (Genesis 3:3), and as Lehi tells us, she couldn’t keep that commandment and fulfill her mission as the mother of all (2 Nephi 2:22-23). She could either choose obedience, and fail to fulfill her role in God’s promises and frustrate the entire plan of salvation, or she could accept the fact that if she were to fulfill her role, she would inevitably disobey some of God’s commandments. And while the dominant traditional Christian reading of Eve’s test is that Eve failed, the restoration revises that understanding and praises Eve’s choice (Grover’s recent post goes through some of the material on this). Eve chose disobedience for herself and life for her descendants, while Abraham chose obedience for himself, death for his son, and no life for his descendants. But God accepted both Eve and Abraham and redeemed both their choices in his mercy. He gave Adam and Eve a commandment to sacrifice, followed by reception of the Holy Ghost and a promise of children to fill the whole earth. [2] And he gave Abraham a sacrificial ram and the promise of children like glittering stars that would bless all the earth. Abraham and Eve made different choices, but they both passed the test and were redeemed because they wrestled through the test with faith in God and his mercy.
The test of mortality is to recognize that we can’t keep all the commandments and that therefore our only hope is to trust in God. We can’t live as fallen people in this fallen world and remain free from sin. But grace, through faith and repentance, redeems us from the sin that is an inevitable part of living in this world. I believe that this is why Paul doesn’t say that Abraham was righteous because he was willing to sacrifice Isaac, but rather that Abraham believed in God and that it was therefore “counted unto him for righteousness” (Romans 4:3). [3] It’s subtle, but Paul, as I read him, shifts away from the idea that Abraham was righteous because of his absolute obedience to the idea that Abraham was righteous because of his faith in God. Abraham passed the test, in my opinion, not because he was willing to blindly obey at all costs, but because he recognized that no matter what he did, he could not remain free from sin, and that he therefore could not rely on his own righteousness, so his only hope was to trust in God, hoping that if he did his best with the test before him, God would redeem his failure and make it count as righteousness.
In Star Trek, Kirk beats the Kobayashi Maru by reprogramming the simulation so that the name of Kirk would strike fear into the Klingons and they would withdraw, allowing him to save the Kobayashi Maru, explaining that it wasn’t really cheating because he intended to actually develop such a reputation. Kirk beat the test because he recognized that there was no winning within the rules of the game and he therefore looked outside of those rules and found a way to change those rules. We don’t get to change the rules of mortality, but the only way to pass Abraham’s test is to recognize, like Kirk, that there is no winning within the rules of the game, that there is no pure righteousness through obedience to the rules of the test, and to therefore look outside of the test, to God’s mercy, for righteousness.
“Abrahamic Tests” in Mormonism
Referring the Abraham story, we sometimes call a hard thing that God asks of us an Abrahamic test. The Doctrine and Covenants doesn’t use the term “Abrahamic test,” but it explicitly draws a connection between polygamy and Abraham (see D&C 132:29-37), and Mormons sometimes talk about Mormon polygamy as an Abrahamic test. I’ve also heard people say similar things about Nephi killing Laban and about the church’s historical ban on black members receiving the priesthood and the ordinances of the temple.
More recently, I’ve heard people call the church’s policy barring from baptism the minor children of parents in a gay marriage an Abrahamic test. I can see where they’re coming from: the policy is hard to accept, and, like God’s command to sacrifice Isaac, it seems to contradict what we thought we knew of God’s character (that he forbids none that come unto him, and that he doesn’t hold children responsible for the sins of their parents). But others take issue with that, and I think they raise very good reasons not to call this an Abrahamic test.
I don’t know whether it’s right to call the policy an Abrahamic test. Ultimately, I’m not sure what calling it an Abrahamic test is supposed to mean, precisely. It probably changes depending on who’s saying it and how that person reads Abraham’s test. But if we look at this as an Abrahamic test, then if we are reflexively defending the policy and not wrestling with the damage and pain that it causes, or how it seems to contradict other gospel principles, then maybe we’re failing the test just as much as if we were to reflexively dismiss it without a second thought. If this is an Abrahamic test, then maybe it’s as possible to pass the test by wrestling with it and concluding that the policy is wrong as it is to pass it by wrestling with it and concluding that it is right.
One thing’s certain: whether this is an Abrahamic test or not, the policy is hurting people. And even if we think the policy is right, we should not be okay with that hurt. It should bother us, and no matter what we think about the policy, we should be trying to alleviate that hurt if and where we can. We should not be callous or complacent about it. Dismissing the pain that the policy causes without a second thought is failing the test.
I don’t know what do with the policy. I can’t defend it, except maybe to say I have chosen to sustain the church leaders that have implemented it.
But I do believe that like Abraham and like Eve, we’re going to have to rely on God’s grace and mercy, and not on our own righteousness, if we have any hope at all of finding a way through this.
The impetus for this post was a meditation that a friend posted on his facebook page exploring the idea that the church’s policy excluding from baptism the minor children of a parent in a gay marriage was an Abrahamic test. This post is an expansion on a comment I left on that post. But I’ve discussed these ideas several times before in the bloggernacle, and I am indebted to more bloggers and commenters than I can name for their help in refining my thinking on this, but this post comes to mind, as well and Ronan’s post linked above.
[1] Technically, Abraham predates the ten commandments, but I think it’s safe to say that the Old Testament depicts a God that disapproved of murder even before the ten commandments. D&C 132:36 takes the position that even for Abraham, “thou shalt not kill” was a commandment.
[2] Joseph Smith’s biblical revision project (the Book of Moses and the JST) actually gives two accounts of how God redeemed Adam and Eve after their transgression. The first account is in Moses 5:5-11. There God tells that he gave Adam the ordinance of animal sacrifice, that an angel asked Adam why did so, and when Adam couldn’t answer, the angel explained to him that it prefigured the sacrifice of Christ, after which the Holy Ghost falls upon Adam and he and Eve praised God for their redemption. The second is in Moses 6:52-68. There it’s framed within Enoch’s preaching. Enoch tells that God gave Adam the ordinance of baptism, that Adam asked God why baptism was necessary, and that God explained that baptism was a commandment to represent being cleansed in the blood of Christ, after which Adam is baptized, and the Holy Ghost falls upon him. But in either case, whether we’re talking about sacrifice or whether we’re talking about baptism, we’re talking about a sacrament that God gives to Adam and Eve, designed to prefigure Christ’s atonement, which accompanies redemption from sin, followed by the Holy Ghost falling upon them.
[3] While Paul speaks of Abraham’s faith in God’s promises generally, D&C 132:36 connects this idea of it being “counted for righteousness” explicitly to Abraham’s test. Thus, being ready to sacrifice Isaac was not an inherently righteous act, but it was “accounted unto him for righteousness” in D&C 132:36.
I think we get into trouble when we try to work out what would be an Abrahamic Test for someone other than ourselves. For some, even some directly effected by the policy, it’s not a test at all, but for others it certainly is. Recognizing our own Abrahamic Tests may be just as difficult, as sometimes what we think is a test is just something difficult we have to survive.
Interesting post. Plenty to think about.
I think we as Mormons need to be better at calling something just plain wrong. For instance, if the temple and priesthood restriction was for some reason resinstated, I would like to think that most Mormons wouldn’t be saying “well it’s an Abrahamic test” they’d just call it wrong.
When a modern person reaches for Abrahamic test to explain why something must be done you can take it to the bank that the thing being asked is horse sh*t and should be uncerimoniously dismissed.
This is hard for me to grapple with, since most days most of the time I’m thinking that Abraham failed his test, that Nephi failed his test (with Laban), that Joseph Smith failed his test (with polygamy), that Church leaders failed for years in not ordaining black men and not allowing black men and women to participate in temple ordinances, and that Church leaders are failing today when they do not baptize children of age. I’m not much interested in rationalizing immoral behavior, especially when it hurts people.
But that’s far enough outside the accepted terms of discourse that I’ll consider myself modded in advance, and stand down to watch.
Christian, That may be far outside the usual terms of Mormon discourse, but it is far from unheard of. It is subscribed to by an unexpected number of people commonly silent about just those things in the context of Mormon discourse.
Thank you for this. It seems that every time the story of Abraham and Isaac comes up in church, the only interpretation presented is the traditional one (obedience/loyalty above morality). I once suggested in class that by willingly carrying out a premeditated plan to murder his son, Abraham had in fact failed the test and required divine intervention to prevent it’s completion–that blind obedience can drive normally good people do to evil things, so why are we trying to argue the validity of the Nuremburg defense? I was quickly shouted down.
there is no winning within the rules of the game, that there is no pure righteousness through obedience to the rules of the test, and to therefore look outside of the test, to God’s mercy, for righteousness.
This is something all of us need to remember. Mormonism at present is dominated by a linear, rules-based approach: follow the rules, stay inside the fence, and everything will be OK in the end. Except sometimes, the wolf can dig under the fence, and we have to jump over to save ourselves, or else hope and pray that the shepherd sees us and both can and will shoot the wolf.
For informed posts on various views of Abraham’s “test” and discussion of them see Walter van Beek’s series over at Times and Seasons, perhaps starting with http://www.timesandseasons.org/index.php/2016/03/abraham-the-problem/
For years I thought I was the only one who believed Abraham had failed his test – at least if it was discerning the voice of God rather than his own cultural background. There have been a variety of views on the subject for a long time.
That’s an important point, Frank. It’s one thing to say this is an Abrahamic test for me. It’s another thing to say this is an Abrahamic test for you.
The response of the people in Jack’s GD/PH class is precisely the tendency I’m talking about. You’d think that people would remember that it’s an unprofitable servant who must be commanded in all things–and this doesn’t just refer to micromanagement. The Lord expects us to use our judgment. Sometimes that judgment means sacrificing one good thing to do something better.
Unfortunately, this is a church in which, for example, mission presidents think that it’s not merely acceptable but good to force missionaries to do objectively stupid things in the name of teaching obedience. (Great example: in my wife’s mission in San Francisco, a Russian-speaking sister missionary was assigned to an area in the mostly Chinese Sunset District, while a Mandarin-speaking sister was assigned to the Richmond District, which had a large population of Russian immigrants at the time. When they questioned him, the MP essentially said, “Do as I say.”) Don’t for a second think that many, many Latter-day Saints don’t carry this attitude forward with them into their adult lives.
A lot of folks cried that Damon Linker was engaging in bigotry in that infamous Atlantic article from 2012 where he noted that the LDS MBA students he interviewed expressed willingness even to commit murder if the Prophet asked them, and that a Mormon therefore never could be trusted with the presidency of the United States. (As a counter, there’s the old saw about the crank who shouts “I’d take a bullet for the Prophet!” in Testimony Meeting but never does his home teaching.) However, his broader point about the attitude of many Latter-day Saints toward rules and obedience should not be overlooked merely because of his mean-spirited tone.
Christian, I understand where you’re coming from. I’m not going to moderate your comment. It may be outside the mainstream in the church, but I appreciate your honesty.
JR, thanks to the link to the T&S post. That’s one of the bloggernacle posts that I couldn’t remember. You’ll see a comment from me on that post that will look very familiar after reading this post. These are ideas I’ve lived with for a long time.
Hepta, that’s why, despite its very prominent historiographical problems, I think “Under the Banner of Heaven” is a book worth reading because it grapples with the question of what it means to believe in a God that is capable of asking his followers to kill innocent people.
JKC, this is really great. I love Eve, Arbaham, and the Kobayashi Maru.
Really good point. It’s a bit of a tangent, but I’ve also come to doubt Nephi’s story. First, it’s written well after the fact at a time when Nephi is attempting to creating a founding narrative for his people in opposition to the narrative of his brothers’ people.
Second, and more importantly, the story just doesn’t make sense. Accepting the rationale that Lehi’s people really really needed the plates, there are lots of less consequential ways for the Lord to intervene than to cut off a man’s agency. As one obvious example, the spirit could have said “Nephi, I’ve made Laban go to sleep for a week, so put on his clothes, pretend to be him, and get the plates from Zoram.” Not only would that method have prolonged Laban’s life, it would have been a greater test for Nephi.
so his only hope was to trust in God, hoping that if he did his best with the test before him, God would redeem his failure and make it count as righteousness.
You write repeatedly about trusting in God — which is exactly what Abraham did, is it not? Trusted that God knew what he was doing when he commanded such an awful thing of Abraham? This was, in both the traditional understanding and your retelling, an explicit direction of God, given directly to Abraham (a man who knew God’s voice and was not, even in your telling, deceived in what he heard God tell him to do) for this one moment in time — not a general “thou shalt not kill” given to all men which could, in theory, be overridden in specific instances. How is it trusting God to refuse that instruction? Had Abraham refused in this instance, what about the instances to follow? When should he trust God, and when should he “lean unto his own understanding”?
I’m not arguing for the “obey blindly at all costs” mentality, but I question what comes after a lesson that one’s own personal morality trumps God’s explicit direction. Is God a liar? Does he tempt a man to do wrong? You are saying that he does.
Dave K: dead Laban doesn’t come after Nephi. Laban asleep for a week does.
The notion of the BoM as having unreliable narrators just like the OT does certainly is intriguing, though.
Dave K – God could just as easily have giveen Laban an aneurysm, or put into his drunken mind that he wanted to strip and dive headfirst into what he thought was a deep pool of water. These bodies are -really- easy to kill, especially if you have the tools enough to build a planet.
That’s what I don’t get in the talk of “god -wanted- them to disobey” – how is anyone supposed to trust God if God is someone who periodically sets up “gotchas”? (thank you Ardis)
I was teaching primary one year and week# 1 was about how Abraham had to flee because his father wanted to sacrifice him to his gods. Week #2 was about how Abraham was going to sacrifice his son to his god. I kept thinking “please, tiny children, don’t ask me why human sacrifice was wrong for the father and ok for Abraham.” That’s when it dawned on me that we may be interpreting the story incorrectly. If you ask Abraham’s father why he was willing to sacrifice his son, he would have said “Because god told me to.” If you ask Abraham why he was sacrificing his son he would have said the exact same thing. There is more than one biblical commentator that says Abraham failed and god intervened.
To me all of these tests (stories obviously not fully fleshed out or we wouldn’t have to try again and again to sort them out) signify the necessity of me as a believer to put my questions to God. Symbolically, I’m not to sit at Their dinner table with my device looking at social media, conference talks, or whatever, but I am supposed to engage directily with my Parents about all my important questions and concerns. Whenever I question or have concerns about Their directives (as represented usually by others I respect as having some authority, such as these storied scriptures, etc.), I try to keep right on objecting to Them until I do understand and can agree. I have faith They will be loving and patient, no matter what. I believe in the atonement; I do accept the glory of the mystery, of the idea that there are things I have to wait to understand. When I do comprehend and accede, I’ll usually try to do what I can, but I am stupid, weak and childish. My Parents have yet to send me to my room, even though there have been some heart-rending, soul-searching moments. Plenty who represent Them (or say they do), though, would send and have sent me and plenty of others packing.
Mormons always say that “this life is a test” but then spend lots of time questioning what that test is. It’s as if they didn’t realize that God himself told us exactly what is being tested.”And we will prove them herewith, to see if they will do all things whatsoever the Lord their God shall command them;”
It’s true that an unprofitable servant has to be commanded in all things, and therefore God doesn’t command in all things, but we do have to obey in those things He HAS commanded.
As such, Nephi didn’t fail his “test” with Laban. He was commanded, questioned that command, had it reaffirmed to him, and he obeyed. There were other ways that the plates could have been obtained, or other ways for Laban to die without Nephi doing it, but those weren’t what God wanted. Sometimes he wants people dead, and sometimes he wants His servants to do it.