How (not) to pass an Abrahamic test.

In the Old Testament God decides to “tempt” Abraham (Genesis 22:1) by asking that he sacrifice his miracle son, Isaac, in whom he rested all his hopes for God’s promises to him.

But what sort of a test was Abraham’s test? Was it a test with only one right answer?

There are different kinds of tests. A well-written true/false question has only one right answer, but an essay question might have many possible right answers. Some tests are meant to test our knowledge. Others, like a driver’s test, are meant to test our knowledge and ability. Others are meant to test the depth of our reasoning. In a law school exam, for example, a student could reach the wrong ultimate conclusion and still earn a good score based on her ability to identify the issues and reason through the problem. A psychological test doesn’t measure our knowledge or ability, but is supposed to evaluate our mental characteristics and wellness.

The Kobayashi Maru from the Star Trek universe is an example of a test with no right answer. The Kobayashi Maru is a simulation where the captain receives a distress call from a ship called the Kobayashi Maru. The simulation is programmed so that if the captain does not attempt the rescue, the Kobayashi Maru is destroyed but if the captain attempts to rescue the Kobayashi Maru, the attempt provokes a battle with Klingon ships that ends in the captain’s own ship’s destruction. All choices lead to failure. It’s designed to test how the officer will wrestle with competing principles. It’s designed more to test character than to test knowledge or ability.

Abraham’s Test: God’s Kobayashi Maru.

But why is Abraham our model for impossible tests? Abraham wasn’t the first to face such an impossible choice. That was Eve. In the first creation story, Eve is commanded to have children (Genesis 1:28). But then the second creation story tells us that she was commanded not to eat the forbidden fruit (Genesis 3:3), and as Lehi tells us, she couldn’t keep that commandment and fulfill her mission as the mother of all (2 Nephi 2:22-23). She could either choose obedience, and fail to fulfill her role in God’s promises and frustrate the entire plan of salvation, or she could accept the fact that if she were to fulfill her role, she would inevitably disobey some of God’s commandments. And while the dominant traditional Christian reading of Eve’s test is that Eve failed, the restoration revises that understanding and praises Eve’s choice (Grover’s recent post goes through some of the material on this). Eve chose disobedience for herself and life for her descendants, while Abraham chose obedience for himself, death for his son, and no life for his descendants. But God accepted both Eve and Abraham and redeemed both their choices in his mercy. He gave Adam and Eve a commandment to sacrifice, followed by reception of the Holy Ghost and a promise of children to fill the whole earth. [2] And he gave Abraham a sacrificial ram and the promise of children like glittering stars that would bless all the earth. Abraham and Eve made different choices, but they both passed the test and were redeemed because they wrestled through the test with faith in God and his mercy.

The test of mortality is to recognize that we can’t keep all the commandments and that therefore our only hope is to trust in God. We can’t live as fallen people in this fallen world and remain free from sin. But grace, through faith and repentance, redeems us from the sin that is an inevitable part of living in this world. I believe that this is why Paul doesn’t say that Abraham was righteous because he was willing to sacrifice Isaac, but rather that Abraham believed in God and that it was therefore “counted unto him for righteousness” (Romans 4:3). [3] It’s subtle, but Paul, as I read him, shifts away from the idea that Abraham was righteous because of his absolute obedience to the idea that Abraham was righteous because of his faith in God. Abraham passed the test, in my opinion, not because he was willing to blindly obey at all costs, but because he recognized that no matter what he did, he could not remain free from sin, and that he therefore could not rely on his own righteousness, so his only hope was to trust in God, hoping that if he did his best with the test before him, God would redeem his failure and make it count as righteousness.

In Star Trek, Kirk beats the Kobayashi Maru by reprogramming the simulation so that the name of Kirk would strike fear into the Klingons and they would withdraw, allowing him to save the Kobayashi Maru, explaining that it wasn’t really cheating because he intended to actually develop such a reputation. Kirk beat the test because he recognized that there was no winning within the rules of the game and he therefore looked outside of those rules and found a way to change those rules. We don’t get to change the rules of mortality, but the only way to pass Abraham’s test is to recognize, like Kirk, that there is no winning within the rules of the game, that there is no pure righteousness through obedience to the rules of the test, and to therefore look outside of the test, to God’s mercy, for righteousness.

“Abrahamic Tests” in Mormonism

Referring the Abraham story, we sometimes call a hard thing that God asks of us an Abrahamic test. The Doctrine and Covenants doesn’t use the term “Abrahamic test,” but it explicitly draws a connection between polygamy and Abraham (see D&C 132:29-37), and Mormons sometimes talk about Mormon polygamy as an Abrahamic test. I’ve also heard people say similar things about Nephi killing Laban and about the church’s historical ban on black members receiving the priesthood and the ordinances of the temple.

More recently, I’ve heard people call the church’s policy barring from baptism the minor children of parents in a gay marriage an Abrahamic test. I can see where they’re coming from: the policy is hard to accept, and, like God’s command to sacrifice Isaac, it seems to contradict what we thought we knew of God’s character (that he forbids none that come unto him, and that he doesn’t hold children responsible for the sins of their parents). But others take issue with that, and I think they raise very good reasons not to call this an Abrahamic test.

I don’t know whether it’s right to call the policy an Abrahamic test. Ultimately, I’m not sure what calling it an Abrahamic test is supposed to mean, precisely. It probably changes depending on who’s saying it and how that person reads Abraham’s test. But if we look at this as an Abrahamic test, then if we are reflexively defending the policy and not wrestling with the damage and pain that it causes, or how it seems to contradict other gospel principles, then maybe we’re failing the test just as much as if we were to reflexively dismiss it without a second thought. If this is an Abrahamic test, then maybe it’s as possible to pass the test by wrestling with it and concluding that the policy is wrong as it is to pass it by wrestling with it and concluding that it is right.

One thing’s certain: whether this is an Abrahamic test or not, the policy is hurting people. And even if we think the policy is right, we should not be okay with that hurt. It should bother us, and no matter what we think about the policy, we should be trying to alleviate that hurt if and where we can. We should not be callous or complacent about it. Dismissing the pain that the policy causes without a second thought is failing the test.

I don’t know what do with the policy. I can’t defend it, except maybe to say I have chosen to sustain the church leaders that have implemented it.

But I do believe that like Abraham and like Eve, we’re going to have to rely on God’s grace and mercy, and not on our own righteousness, if we have any hope at all of finding a way through this.

The impetus for this post was a meditation that a friend posted on his facebook page exploring the idea that the church’s policy excluding from baptism the minor children of a parent in a gay marriage was an Abrahamic test. This post is an expansion on a comment I left on that post. But I’ve discussed these ideas several times before in the bloggernacle, and I am indebted to more bloggers and commenters than I can name for their help in refining my thinking on this, but this post comes to mind, as well and Ronan’s post linked above.

[1] Technically, Abraham predates the ten commandments, but I think it’s safe to say that the Old Testament depicts a God that disapproved of murder even before the ten commandments. D&C 132:36 takes the position that even for Abraham, “thou shalt not kill” was a commandment.

[2] Joseph Smith’s biblical revision project (the Book of Moses and the JST) actually gives two accounts of how God redeemed Adam and Eve after their transgression. The first account is in Moses 5:5-11. There God tells that he gave Adam the ordinance of animal sacrifice, that an angel asked Adam why did so, and when Adam couldn’t answer, the angel explained to him that it prefigured the sacrifice of Christ, after which the Holy Ghost falls upon Adam and he and Eve praised God for their redemption. The second is in Moses 6:52-68. There it’s framed within Enoch’s preaching. Enoch tells that God gave Adam the ordinance of baptism, that Adam asked God why baptism was necessary, and that God explained that baptism was a commandment to represent being cleansed in the blood of Christ, after which Adam is baptized, and the Holy Ghost falls upon him. But in either case, whether we’re talking about sacrifice or whether we’re talking about baptism, we’re talking about a sacrament that God gives to Adam and Eve, designed to prefigure Christ’s atonement, which accompanies redemption from sin, followed by the Holy Ghost falling upon them.

[3] While Paul speaks of Abraham’s faith in God’s promises generally, D&C 132:36 connects this idea of it being “counted for righteousness” explicitly to Abraham’s test. Thus, being ready to sacrifice Isaac was not an inherently righteous act, but it was “accounted unto him for righteousness” in D&C 132:36.