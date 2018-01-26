“Mormons Support Immigrant Dreams”

by

This afternoon, the LDS Newsroom issued a statement in support of Dreamers.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is established in 188 nations around the globe. Issues of immigration and legal status are of concern for many of our members. Most of our early Church members emigrated from foreign lands to live, work and worship, blessed by the freedoms and opportunities offered in this great nation…. [W]e call upon our national leaders to create policies that provide hope and opportunities for those, sometimes referred to as “Dreamers,” who grew up here from a young age and for whom this country is their home. They have built lives, pursued educational opportunities and been employed for years based on the policies that were in place. These individuals have demonstrated a capacity to serve and contribute positively in our society, and we believe they should be granted the opportunity to continue to do so.

Mormons are so good on immigration. And not just for Dreamers (which more than 80% of Americans support) — we’re good across the board. I love our Christlike commitment to welcoming strangers.

Let’s run through a list of our recent highlights.

Throughout 2017: Mormon Women for Ethical Government (a nonprofit not affiliated with the Church) forms and begins to champion efforts to promote humane immigration policy, including by initiating grassroots campaigns, engaging in widespread advocacy to the press and government officials, and funding legal fees for some individuals targeted for deportations.

January 2017: The Church reiterates its support for welcoming refugees in the wake of the President Trump’s first travel ban.

2016: Relief Society announces worldwide initiative in support of refugees, and launches “I Was A Stranger” website.

2015: Utah Governor Gary Herbert is the only Republican state governor to support Syrian refugees.

2014: President Uchtdorf attends Oval Office meeting on comprehensive immigration reform. The Mormon principle on immigration he declared to President Obama “is that we love our neighbor, which means we love all people, in all places and at all times…One of the core values we stand for is families. The separation of families (in U.S. immigration policy) isn’t helping.”

2012: The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life finds that Mormons across-the-board support immigration more than expected. “Mormons are much more likely than evangelical Protestants to say that immigrants strengthen rather than burden the United States…younger Mormons are more likely to view immigrants as an asset to the country…”

2011: The Church supports measures to provide legal status to an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in America: “The Church supports an approach where undocumented immigrants are allowed to square themselves with the law and continue to work without this necessarily leading to citizenship.”

2010: Utah State government officials and Church leaders support “The Utah Compact,” which sets forth principles of sound immigration policy, including recognizing the vital role immigrants play in the economy, the need to keep families together, and the recognition that only criminal conduct by immigrants (not civil violations such as overstaying visas) should be an enforcement priority.

And for some bonus historical context:

1849-1869: The Church runs the Perpetual Emigration Fund, to assist more than 30,000 Mormon converts in coming to the United States. (The Fund ends when it was dissolved by the U.S. Federal Government as retaliation for Mormon’s continued support of polygamy.)

Immigration lies near the heart of the Mormon experience. Keeping families together is core to our doctrine. And our emphasis on missionary work means thats large numbers of our youth spend two years working directly with immigrants and foreigners, learning foreign languages and dedicating their lives to service. It’s hard, I would hope nigh-unto-impossible, to have such a formative experience, then return home and engage in political invective and false caricatures of the immigrant experience.

I pray we will always welcome the strangers among us, and redouble our efforts whenever we fall short.

Note: For this post, on an initial search, I’ve been unable to find particular stories about Mormon advocacy for specific immigration policies in other countries. If BCC commentators have supplemental sources, please provide them! Best I found in a first pass was this heartwarming story about Mormon Chileans welcoming Haitian immigrations.