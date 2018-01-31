by

Christina Taber-Kewene is a permablogger from the early days of BCC. Christina is an attorney living in New Jersey. We’re glad she sent this to us.

I was released last week from two years of serving in a calling I never thought I would come to cherish: First Counselor in the Primary presidency. I have plenty of my own kids, so for years I have said, “Give me any calling, but not one in the Primary!” Hahahaha. God laughs.

The theme last year was “Choose the Right.” And what always seemed like an Iron Rod topic became a Liahona idea [1] for me as I taught the principles in Sharing Time over the months. If you review the ten commandments in Exodus 20, there are four that relate to God, and they center on proper worship. The remaining govern our relationships with others. The book of Matthew records Jesus’ interpretation of the hierarchy of importance of the commandments. In response to the lawyer’s question, “Master, which is the greatest commandment of the law?” Jesus replied:

Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

There is a strain in the LDS practice of Christianity that is so committed to obedience to the ten commandments (not to mention all the other “Mormon” commandments) that it has lost sight of Jesus’ simple guidance: love God and love each other. Yes, if we love each other, we will not disobey the six relational commandments (honor father and mother, don’t kill, don’t commit adultery, don’t steal, don’t lie, don’t covet what is not yours). But doesn’t the higher law call us to love others always? There is no disclaimer: love others as long as they obey the commandments in the way you believe they should. It was Jesus who told the gathering mob ready to stone an adulterous woman, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” I don’t believe that gay marriage is a sin. But even for those who do, can any of us cast a stone? No.

There is a challenge I’ve seen many members of the church feel in reconciling their personal obedience to the law – their commitment to orthopraxis – with the requirement to love all of God’s children. It’s a false contradiction, though. I call to mind two wonderful families from the ward in which I was raised. Each has a child who grew up to marry a same-sex partner. Each set of parents refused to attend the wedding ceremony of their child in order to show their commitment to the commandments of God. I am not calling them out in judgment. I am pointing out this example as one where we are failing to live the commandment to “love thy neighbor as thyself.” There is no obeying the commandments when failing to live this one.

I read in surprise and delight this morning about a Utah ward that devoted two hours of combined meeting discussion to listening to, learning from and, ostensibly, welcoming LGBTQ members from within their community. My surprise is dismaying. When did our church become the poster child for shunning, hating, judging and keeping out? Not my church. Not God’s church.

[1] Richard D. Poll first expounded this dichotomy in a talk in a Palo Alto sacrament meeting in 1967. It has since been absorbed into the liberal Mormon canon, discussed, debated and published about. Both metaphors arise from stories in the Book of Mormon. You may recall that the iron rod was a metaphor for the word of God, and adherence to it (holding to the iron rod) was representative of strict obedience to the commandments. The liahona comes from a story in which Lehi and Sariah’s family find an instrument outside their tent while living in the wilderness; the liahona worked like a spiritual compass, showing the next steps in the journey when the family was obedient. Iron Rod Mormons, generally, are those focused on obedient living (orthodox, perhaps). Liahona Mormons may focus their practice more on staying alive to the promptings of spiritual revelation than on the minutae of righteousness (heterodox, perhaps).