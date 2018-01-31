Disagreeing to Agree

by

At BCC we pride ourselves upon the quality of our unanimity and general agreement on topics. While the authors on other sites may bicker and argue with each other, here we…

[Christian posts about President Nelson]

Ah. Yes, I definitely had a bunch of problems with that one, especially the original version of it.

But the point is that we seek consensus and harmony among us, and are strengthened by a unified vision…

[Michael Austin posts about loving Trump supporters]

OK well that one I thought was problematic, because it implied that our political choices have no spiritual consequences.

Anyways, we discuss hard topics and we think carefully about difficult and complex issues, and in doing so we come to mutual understanding…

[Kevin posts some dating advice and is immediately and repeatedly skewered]

Yeesh. All right, I give up.

Some of the posts in the last couple of weeks have made me think about the dynamic of disagreeing with friends and loved ones. What does that dynamic look like? What are the spiritual implications of that disagreement? Do people disagree in heaven? You, dear reader, now have the benefit of reading my befuddled thoughts on the matter.

I don’t know whether there are arguments in heaven. Certainly there were arguments before the world was made — massive arguments, at that. But in the ideal state of Zion, aren’t we all of one heart and one mind? My guess is that we need to look at spiritual unity and harmony as perhaps distinct from being literally unanimous on everything. Unless we have some sort of consciousness transference ability which enables us to actually understand each other fully [1] (and perhaps even then), our differences of perception and experience would necessarily bring us to different conclusions, or at least different rationales. The unity of heaven in Mormonism is not the dissolution of identity, it is the unification of a multiplicity. Every earthly institution to date has had disagreements, even if final outcomes are decided via unanimity. Even the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has disagreements, though they by all reports act with great charity towards each other and make their decisions unanimously. Now, I’m definitely willing to hold out for a miraculous transformation of human interaction in the afterlife. Who knows what it will be like! But if Joseph Smith is right and “that same sociality which exists among us here will exist among us there, only it will be coupled with eternal glory, which glory we do not now enjoy,” then maybe things won’t be as different in heaven as we might think.

More to the point: we will always have disagreements among us. Some of these are minor, some major. Jesus Christ went so far as to directly intervene in a few doctrinal arguments, including one of the first things he did while among the Nephites (3 Ne. 11:22-30). The apostles in the time of Christ, and the latter day apostles each argued amongst themselves. Jesus is right that contending with each other is of the devil, but there is a pretty fundamental difference between disagreeing and contending/disputing with each other: the Spirit leaves us when we contend. However, the Holy Ghost does not abandon people when they simply disagree; I believe the Spirit is present as we use disagreement and discussion to get to the truth of things. In fact, I believe that argument (i.e. logic, structured discussion, back-and-forth, etc.) is a key spiritual tool. When we lose the ability to argue and resort to anger, our judgment is clouded and I believe that’s when we stray.

So then, how are Saints supposed to argue? What’s the pattern we should employ? There are some obvious guiding principles here, but I don’t think there’s necessarily one particular method. The overarching principle, guided by the two great commandments, is to have charity for your interlocutor and to genuinely seek to understand the other person. Christ commands us to seek this empathy even with those who hate us and would destroy us, so at a minimum it seems like something we can practice with each other on a fairly insular Mormon blog site. But at the same time, that’s not a particularly granular commandment. What does loving each other look like when you disagree with someone? A few ideas:

It can be painful. I think of family members who voted for Donald Trump, or the guy in my ward who said things that hurt my family. There is real pain when the love and affection we have for each other contrasts with points of view we find unacceptable. Abandoning our affection for each other might diminish that pain, but to what end?

It can take longer. True argument takes a long time. Genuinely seeking understanding and walking through points of disagreement takes patience if it is to be done correctly.

Dismissing each other or glibly mocking each other is really quick. But argument, logic and actual conversation is hard in part because of how the emotional response must be delayed or denied while resolution awaits. It can change you. Thesis and antithesis lead to synthesis, right? Or, perhaps more likely, empathy and understanding lead to mutual respect and adjustment of positions. Also,

This happened to me in some ways after reading Christian's post, for which I am grateful.

further knowledge leads, hopefully, to changed perspectives. If we listen to each other, we learn and are changed. This happened to me in some ways after reading Christian’s post, for which I am grateful. It might not solve everything. Man, I like to argue. But there are times when questions are unresolved, where positions cannot be readily reconciled and we remain separated from each other. I bet that happens about as often as we end up seeing eye-to-eye. That’s ok. The old marital advice of “never go to bed angry” is terrible advice. I don’t expect every disagreement to be resolved, certainly not immediately. We should expect that some disagreements will likely be intergenerational in nature, beyond our ability to resolve at all. What then? We go back to the overarching principle of loving each other as ourselves, and work to show that love by word and deed. Maybe God can work miracles. What else can we do, if we truly try to care about each other and want to make the community better?

I’m not some master of harmony or anything. My own internet behavior is frequently the opposite, where I’ve moderated comments or mocked people for saying stupid stuff. So I won’t pretend to have the moral high ground, or to say that I am beyond reproach. Initially, I began this post thinking of an apologia of sorts for the other recent posts I’ve read that were controversial or (to me) presented untenable arguments or difficult claims. BCC is not a monolith, you guys! But I don’t think that’s really charitable to pretend that there is no conflict. What I can say is that I love each of those people and am seeking to understand them. Maybe that’s the point of all of this.

[1] Maybe that’s exactly what the Holy Ghost does.