Lesson 5: “If Thou Doest Well, Thou Shalt Be Accepted” #BCCSundaySchool2018

Learning Outcomes

Have class members learn about and discuss the ways that the scriptural teachings about Zion invite a critical and ongoing encounter with practices like racism that lead us to hate our own blood, as well as the way that the story of Cain teaches the importance of seeing others’ offerings.

Readings

The manual only mentions Moses 5-7; I’m going to supplement that with Genesis 4:1-16 (KJV; NRSV) and the Gospel Topics essay on Race and the Priesthood (which itself needs to be supplemented with Paul Reeve’s Religion of a Different Color). See also my compilation of English versions of Genesis 4, which brings together English translations of the Cain and Abel story from Wycliffe to the present.

Introduction

The juxtaposition of Cain and Enoch is the rhetorical heart of this lesson: Enoch connects us to Zion and the capacious doctrine of a God who weeps when humans hate their own blood, whereas Cain, complexly, provides an example of hating his own blood while also serving as a central scriptural justification for Mormonism’s historical withholding of priesthood and temple blessings from people of African descent. This lesson, then, affords an occasion to discuss some of the work that we still have to do as we strive for Zion—work that needs to be explicitly anti-racist.

I guess the whole point of these posts is to offer alternatives to the manual, but what I’ve put together below might seem, well, extra alternative, at least to some class members. If I were still teaching Gospel Doctrine, I’d try at least some of these things, depending on time and class participation. In my experience, the best way to open the class up for other approaches to scripture is to take a minute at the beginning of class to gloss all of the usual expected things, thereby relieving class members of the need to say them: “Ok, now that we’ve said all of that, let’s see what else there is to talk about in today’s readings.” If things go really south, there’s an occasion for sardonically wishing that the protection of Cain’s mark might be extended to Sunday School teachers.

Cain’s Offering

Discussion question: according to the account in Genesis, how did the Lord respond to Cain’s offering and why?

This question will elicit a range of responses, probably including the idea that Cain should have known to offer animal sacrifice instead of the fruits of the field. Push class members to justify their answers from the text. Notably, Cain doesn’t yet have the Mosaic law, which in any case includes grain offerings. Focus on the word “respect” (in the KJV), which doesn’t mean that God rejected Cain’s offering, but simply that God didn’t see it (spectare in Latin is a verb of seeing). Tyndale’s translation (included in my compilation) makes this clear: “vnto Cain and vnto his offrynge looked he not.”

Someone will likely bring up the version from Moses, in which Cain’s offering originates in a covenant with Satan, thereby legitimating God’s rejection. People will have varying views of this interpretation (corresponding to what they think of the JST); at minimum it shows that Joseph Smith was attentive to the interpretative problem we’ve been wrestling with. You might use it to invite class members to read scripture with the same care and attention that Joseph did.

The lesson gets its title from verse 7, which is notoriously difficult in the Hebrew; a survey of the English translations over time gives a good sense of the possibilities. The central confusion is who rules over whom: Cain over sin, sin over Cain, or Cain over Abel? It’s messy. But the question of what exactly it means for Cain to do well is worth sitting with, especially in the absence of any clear rationale for God’s looking to Abel’s offering instead of his. If your class is willing to go there, it might be interesting to discuss why God seems to look to some people and not to others, for no discernible reason. Does the fact that some people enjoy apparent good fortune while others do not have anything to do with God? What can this story teach us about how to read this feature of our world? Can we understand and relate to Cain’s anger, under these circumstances? Instead of judging his anger, can we recognize its cousin in ourselves, as a cry for justice? What can his story—and, centrally, his question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”—teach us about how (not) to respond to injustice? This could open up an ethically complex conversation.

The Curse of Cain

Discussion questions: putting aside everything you think you know about the Curse of Cain, what does the text actually say? Why is Cain afraid that people will kill him, and why does the Lord intervene to prevent that? If Cain’s angry response to perceived injustice is somewhat predictable, what might God’s protective mark teach us about alternative ways of addressing injustice?

This part of the lesson, obviously, offers a chance to rebut the traditional thinking that uses Cain’s curse as a rationale for the priesthood and temple restriction. The opening pages of Ed Kimball’s article on the 1978 revelation offer a thorough dissection of these rationales; I recommend reviewing them (and especially the footnotes) in advance of the lesson. Read Paul Reeve’s book if you haven’t yet, and start seeking out. More importantly, start listening to the voices and experiences of black Mormons: see articles from the Salt Lake Tribune here, here, here, and here for a start, then move on to Diaries of Two Mad Black Mormons and keep going from there. We have work to do on addressing continued racism in the Church, so find the courage to raise the subject, even though it’ll probably be uncomfortable. The questions above are designed to get the class thinking about God’s action as a possible way of offering an alternative to Cain’s model of answering injustice with further injustice: the mark is designed to forestall a cycle of retributive killing, which lends some pretty heavy and honestly sickening irony to the exegetical use of Cain’s mark to authorize cyclical, systemic violence against huge numbers of God’s children. If this part of the lesson goes into full flamethrower territory, it’s probably a good thing. Wear Kevlar just in case.

Enoch and the Weeping God

Discussion questions: In light of Cain’s story, what can we learn from Enoch’s encounter with a God who weeps because people are “without affection and hate their own blood”? How does God’s promise to destroy the wicked via flood (weeping heavens = overwhelming amounts of rain) complicate the popular conception of a weeping God?

Building on the preceding discussion of Cain, this is an opportunity to explore the way that racism, especially “one drop rule” racism, literally depends on white folks denying that they share the same blood as black folks, thereby allowing said white folks to comfort themselves by believing that they aren’t really hating their own blood when they act in racist ways toward black folks. God weeps over this stuff, and the flood threat (which I admittedly don’t like, because a vengeful God makes me uncomfortable) is, by analogy, aimed at the white folks who don’t quit this crap. Arguably, God weeps over the very concept of whiteness, which is foundationally premised on hating our own blood by creating artificial distinctions between people and using them to justify violence and oppression. Again, read Paul Reeve’s book.

I don’t really expect class members to respond favorably to this idea. The only thing possibly saving the comment thread on this post from becoming a dumpster fire is its disguise as an innocuous Sunday School lesson plan. Still, the fundamental problem with Sunday School in its current form is precisely the structural unwillingness to talk about stuff like this—the assumption that we’ll just pass over all of it in the usual catechetical boredom.

One Heart and One Mind

Discussion questions: what, at present, stands between us and a society where people are of one heart and one mind, with no poor among them? Does realizing Zion mean reducing difference into sameness? If so, who gets to be the model of sameness? If not, how can we be different and still of one heart and mind? Can we learn to “respect” the gifts of others, when they don’t look like our own? What are the multiple valences of “poor,” and how might we address them?

If you think that talking about structural racism in Sunday School is hard, I’d argue that talking about this stuff is harder, at least if it’s going to be real talk and not just the rehearsal of familiar truisms or talking points. Without discounting economic poverty as something that Zion by definition excludes (a temptation to be utterly resisted), perhaps another form of poverty we’ll have to reckon with en route is a poverty of respect, the ability to see other people as fully human and to acknowledge their gifts as genuine contributions. We are collectively poor when we refuse their gifts as unworthy. When we start reckoning with all of the ways that we fail on these points, we’ll start to see that we’ve been failing ourselves in the same way: we cannot slight the image of God in others without slighting it in ourselves. Learning to receive love and learning to give it turn out to be deeply interrelated.

Conclusion

This lesson has gone to some pretty hard places. The good news, though, is that Jesus is our faithful companion on journeys like this. If countering racism in the church seems daunting, well, it is, but Jesus said that the mark of his disciples would be that we love one another. That turns out to be serious business; what better place than Sunday School to chip away at it, week after week, by learning how to have the hard conversations that we need to clear the rubble away from our own hearts so that we can finally make room for everybody we now conveniently dismiss as less than human?

