On Flatterers and Friends

I have no need of a friend who changes places when I do and nods in agreement when I do; my shadow is better at that. I need a friend who helps me by telling the truth and having discrimination. —Plutarch, Moralia

I agree with Steve Evans’ most recent post on arguing with people you love. But even if I didn’t, I would still consider Steve to be a good friend. And that, I think, is the point of the post. Friendship doesn’t preclude disagreement, but it does structure how we choose to disagree. I would go even further and say that, in some very tangible ways, friendship requires disagreement. I’m going to quote some Greeks here, so hear me out.

In the ancient world—Greece and Rome mainly, but other places too—friendship and flattery were seen as diametric opposites. The assignment to “write an essay comparing friendship and flattery” was the Roman schoolchild’s version of “what did you do on your summer vacation?” There are dozens of surviving versions, but none more important than Plutarch’s “How to Tell a Flatterer from a Friend,” from his Moral Essays or Moralia.

For Plutarch, friendship required three things: 1) a sincere desire for a person’s well-being; 2) the willingness to be frank; and 3) trust. None of these things is present in flattery, which only considers the best interests of the flatterer, which is the exact opposite of frankness, and which demonstrates that a relationship lacks the trust necessary for honest communication.

I have been thinking a lot about this as it applies to our civic relationships, where, in my opinion, we have come dangerously close to institutionalizing two disastrous social mores: 1) that disagreement requires hatred; and 2) that friendship requires agreement. This creates a social dynamic in which we are unable to engage in political arguments with our friends (or be friendly with people we disagree with). Friends are the people we agree with (US). Enemies are the people we must try to destroy (THEM). Disagreeing with friends is impossible because it doesn’t fit the script.

There are a number of problems with these assumptions, but the one I want to focus on here is that expressing agreement when you do not actually agree is a form of flattery that ultimately works against real friendship.

I will admit that I do this all the time with hot-button political issues. I refuse to engage critically with people that I want to be friends with, or I quickly change the subject, or I do anything I can do to avoid disagreeing because I have a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that expressing disagreement will cost me a friend, or maybe several friends, and will make me THEM with the people I want to be US with.

I would like to report that this is an irrational belief, but it has happened to me. More than once. What is even worse, I have been on the other end too, where I have tacitly made agreeing with me a condition of my friendship by treating people who disagree with me in decidedly unfriendlike ways. Part of this is that I like to be right. But a bigger part is that I am afraid that, if I am not seen as right, I will not be seen as valuable.

Agreeing with friends is much easier than disagreeing with them. It is more comfortable. It risks less. And it ensures that we won’t get unfriended. But it also ensures that we will live our political lives in self-regulating echo chambers that isolate us from ideas we disagree with. And it ensures that our friendships will generally be too shallow, and too lacking in trust, for honest disagreement. And this is really, really bad.

Plutarch was not just theorizing about the importance of honesty, though. He really wanted to teach us how to tell the difference between flatterers and friends. And here is what he said (Citations are to this Penguin Edition translated by Ian Kidd):

Friends show us their honest emotions, whether positive or negative. Flatterers only imitate “the pleasant and attractive aspects of friendship, always putting on a cheerful, vivacious face and never being negative or recalcitrant” (63).

Flatterers only imitate “the pleasant and attractive aspects of friendship, always putting on a cheerful, vivacious face and never being negative or recalcitrant” (63). Friends are always consistent in their own opinions. A friend “always enjoys the same things, approves of the same things, and guides and organizes his life with regard to a single model, while a flatterer “moulds and adjusts himself by reference to someone else.” The flatterer “is not straightforward or single, but complex and multifaceted” and is “always streaming from one place to another (like water in the process of being poured) and the only form he has is given by the vessels that receive him”(67-68).

A friend “always enjoys the same things, approves of the same things, and guides and organizes his life with regard to a single model, while a flatterer “moulds and adjusts himself by reference to someone else.” The flatterer “is not straightforward or single, but complex and multifaceted” and is “always streaming from one place to another (like water in the process of being poured) and the only form he has is given by the vessels that receive him”(67-68). Friends will express agreement with you only when they actually agree with you , and they will trust your friendship enough to disagree with you when they do not. A flatterer “criticizes the activities, ways of life, and people he sees the subject disliking, and is extravagant in his praise for whatever the other likes” (67).

, and they will trust your friendship enough to disagree with you when they do not. A flatterer “criticizes the activities, ways of life, and people he sees the subject disliking, and is extravagant in his praise for whatever the other likes” (67). A friend will come to you as an equal. The flatterer “makes himself less than equal, insisting all the time that he is inferior and defective in every way except for badness” (72). “Just as wrestlers prostrate themselves in order to trip others up, so flatterers worm their way into their neighbor’s admiration by self-criticism.” (78)

The flatterer “makes himself less than equal, insisting all the time that he is inferior and defective in every way except for badness” (72). “Just as wrestlers prostrate themselves in order to trip others up, so flatterers worm their way into their neighbor’s admiration by self-criticism.” (78) Friends appeal to the better angels of your nature. “The mind consists of one part that is trustworthy, principled, and rational, but another part that is irrational, unprincipled, and emotional. A friend acts as an adviser and champion of the better part . . . but a flatterer sides with the emotional, irrational part: this is what he stimulates and titillates and tempts, and he drives a wedge between it and rationality by devising for it shoddy, sensual indulgences.” (86)

“The mind consists of one part that is trustworthy, principled, and rational, but another part that is irrational, unprincipled, and emotional. A friend acts as an adviser and champion of the better part . . . but a flatterer sides with the emotional, irrational part: this is what he stimulates and titillates and tempts, and he drives a wedge between it and rationality by devising for it shoddy, sensual indulgences.” (86) Friends perform services out of affection, and “a friend’s interventions and solutions often benefit someone who remains unaware of the friend’s attention.” (89) The flatterer performs services in order to create a sense of obligation. “He recounts all the trips the business has caused him to make, how worried he has been . . . and lists the innumerable efforts he has made and the ordeals he has endured. . . . A flatterer’s favours contain an element of criticism and of wanting the other person to feel ashamed, even while they are being performed” (90).

and “a friend’s interventions and solutions often benefit someone who remains unaware of the friend’s attention.” (89) The flatterer performs services in order to create a sense of obligation. “He recounts all the trips the business has caused him to make, how worried he has been . . . and lists the innumerable efforts he has made and the ordeals he has endured. . . . A flatterer’s favours contain an element of criticism and of wanting the other person to feel ashamed, even while they are being performed” (90). Friends are not jealous of other friends. “One of the chief areas in which a considerable difference between a flatterer and a friend become obvious is in their attitude towards other friends. It is a source of great pleasure for a friend to be far from alone in liking and being liked. . . . A flatterer, however, is false, phony, and debased, because he is well aware that he is mistreating friendship by using it as a counterfeit coin. He is naturally envious, but it is people similar to himself that he relates to in an envious fashion by striving to beat them in a contest of jokes and gossip” (92-93).

Perhaps the most important point that Plutarch makes, however, is that we have only ourselves to blame when our friends turn out to be flatterers. We produce exactly this dynamic when we treat our friends like enemies when they disagree with us and when we reward those who flatter us with our attention and with our friendship. Plutarch is not saying “don’t be a flatterer,” or even “watch out for flatterers.” Rather, he is warning us not to make flattery a condition of our friendship.

And this means letting ourselves be disagreed with, or not completely agreed with, and suppressing the anxious little mammal in our brains that says, “I must either run away or destroy my opponent–or I will die homeless and penniless and without a friend to my name.” It means learning how to trust friends to be friends without expecting them to be constant cheerleaders. And it means framing disagreements–even about important things–as a natural consequence of human beings not being alike.

Or we could take the other path and use the power that we have to make sure that our wonderfulness is always cheerfully confirmed by anyone who wants to be our friend. For information on where that path leads, click here.