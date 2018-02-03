Trek the Movie

So a new Mormon film is coming out in April titled “Trek the Movie.” You can watch the trailer here

For my part, I’ve never been on a trek experience. When I was a youth it wasn’t (widely) a thing, or if it was our branch was too small to put something like that on, and my stake never did one when I happened to be Young Men’s President.

Your commentary on the trailer or your own trek experiences are on-topic for this post.

But my main purpose in posting is to share with you my notes from a presentation on the history of trek by Mel Bashore during the Mormon History Association conference in Calgary back in 2012. I found this background very interesting and I hope you will as well. (Sorry for the clipped sentences, these were my notes taken in real time.)

Mel Bashore on handcart treks. Such treks are done in far flung places, even in South America.

Novel attraction when originally used. During BY’s life talk about them suppressed; Willie and Martin still too fresh. After his death, seen in a positive light.

Handcart Veterans and Daughters of Handcart Veterans organized after turn of century. Boy Scout recreations became common and popular.

The caravans to SLC in cars with canvas tops to look like covered wagons. Similar to Civil War reenactments. Give Mormon youth a small taste of pioneer life.

Modern phenomenon can be traced to 1966. 11 homemade carts, traveled by bus and car from Arizona. Axels broke, bent; at evening camp would hammer out. In SL they attended conference sessions of YMMIA. An energetic YMP was spark behind the event. He talked to the guy. He just came up with the idea; just sounded like an adventuresome, fun thing to do, and at same time teach a little about church history. Nightly testimony meeting. Sacrament meeting, blessed water in a big jug.

Two years later, girls did same trip as boys had two years before. Girls made own pioneer clothing, made soap, cooked over a campfire. Physical fitness award, do a mile run, 25-mile hike, had to do two book reports, and pass a test on handcart history. (Leader had thought, “Gee, why can’t girls do this?” so they did.) College guys drove by and said “Hey, you’re late, they already settled the valley!”

Another ten years before another event; 10 companies, 10 per company. Lessons in teamwork. Discovered limitations. At campfire, first three mountain men told stories of life in wilderness. Fired muzzle loading rifles. Pulled one for one hour and exhausted, when great grandmother had pulled for three months.

Nine years later Emigration Stake organized another one. (So two in the 60s and three in 70s) Became a rite of passage.

One in England (he didn’t learn much about that one), and also one in Virginia. Dramatic attack on campsite by an angry mob. Next day they trekked; temperatures over 100 degrees.

In 1979 and a few years thereafter you could earn credit at Ricks by pushing a handcart 98 miles into Montana. A five day preparation period (jerked beef, survival skills, etc.) 3/4 of participants young women. Prim and proper at start, but learned how to rough it. Displayed spunk; not freaked out by leeches in pond. Horrified at having to cut a chicken’s head off, but then did it.

For about a decade up to 1992 BYU had a pioneer handcart trek course. Gave way to more popular programs like EFY.

Most not conducted on historic trails; an exception is Wyoming.

  1. LaJean Carruth says:
    February 3, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Well, I am going on one in June – I’ll be 66. I have wanted to do this but never had the chance, so when our ward announced a ward trek, I immediately volunteered to be resident historian – the teller of history, not the recorder. I can walk the distance fine, I am a little concerned about the sun, I’ll get proper clothing. My daughter wants to come with her 5 children, oldest 6 1/2, youngest will be 2 months – I am just threading up my loom with a blanket for her. Any advice, anyone?

  2. Amy T says:
    February 3, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Just one bit of advice for the sun: instead of (or in addition to) a pioneer bonnet which blocks the vision, see if Costco is selling their wide-brimmed women’s hats with the black trim. They look period appropriate, they’re not hot, they can survive just about anything you can throw at them, and they stay on. My sister and all the girls in her ward used them for Trek last year.

  3. Kevin Barney says:
    February 3, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Wow LaJean, that is adventurous of you! Every trek should ha e a teller of history…

