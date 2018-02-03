by

So a new Mormon film is coming out in April titled “Trek the Movie.” You can watch the trailer here

For my part, I’ve never been on a trek experience. When I was a youth it wasn’t (widely) a thing, or if it was our branch was too small to put something like that on, and my stake never did one when I happened to be Young Men’s President.

Your commentary on the trailer or your own trek experiences are on-topic for this post.

But my main purpose in posting is to share with you my notes from a presentation on the history of trek by Mel Bashore during the Mormon History Association conference in Calgary back in 2012. I found this background very interesting and I hope you will as well. (Sorry for the clipped sentences, these were my notes taken in real time.)