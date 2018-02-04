- Eternal perspective isn’t seeing the world through some transcendental eye, unfettered by human limitations; rather, our limited perspectives have eternal value because they ground our our struggles to see the transcendental in each other, and those are what teach us to see as God sees.
- We often talk as though an eternal perspective will clear everything up, but what if an eternal perspective means perceiving people in their full messiness and finding beauty and glory in that?
- The idea of eternal perspective as clearing everything up depends on the wrong concept of justice, as one in which everything that seemed wrong in this life has now been brought in line with the ideal, but maybe justice means instead that everything painful has finally been met with overabundant kindness.
- This kind of justice is not at odds with mercy; rather, it suggests that injustice is a deficit of mercy.
- An eternal perspective means learning to see how badly the world thirsts for kindness and mercy.
- An eternal perspective means trying to sate that thirst, however and whenever you can—including when your failures to have parched your own mouth. Be kind to everyone, especially yourself.
- An eternal perspective is quiet, because kindness and mercy are manifest in silent presence at least as often as they are in speech.
Seven Theses on Eternal Perspective
If injustice is a deficit of mercy/kindness, then justice is a fulfillment of mercy/kindness? I’m suspect.
I think of this verse from the BoM found in Alma 14: “and he doth suffer that they may do this thing, or that the people may do this thing unto them, according to the hardness of their hearts, that the judgments which he shall exercise upon them in his wrath may be just; and the blood of the innocent shall stand as a witness against them, yea, and cry mightily against them at the last day.”
Alma and Amulek are witnessing the martyrdom by fire of the believers. Amulek suggests that they stretch forth their hands and use the priesthood power to stop it. Alma says that they cannot, being constrained by the Spirit. He says that God is allowing this to happen, because He has judgements (presumably harsh ones?) that he wants to exercise upon these murderous people, but that those judgments must be “just.” He needs the blood of these innocents to “cry mightily against them” so that his punishments will be just. He will be enacting Justice. Reading this story I cannot imagine in any way that those punishments will be kind.
God wants witnesses against this people. He wants to unleash His wrath upon them. But because he is the embodiment of Justice, his punishment must be just, and so He lets the wickedness continue, constraining his prophets from stopping it, so that He could justly have an army of Lamanites come and slaughter or enslave the entire city. Justice is not necessarily kind.
I believe God IS Justice. I also believe God IS Love. I think that having a lack of mercy or kindness toward others will bring about justice upon you, but that such a justice doesn’t look much like what we would consider mercy or kindness. I think an eternal perspective means understanding that justice will happen, and with that understanding it should lead us to have mercy and kindness for others.
Jax, I think skepticism is a reasonable response here. I mean, this is a pretty radical redefinition of Justice. On the other hand, I’m not sure the picture of Divine Justice in this interpretation of the story is super appealing to me, either. The idea of a loving Father is hard to square with a being just itching to unload His worst punishments on people. The idea of Him allowing his children to commit atrocities for the sole purpose of making that punishments “just” seems to imagine God as Dirty Harry, telling the wicked “Go ahead, make my day.”
But I don’t know. There’s a lot to think about in this post, and a lot of ways to think about it. I appreciate your thoughts.
But could not Alma’s explanation in chapter 14 be simply his best shot at an explanatory theodicy rather than an accurate, revealed account of what God wants and does? It wouldn’t be the only speculative philosophical musings by a prophet that were later deemed incorrect by that same prophet or others.
Nice Deepities.
JR, I suppose it could be, but the fact that God does then follow up the statement by having the city slaughtered suggests to me that Alma was mistaking the spirit impressions he was getting.
harpchil, I’m sorry that seems like an unpleasant way to view God/Christ/both for you. I’m not sure that it is inaccurate though. He describes Himself as wrathful, full of vengeance, says we should fear Him, has unleashed a “destroying angel” and “angel of death”, He wiped out an entire generation of 1st borns (Egypt) and proudly takes all the credit for the death and destruction just proceeding His appearance in the land Bountiful, etc. But He also comforts those who mourn, sends angels to lift and sustain, gives love liberally, and is the source of all good things.
For me it makes Him more approachable; more like me. Tells me I can be like Him. He has passions and moods. He controls them better than I, and is always Just and Merciful, and IMO it is that control that makes Him perfect. But for me it tells me I can be like Him because He is already similar to what I’m like. I don’t have to have a radical change of nature, I just need to control it all better. While He is perfect and beyond me, it makes His perfection reachable because it won’t require a drastic change of character or desires.
Jos. Smith said to have faith in Him we need to understand fully what He is like; his traits and personality. I think we fail to do that if we only acknowledge his love and kindness, but ignore His wrath and anger.
Sorry… should say that Alma **wasn’t** mistaking the spirit