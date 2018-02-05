by

Today marks the beginning of a new era of sorts — as of today, the Berlin Wall has now been down longer than it was up. This is truly astounding for me as a GenXer.

I first learned of the Berlin Wall as a child in the early 1980s when my friend’s older brother told me about a country where an evil dictatorship had built a wall to keep people from leaving. He told me soldiers would shoot anyone trying to get out, or would capture them and torture them and their family members. Even though I was very young, this really troubled me. It disturbed me enough to give me bad dreams for years after.

* * *

On a nondescript day in junior high, my German teacher trembled as she told us the Berlin Wall had “fallen.” This surged like electricity through me, even though I absolutely was not tied in to current events as a raucous, uncouth early teen. I wondered what had happened, and what was going on, and what would happen next. The next year, she had our class watch as Germany was reunified. Everyone was elated but also stunned — German Reunification was not a foregone conclusion, even after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

* * *

As a senior in high school in the early 1990s, we housed a foreign-exchange student from The Netherlands, also a senior at my high school. He told me seemingly fantastic stories about the goings-on in the Wild Wild East of the “unified” Berlin. About how “you haven’t lived until you’ve slept in Kreuzberg.” About the relic of the Berlin Wall and its eerie former no-mans land between East and West Berlin. About Potsdamer Platz. Later that year, my cousin went on his mission to Berlin.

* * *

I first visited Berlin the summer after my senior year. As a child of the Cold War, seeing the Berlin Wall, walking next to it, crossing over it, passing through the Brandenburg Gate, were the most surreal experiences of my life up until then. I felt drunk on history as I stood on the steps of the blackened, pockmarked Reichstag building and posed for a picture taken from the green far below. I’m only a tiny speck of red (my t-shirt) against one of the most massive and impressive buildings I’d been to in my life up until that point. Months later, my older brother was called on a mission to East Germany.

* * *

The next summer, after a freshman year at college studying German in classes with returned missionaries, my skateboarding revelries were interrupted by a phone call from my mom several states away — did I want her to open my mission call over the phone? Sure — but I already knew: Berlin.

* * *

Shortly before he returned home, my brother and I took advantage of a day doing splits and visited the famed East Side Gallery of the surviving portion of the Berlin Wall on Mühlenstraße. A memorable experience, even after I’d already been in Berlin almost a year immersed in the history all its inhabitants had been swimming in for decades and seeing the Berlin Wall and other historical sites hundreds of times.

* * *

Post-mission, and after further German studies, German internships, and German degrees, I found myself participating in one of those student mock international organization events — in this case Council of Europe rather than model UN — held in the Berlin Senate building with breakout sessions in the Willy Brandt House. With the above history of Berlin-awareness and having already served a Mormon mission in Berlin a decade before, this model Council of Europe exercise in the Berlin Senate building was, again, surreal. I couldn’t shake this sense of history as I participated in multiple floor debates and delivered a speech in German to the plenary session on my committee’s topic: the separation of Church and State in a proposed EU Constitution. Being in the unified Berlin, spending time on the now completely developed and glitzy Potsdamer Platz, as a returned missionary, knowing Berlin far more intimately than most of the other event participants from abroad as a result, taking time while others were partying after days of work to go deep into East Berlin to visit friends and places from seemingly another life, produced a profound feeling of gratitude for the unique story of this place.