Supporting Single Adults

Rose E. Hadden is a Minnesota native, transplanted to Utah in high school and transplanted back to Minnesota as soon as she could swing it. She has a B.A. and an M.A. in British Literature from BYU, and served in the Korea Pusan mission. She now works as a teacher and grantwriter, and happily serves as the assistant librarian in the Fargo, North Dakota 1st Ward. She is single and considers herself officially over the hill at age 32.

What shall we do with the single members?

When I ask this, I mean it quite literally. I do not, as many often do, mean “How shall we get the single members married?” I understand that on a church-wide level, getting singles married is the most desirable outcome, both from a doctrinal and a demographic perspective. Mormons who marry young, to other Mormons, tend to stay Mormon over the long term at much higher rates than those who don’t. Plus there’s that whole “exaltation” thing.



I hate to be the bearer of brutal reality, but . . . no matter what, irrespective of lessons, talks, activities, YSA congregations, church schools, conferences, social pressure, prayers, fasting, shouting or tears . . . some single Mormons will stay single for their entire lives.

We, the single members of the church, have been the victims . . . excuse me, recipients . . . of absolute deluges of “solutions” for the singleness we “suffer from.” I have no interest in collecting or transmitting these well-meaning bits of (un)helpfulness.

Today I will share some answers to the question I actually asked: given that single members exist, that their marital status is not a problem we can solve (and for some, not a problem at all): what is to be done with them?

I have a few ideas. Some are mine, and some are those of other single folks (all women, in this sample) who are in, somewhat-in, or no-longer-in the Church. If you truly want to support the single members in your life—emotionally, practically, or just by not actively making their lives worse—here are great some places to start.

SOME EMOTIONAL DOS

Nurture your friendships with single folks. Because we don’t have a central marital/romantic relationship in our lives, our need for human connection needs to be satisfied in some other way. Single people rely on their family and friends for the emotional support that married people often get primarily through their spouses. My dearest friends, the ones with whom I can have those crucial “What am I doing with my life?” conversations, are those who have made a conscious effort to continue nurturing our friendship after their marriages. These strong ties of friendship are precious to both married and single people.

Be aware, and critical, of your assumptions about single people. It’s easy to assume things about single people that aren’t necessarily true: that they have some personal defect that is preventing them from marrying, that they are sad about not being married, that their experiences of the single state will correspond to your memories of yours, that they are in need of your guidance, that they are younger or less mature than you. Extended singleness is very different from until-I-was-22 singleness. Current singleness with no end in sight is very different from singleness in hindsight. Singleness is 2017 is very different from singleness in 1992. Don’t expect our experiences to match up with yours.

Celebrate their milestones . . . graduation, employment, promotion, moving across the country, purchasing a home, adopting a new member of the family . . . with the same delight and fervor you’d bestow on engagements, weddings, pregnancies and births. A single brother moving into his own place needs dish towels (and validation, and the support of his community) just as much as a sister getting married.

SOME PRACTICAL DOS

Remember that a person’s marital status is not an important fact for you to know unless you are hoping to date that person or are helping them with their taxes.

Be aware of how they wish to be addressed. Within Mormon culture, it is generally accepted that married members and missionaries are addressed by title and last name, while single members and children are addressed by first name alone. This dichotomy reinforces the notion that marriage = adulthood. Address single members as adults unless they give you permission to use their first names; if they do, reciprocate. Enforce this level of politeness for your children.

Respect their time. Married or not, they have the same 24-hour days that you have, without a partner with whom to split the responsibilities of funding and managing their households.

Offer to be an emergency contact. Your single friends do not have a spouse to act as their automatic ride to the hospital when they’ve cut off their finger, to pick them up when they’ve gotten sick at work, or to rescue them from a broken car or being stranded by the side of the road.

Offer your support and assistance for two-person jobs: hauling new appliances or furniture, major do-it-yourself car repairs, picking up a rental car, installing all manner of stuff, assembling large Ikea purchases, large-batch food preparation or preservation, transporting the haul from a Costco run.

Remember that a single friend who agrees to watch your kids is doing you a favor, not the other way around. If your friend agrees to watch your kids, don’t assume that spending time with your children is reward enough. If they don’t have kids for you to watch in exchange on some other day, find another way to reciprocate. If you don’t, you may soon find yourself without either a friend or a babysitter.

SOME DON’TS

Do not inquire about their dating lives without an invitation.

Do not offer dating, grooming, or marriage advice without an invitation.

Do not offer inspirational stories of So-And-So Who Got Married at an Age Even Older Than You Are Now without an invitation.

Do not speculate on what will happen to them after death without an invitation.

Do not set them up without permission. Before you ask for permission, prayerfully consider whether this proposed setup is based on any shared interests or personality traits, or if it is just a match of religion and marital status.

For the love of all that is holy, don’t sexualize them and call it a compliment. This includes hitting on them, making comments about how they are “affair bait” for either you or your spouse, or offering them (in seriousness or jest) a position as a plural wife in your family.

If a single member chooses to share with you the intensely personal information of how they have chosen to manage their existence as sexual beings without a temple marriage, treat this confidence with extreme reverence and care. Tattling to the bishop, if their decision doesn’t match up with one you think you would make in similar circumstances, is never appropriate.

Do not enforce eternal hope. Remember that being single can be a form of grief without closure, like unexplained infertility or a missing family member. In these cases, continuing to hope can eventually become too great a burden to continue carrying. Support your friends who choose to say goodbye to their dreams of marriage. Allow them to decide when it is time to move on and respect that decision. Mourn with them.

So what shall we do with the single members? Respect them. Support them. Love them. You may not be able to help get them married, but you can make a positive impact on their lives. And you might wind up with some wonderful lifelong friends in the process.