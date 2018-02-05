Supporting Single Adults

What shall we do with the single members?
When I ask this, I mean it quite literally. I do not, as many often do, mean “How shall we get the single members married?” I understand that on a church-wide level, getting singles married is the most desirable outcome, both from a doctrinal and a demographic perspective. Mormons who marry young, to other Mormons, tend to stay Mormon over the long term at much higher rates than those who don’t. Plus there’s that whole “exaltation” thing.
I hate to be the bearer of brutal reality, but . . . no matter what, irrespective of lessons, talks, activities, YSA congregations, church schools, conferences, social pressure, prayers, fasting, shouting or tears . . . some single Mormons will stay single for their entire lives.
We, the single members of the church, have been the victims . . . excuse me, recipients . . . of absolute deluges of “solutions” for the singleness we “suffer from.” I have no interest in collecting or transmitting these well-meaning bits of (un)helpfulness.
Today I will share some answers to the question I actually asked: given that single members exist, that their marital status is not a problem we can solve (and for some, not a problem at all): what is to be done with them?
I have a few ideas. Some are mine, and some are those of other single folks (all women, in this sample) who are in, somewhat-in, or no-longer-in the Church. If you truly want to support the single members in your life—emotionally, practically, or just by not actively making their lives worse—here are great some places to start.
SOME EMOTIONAL DOS
- Nurture your friendships with single folks. Because we don’t have a central marital/romantic relationship in our lives, our need for human connection needs to be satisfied in some other way. Single people rely on their family and friends for the emotional support that married people often get primarily through their spouses. My dearest friends, the ones with whom I can have those crucial “What am I doing with my life?” conversations, are those who have made a conscious effort to continue nurturing our friendship after their marriages. These strong ties of friendship are precious to both married and single people.
- Be aware, and critical, of your assumptions about single people. It’s easy to assume things about single people that aren’t necessarily true: that they have some personal defect that is preventing them from marrying, that they are sad about not being married, that their experiences of the single state will correspond to your memories of yours, that they are in need of your guidance, that they are younger or less mature than you. Extended singleness is very different from until-I-was-22 singleness. Current singleness with no end in sight is very different from singleness in hindsight. Singleness is 2017 is very different from singleness in 1992. Don’t expect our experiences to match up with yours.
- Celebrate their milestones . . . graduation, employment, promotion, moving across the country, purchasing a home, adopting a new member of the family . . . with the same delight and fervor you’d bestow on engagements, weddings, pregnancies and births. A single brother moving into his own place needs dish towels (and validation, and the support of his community) just as much as a sister getting married.
SOME PRACTICAL DOS
- Remember that a person’s marital status is not an important fact for you to know unless you are hoping to date that person or are helping them with their taxes.
- Be aware of how they wish to be addressed. Within Mormon culture, it is generally accepted that married members and missionaries are addressed by title and last name, while single members and children are addressed by first name alone. This dichotomy reinforces the notion that marriage = adulthood. Address single members as adults unless they give you permission to use their first names; if they do, reciprocate. Enforce this level of politeness for your children.
- Respect their time. Married or not, they have the same 24-hour days that you have, without a partner with whom to split the responsibilities of funding and managing their households.
- Offer to be an emergency contact. Your single friends do not have a spouse to act as their automatic ride to the hospital when they’ve cut off their finger, to pick them up when they’ve gotten sick at work, or to rescue them from a broken car or being stranded by the side of the road.
- Offer your support and assistance for two-person jobs: hauling new appliances or furniture, major do-it-yourself car repairs, picking up a rental car, installing all manner of stuff, assembling large Ikea purchases, large-batch food preparation or preservation, transporting the haul from a Costco run.
- Remember that a single friend who agrees to watch your kids is doing you a favor, not the other way around. If your friend agrees to watch your kids, don’t assume that spending time with your children is reward enough. If they don’t have kids for you to watch in exchange on some other day, find another way to reciprocate. If you don’t, you may soon find yourself without either a friend or a babysitter.
SOME DON’TS
- Do not inquire about their dating lives without an invitation.
- Do not offer dating, grooming, or marriage advice without an invitation.
- Do not offer inspirational stories of So-And-So Who Got Married at an Age Even Older Than You Are Now without an invitation.
- Do not speculate on what will happen to them after death without an invitation.
- Do not set them up without permission. Before you ask for permission, prayerfully consider whether this proposed setup is based on any shared interests or personality traits, or if it is just a match of religion and marital status.
- For the love of all that is holy, don’t sexualize them and call it a compliment. This includes hitting on them, making comments about how they are “affair bait” for either you or your spouse, or offering them (in seriousness or jest) a position as a plural wife in your family.
- If a single member chooses to share with you the intensely personal information of how they have chosen to manage their existence as sexual beings without a temple marriage, treat this confidence with extreme reverence and care. Tattling to the bishop, if their decision doesn’t match up with one you think you would make in similar circumstances, is never appropriate.
- Do not enforce eternal hope. Remember that being single can be a form of grief without closure, like unexplained infertility or a missing family member. In these cases, continuing to hope can eventually become too great a burden to continue carrying. Support your friends who choose to say goodbye to their dreams of marriage. Allow them to decide when it is time to move on and respect that decision. Mourn with them.
So what shall we do with the single members? Respect them. Support them. Love them. You may not be able to help get them married, but you can make a positive impact on their lives. And you might wind up with some wonderful lifelong friends in the process.
Comments
Being an active single latter-day saint isn’t any harder than being a married, elderly etc, but it certainly has a different set of burdens.
In all seriousness, how many single saints would be excited about the prospect of being called on a mission? I’d assume they’d be able to uniquely contribute based on their knowledge and experience when compared to the younger crew.
This is good, but also I don’t think likely to change much until we see a restructuring of YSA wards (or the elimination thereof) or Church leadership.
I know many people will say: “But I met my spouse in my YSA ward!” And that’s great, but can really really not think of another way to allow single-mingling without tying it to worship?
Interviewing young single Mormons (as I do for real), they often feel like the Church places a “juvenile” sticker on them until they marry and “graduate” into the married/family wards. And if they do decide to just stick with family wards or if there isn’t a single ward around, they usually get shepherded around to various callings because sans-marriage, they haven’t had a real “life-test”. (Let alone the restrictions (or at least stigma) on Church leadership and employment for single people.)
So – yes, thinking about how we approach and talk with single people is a great. But we also need to address the structural issues that permit the stigma of single people.
“Within Mormon culture, it is generally accepted that married members and missionaries are addressed by title and last name, while single members and children are addressed by first name alone. ”
I have never heard of this or seen it or heard it in my life. WhereTF does this happen?
Aaaaaand there we have it, literally in the first comment sentence out of the gate…
Ltd., have you ever considered the fact that what you posted might not, in fact, be accurate?
Thanks for the post. Single and 36 here so you had me at “over the hill.” I just went to the hospital so I can relate to the needing a contact and so much more in this post. I don’t have dinner waiting for me, and I couldn’t clean the house while I was working my three jobs, so having a church activity or calling that needs me at 6 is often very inconvenient since I still need to make dinner and do at least some basic tidying up. Anyways, thanks again. I’ve often compared the church’s singles program to the Walking Dead. Driving the same tired gimmicks into the ground and then expecting huge ratings for the next 20 years. http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/the-walking-dead-length-seasons-20-years-a7650431.html
Excellent. Agreed on all counts. Thanks, RoseE.
Thank you for this wonderful post.
I would like to add that something we almost never talk about in the church is that not all marriages are happy marriages. Being happily married would be preferable to being single. But being single is preferable to being unhappily married.
Don’t assume that because I’m single that I haven’t had the opportunity to marry. I’ve been asked. I knew that those opportunities were not the right ones for me. I didn’t want to be unhappily married. I wanted a happy marriage based on love and mutual respect. Still do. Call me a dreamer.
I’ve also had friends who married not out of any great love for their partner but primarily because they wanted the lifestyle of being married and were tired of being single or out of fear that this was their last chance. I am happy that I am not in their shoes.
We singles are also the shoulder that our unhappily married friends cry on. So don’t assume we don’t know anything about marriage.
I love the practicality of this post. Thanks!
Great post and comments! BB, that was really enlightening for me — thanks!
I think these types conversations are healthy and fruitful, as long as there isn’t a subtext of “woe is us.” While I agree that there are sensitivities we should all respect when interacting with people who don’t meet the marital status ideal in a church that rightfully emphasizes marriage and family, I roll my eyes a bit when people imply that it’s oh-so-hard compared to being married with children.
I’ve been both, and they both come with their own set of challenges, suffice it to say that old adage about “when I get married it will be the end of my troubles,” “yes ,but what end?” is true in some cases. Single, childless people have never had a child in the hospital whose bills threaten to bankrupt them. They’ve never had a spouse with a pornography problem. They’ve never been chronically sleep deprived because their child can’t sleep for more than a few hours at a time. They have a dozen little personal freedoms that parents won’t have until they are empty nesters.
Yes, they occasionally get some pressure regarding their marital status, but ask any nursing mother whether they would trade a sanctimonious lecture once a week for a solid uninterrupted night of sleep and I bet I’d know what most would say. I’m in no way saying that the OP is implying otherwise but I wanted to get that point out there in case the discussion thread starts veering into “woe is us” territory.
“Do not enforce eternal hope.” I don’t think I’ve ever heard/read it put that way, but amen to that. Thank you for this post, Rose. Lots of thoughtful observations and suggestions that ring true from my experience.
Thanks for this post, Rose. I agree with you, especially on offering to help with things that other people rely on a spouse for – like building furniture or picking me up at the hospital. I suppose this is where home teachers or visiting teachers could assist, if you have home/visiting teachers (I don’t have home teachers – or if I do, they’re never made contact with me). Perhaps that’s something for wards to consider – make sure you have really solid home teachers assigned to singles, and great visiting teachers for single sisters. While yes, ideally everyone has great home/visiting teachers, as a single person it would be nice to know that if something awful happened to me someone might come and check in on me so they could discover my body before it’s eaten by one of my cats.
In response to Ltd’s comment: “In all seriousness, how many single saints would be excited about the prospect of being called on a mission? I’d assume they’d be able to uniquely contribute based on their knowledge and experience when compared to the younger crew.”
I, for one, would say no to this. Why should I have to put my life on hold for a year or two, struggling to come back to a career that has moved on without me, just because of my “unique” abilities (that are…basically…that I haven’t been able to get married?). In any case, I believe single women without kids can essentially serve missions for the church whenever they want – someone correct me if I’m wrong.
Excellent article, although I didn’t get the part about married people being addressed by title and single people not, because I haven’t experienced that anywhere (my experience has been that pretty much everyone at church is addressed by first name, except by OLD STODGY people who address everyone as sister or brother whatever).
I take great exception to church lessons and culture making such a big issue out of whether anyone is married or single. My singleness is not relevant except to me and to anyone who might want to marry or date me (so…just me). It doesn’t affect anyone else. It isn’t a problem anyone needs to solve. No matter how much church leaders constantly extol the importance of marriage, the fact is that a lot of church members just are never going to find someone they want to be married to who also wants to be married to them, and they aren’t going to settle for a terrible marriage to someone they don’t like just to be married. People aren’t not getting married because they simply forgot to get married and need to be reminded. The endless talks and lessons telling singles to get married are useless and aggravating.
And yes, single childless people may never know the particular difficulties of marriage and childraising, but that doesn’t mean their burdens are lighter and their lives are easier. They may not have a sick child bankrupting them, but may themselves be in the hospital with bills threatening to bankrupt them and no source of income while they’re out of work. They may be chronically exhausted due to their own health problems, with no one to provide relief. A child eventually grows up, or can be handed off to someone else for awhile if a parent is at their limit. They may have more freedoms, but also no one to share the responsibilities.
Tiberius, just because we MAY not have had those experiences (some of us are single parents, dude) doesn’t mean we don’t have similar adult-level challenges, up to and including worrying about health care bills that will bankrupt us. Married people don’t have a monopoly on life worries.
There is also the worry of how to plan for old age with no children and no spouse, as these are usually the go-to people who will make sure you’re taken care of if you lose the ability to care for yourself and manage your own affairs. You can make legal and financial arrangements ahead of time to a certain extent, and hope your extended family members will step up, but what if you have dementia and things don’t go to plan? Will anyone care enough about your welfare to make sure you aren’t neglected or mistreated? Certainly not everyone who does have kids can rely on them to take care of things, but when you don’t have kids at all, there isn’t even a possibility.
It’s stressful to anticipate late-in-life problems and have to wonder just how much your siblings and their kids could be bothered with you.
There is a tendency in the church to do this really weird “compare-a-thon” with trials, and one of its common iterations is the phrase, “You don’t really know what trials are, because you haven’t experienced _____.” As a people, we need to stop doing this.
Yes, I’ve experienced sleepless nights nursing babies. But I’ve also gotten to sleep through the night because my baby was in the NICU with heart problems. Neither is great. Except I didn’t have to worry about being bankrupt because of it, because Canada. So does that make the trial of a sick child less? Why do we feel this need to debate, to decide whether infertility or a rebellious teen is worse?
Years ago when I was finishing up my first degree part-time with two little kids, I made a comment about being stressed to a sister in my ward, who replied that I had no idea what stress really was, because I didn’t have teenage kids. It was a painful moment.
And here I am 20 years later, back in school. I’ve raised teenage kids. I’ve had a sick child in the hospital. My husband just got a job after almost 2 years of unemployment. So I think I know what I’m talking about when I say that school is stressful. At this stage of life, I’d like to be taken seriously.
And that’s the real crux of the matter, isn’t it? I got married ridiculously young, and I’m happy in my marriage. So I don’t know what it’s like to be single in this church. But I BELIEVE my single friends when they tell me what it’s like.
You cannot mourn with those that mourn if you’re too busy telling them it could be worse.
@Tiberius
It’s true that there are going to be hard problems found in every life circumstance. That doesn’t negate the inherent difficulty that comes with being older and single rather than married, particularly in a culture that sees it as the pinnacle of life and eternal life. Pretty universally it is celebrated when people find romantic love and are able to choose marriage; the same is not true of someone who choses no romantic love and to remain single. Such a thing may in some circumstances be seen as a noble sacrifice, but the excitement and celebration for the choice is not the same. I think there’s a good reason.
In my eyes this is similar in many ways to the idea of rich and poor. Poor people and rich people both have unique challenges that come with their economic state, but you wouldn’t say to a poor person “stop complaining about having no money and feeling bad for yourself, rich people have problems too.”
There are legitimate and inherent challenges to singleness, and acknowledging that reality doesn’t take away from other problems people face.