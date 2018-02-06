Men, what will you do when my daughter asks about her place in this church?

Two years ago, when I was writing a book about my own life as a Mormon, of which I am an authority, I was filled with anxieties about not being good enough, not smart enough, and on and on. My wise editor, Blair Hodges, was patient and listened for many weeks and then one day he said a line that has changed everything for me. He said, “Listen, no one else is going to take you seriously until you take yourself seriously.” The doors swung wide open.
I have looked back on that experience so often and wondered why it was that I felt so much insecurity about asserting my voice. Not my voice as part of a chorus of other voices, or one that had offered ideas to someone else, not my voice as an influence, but my voice, as a stand alone entity. In the two years since, I’ve realized that my panic was much in part because my voice had never been taken seriously up to that point in my life. In church spaces I had never been in charge. I had never had a platform that was solely and authoritatively mine in which to speak. Particularly one in which both genders recognized that a female was in charge. Even though in theory I had been given freedom and power to use my voice within the church, in practice, I had not.
I recently read a quote from the Instagram account, holy_sponge, that gave a scaffolding for the ways I have often felt as a female in the church. “When people in the dominant group tell non-dominant groups they need to ‘step up’, it continues to lay the workload on marginalized groups.” This quote was in specific reference to the Recording Academy president, Neil Portnow, and his words to women in the industry when only a single woman received a televised Grammy. He said, “It has to begin with … women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level … [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”
I don’t think the problem here is women without things to say, it’s that up to this point, we haven’t been made welcome in far too many circumstances. You cannot claim to want to hear my voice and then not provide a single space in which I might do that, particularly in front of both men and women.
I am lucky that in my church experience, I actually have been given several platforms in which to use my voice. The Maxwell Institute was wonderful and supportive in not dictating stipulations or making me feel like I couldn’t take the lead on both what I wrote in One Hundred Birds Taught Me to Fly, and then the ways in which I arranged the book tour and events proceeding its release. The people at this blog have encouraged me to use my voice unfettered and unchecked. The BCC Press has gone to great lengths to make sure that women’s manuscripts are published. I live in a stake where our Stake Presidency has made sure that women are heard at every conference in equal numbers with the men and they have a place at every meeting that they hold as a stake presidency. In my home my husband does not call on me to say a prayer. So many women are without a platform though, and even in this space, I am exhausted and frustrated at the hope of ever having much, if any say in the future of the institutional church.
I want to speak for a moment then to the white men of the church. First, know that I love you. I am married to a very good one. I have been supported, encouraged and listened to on an individual level by literally hundreds of you throughout my life. But also, it is not enough. I want to ask you to take a moment and take stock of how and where you are creating platforms for women to use their voices and take the lead in your own life. The truth of the matter is that as much as both women and men talk about and want gender equality in the church, there is no space or way in which I can personally take the lead in a church setting. Leena, who runs the instgram account quoted previously goes on to say, “Almost everyone experiences some kind of oppression at sometime in their lives—some more than others, and it’s important to know when you have power/privilege and how to step back, how to help shift the conditions, how to make more space for everyone and change what the norm looks like. It’s important to not lay the workload on the under represented.”
So, men, I cannot simply step up, or be out spoken, or demand anything without you also doing the same. In part because if I am out spoken or too “progressive” in a church setting, I am silenced by simply not being given a calling in which I might speak out, I am not invited to meetings or councils run by men, or I am not asked to speak in sacrament, stake conference, etc… If you do not also carry the load in doing the work to build platforms for women to speak, lead and implement their own ideas within the church, they will not happen. You cannot claim to be pushing for gender equality if you are not in some way working for this.
A few questions you might ask:
“What am I doing before my voice is heard first (and often only)?”
“What am I doing specifically to provide platforms in which women can take equal part in leading, speaking, sharing ideas, carrying out ideas?”
“Am I willing to give up some of my power, time or convenience so that a marginalized group can have a turn, even if that looks different than how I might do things?”
Honestly, I believe that so many men, at least the ones I know, would answer in thoughtfully and affirmatively to these questions. I think they are and would be willing to do this work. That intention doesn’t mean that it is actually happening in the ways it could and should though.
If we want our daughters to stick around, we have got to do the work of taking them seriously. Ruth Bader Ginsberg, when asked when there would be enough women on the supreme court, answers, “When there are nine.” I am not proposing, nor do I even think it is anywhere on the horizon to have women take over the leadership of the church, but I do think it’s vital to begin by checking our mindsets. No one blinked an eye when nine men made up the supreme court for nearly 200 years. Why would we be aghast to imagine nine women there?
Gender equality in the church is not simply a woman’s issue. The work of building has to be done side by side, and in many cases, because of the structure, with men being the vanguard. My friends are leaving, my family members are leaving, our missionary work suffers, when we simply give lip service to phrases like “step up.”
It should be noted and made very clear that while this post is focused on women’s equality in the church, that phrase could easily be swapped out or combined with the work we are doing for POC, LGBTQ, and any other marginalized group that belongs to the body of Christ.
We all have work to do, myself included. May we do it with love and courage.
Comments
“Step Up” could alse be said as “Speak Up and Speak Out” via President Nelson.
Yes, exactly. One of the talks I was thinking of.
I’ve come to this same realization about racial equality and racial justice. It’s not enough for me (a white woman) to simply hope for racial equality: what am I actively doing to support people of color to have an equal place in the world? How am I using my privilege to do this? I was in the hoping stage for way too long.
Thank you for giving us all the call to not just hope for, but actively WORK for change. I love you AshMae! – Julianne.
Julianne! I love you too. I have also come to the same realization in my own life, which has asked me to examine everything. Which is hard and vital. Keep up the good fight!
I love this piece. So often it seems like I am shouting into a void, or alienating myself from ward members. Being told to Speak Up and Speak Out and having no assurances anyone will listen or take what I have to say seriously makes it feel like a futile exercise and a waste of my time and energy and mind space.
“In my home my husband does not call on me to say a prayer.”
As a new member, I’m confused about why this is seen as a positive. Am I misunderstanding something? Thanks
Maquez, great question. I guess what I meant is that in our house, it is important for both my husband and me to take turns calling on people to say prayers. We don’t just default to him always being in charge, especially because I want my children to see and understand that my voice is just as valid as his, in this case, in regards to church practices.
I think this is relevant:
“In her book [The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap], Baradaran proposes a short litmus test to any proposal meant to address the racial wealth gap: “Does the program require some collective sacrifice or does it place the burden of closing the wealth gap entirely on the black community? If the latter, this is a cop-out that refuses to acknowledge that the black community did not create the problem in the first place.”
I’m not doing enough.
I spoke last week in Sacrament meeting. I tried to quote as many women as I could (I used more women than men), including you, ashmae.
The other speaker was a sister I know pretty well. I tried my best to get the bishopric to break the “man always has to speak last” rule, but wasn’t successful.
Until we have institutional changes, it is going to be a tough road.
Desperately trying to not tangent this post into a “but what about the menz”, but what can be done to make space for women who are actively trying to give up their space? For example, my wife has made if very clear that I’m the one to call on someone for a prayer. She does it when I’m not there. It seems like a little thing, but I hear so many times of Primary and Relief Society Presidents giving up their rights to revelation for their calling to the Bishopric. How do we help women learn that they really are entitled to what they’ve been given?
Start in your own home, Frank. Talk to your wife. Find talks and articles that explain her deference to you in the home isn’t just unnecessary, it undermines her own authority in being equally yoked.
Bytheway, yes, it is. Thanks for starting the work. keep going.
Frank, thanks for being considerate in trying not to tangent the post. For me, I needed someone to get really real with me and say what Blair did. It is a change for many women to take the space that they should have been given all along. Maybe just say that you actually aren’t going to do some of those things in the way you’ve always done them, that it’s her turn.
Frank, here’s my perspective: I don’t much care if my wife calls on kids to pray or defers to me, and if she wanted to defer to me, I’d probably just go with it. But if she refused to teach the kids gospel topics if I were around, I’d insist that she take the lead at least some of the time. In my mind, it’s wrong to deprive kids of half their parents’ testimony and spiritual insight.
If a RS president (or any other calling) has been called by prophecy and set apart by the laying on of hands, she’s been given priesthood authority to carry out that responsibility, and I don’t think she can pass that off to anyone else. The bishop has the keys to preside over the work of the RS president in the general sense that he has the keys to preside over the whole ward, but it is not his calling to preside over the relief society and receive the day-to-day revelation to direct it’s work.
I’m the father of a wonderful young lady who is done with young women. She’s trying to find a place in Relief Society now, where there’s a 20+ year gap between her and the next youngest active sister.
When she was still in Activity Days, she asked me why the boys get treated so much better than the girls. She had a sleepover at a friend’s house, attended church with her family the next morning (Easter, and General Conference for us), and was asked to be a “candlebearer” for their service. “I’m not even a member of their church, and they ask me to do things.”
So, we set out to change a few things.
I was fortunate enough to be able to foot the bill to take all the Young Women on a pretty spectacular activity each year. We explained that we asked the Young Men, but they only wanted to play basketball in the gym (pretty much the truth). As Laurel President, my daughter taught a basic swordfighting class for YW night. The leaders first revolted, then decided they needed to “temper” the activity by having the night be half swordfight, half cookie baking. On nights when the Activity Days leaders couldn’t be bothered to show up, she assisted me with an impromptu course in building a giant slingshot in the parking lot, stretching bungee cords and flat bicycle innertubes between light poles. When the young men went to do demolition service projects, my daughter and a female friend of hers went with, and the two of them outworked all eight of the young men put together. I made sure my daughter was assigned as my home teaching companion. Now, she goes with me when we take the Sacrament to shut-ins, and she stands in as the presiding authority to double-check my wording of the prayers.
The list of what she *can* do is far, far longer than what she *may not* do. But more pushback came from the sisters in the ward than anything from the Bishopric. I’m reminded of a former co-worker of mine who married an Iranian national and ended up in Tehran. She told me how if she ventured out on the streets without proper covering, a mob of old women would gather around her, hissing and hitting her with sticks until she conformed.
I’m sure the YW leaders got tired of my explanation – “If she was the Teacher’s Quorum President, there wouldn’t be any problem with this. We’d consider it to be a great leadership development activity or training for a future career. So why is it a problem for the young women?”
Sisters can give the opening prayer. Sisters can speak last in Sacrament meeting. Sisters can teach about interesting careers. And dang it, sometimes the sisters need to have the opportunity to swing a sword.
And sometimes the “Brethren” in the ward need to understand that if you’re going to spend 55% of the ward budget on the young men, that some unequal opportunities need to be created that favor the Young Women.
JKC, re your comment that a RS president should preside over that organization: she does not even have the authority to make visiting teaching assignments without a man’s approval. This is straight from lds.org: “Seek the bishop’s approval for each assignment.” I believe that instruction was not there twelve years ago when I was RS pres.
I think what we have is more instruction to priesthood leaders to be more involved in what the auxiliaries are doing. I don’t think Church leaders realized that that would cause women to speak less, because when a bishopric member is present, he’s in charge.
“Sisters can give the opening prayer. Sisters can speak last in Sacrament meeting. Sisters can teach about interesting careers.”
Only when they are invited by a man. This is the problem, and it’s hard to see when one is busy congratulating the men for “letting” the women do so many things.
“It seems like a little thing, but I hear so many times of Primary and Relief Society Presidents giving up their rights to revelation for their calling to the Bishopric. How do we help women learn that they really are entitled to what they’ve been given?”
That is what happens when women grow up in a system that requires them to get permission for everything, in which that permission never comes from another woman. Every woman who is “giving up [her] right to revelation” is doing so because she has been taught by long and painful experience that her revelation is always, ALWAYS less important than a man’s.
Yeah, I don’t want any thanks. It just shows how far things still are that speaking last, or quoting women in a talk is somehow out of the ordinary.
I’m grateful for the folks here who have helped change how I think about this.
Beth, I see that more as a check to avoid an awkward situation where an assignment was made without knowledge of some relevant information that the bishop alone had—like something that was confessed confidentially. I don’t it means that bishops should be taking over making RS assignments. But I could be wrong.
“I don’t think Church leaders realized that that would cause women to speak less, because when a bishopric member is present, he’s in charge.”
I think this is insightful. Unintended consequences can be a real problem. I think it’s on us to do even more to make it clear that women’s voices will be treated as equal to men’s voices, as ashmae’s post asks for.
Most men in leadership have no idea how to react to a woman who speaks up in anyway different to what they are used to hearing. I’m not sure how to change that, except to have women represented in all councils. Trouble is, even with the strides made recently there are many council meetings without women present because they are not allowed unless invited as guests (and guests doesn’t cut it), specifically high council, stake presidency, and bishopric.
“I think it’s on us to do even more to make it clear that women’s voices will be treated as equal to men’s voices…”
Structurally, that cannot be true. It would help to stop saying that women’s voices will be treated equally. They really can’t be. Just acknowledging that truth is much more helpful than telling a woman that despite everything she has seen and experienced, she really is equal.
Here’s a fun test: have someone go to lds.org and start playing conference talks by women. See if you can identify even one woman’s voice without seeing her. Then see how many members of the Q12 you can identify without looking.
Then try to say women’s voices are just as important as men’s in our church.
Lovely, powerful essay.
And, amen, Kristine!
I see what you mean, Kristine. And maybe you’re right that equality is impossible in the current structure. But if structural changes don’t come, or take a very long time to come, I think there’s a lot more we can and ought to be doing to strive for equal partnership within the current structure in the meantime. But I see what you mean. Rather than saying that women’s voices “will” be treated equally, could we say that womens voices *should* be treated equally?
JKC, I think you’re right that the instruction is there just so the bishop can prevent a sister being placed in an awkward situation. But the instruction puts the burden on the RS president to check every assignment with the bishop before she gives it out. What if the burden was instead placed on the bishop to let the RS pres know when there is a situation that she needs to take into consideration?
A new RS pres could interpret it that the bishop ought to be in charge of all the assignments. I think it’s weird.
Yes, Kristine, our inspiration to act is always subject to a man’s approval. I got shut down a few times and now it’s quite hard to speak up.
I hear you, Beth.
“I got shut down a few times and now it’s quite hard to speak up.”
Yes, it only takes one time.
Yeah, JKC, I think just saying “I will listen to you” is enough. We know that most men don’t have power to make big changes, either. Not pretending, or asking us to pretend, that the structure is benign is a good first step. Women spend a lot of time in church learning to work around their second-class status and often we’re quite able to function well within that system. When a man simply recognizes that we are walking uphill all the time, that’s a lot more helpful than saying, “here, I’ll move that little pebble out of your way.”
That makes sense, Kristine.
YES, Kristine. I think that changing the rhetoric, is at the very very least, a first step. Not allowing rhetoric that shrinks the problem into something much smaller than it is, and again puts the burden on the marginalized group by asking them to align their thinking and action up to crappy rhetoric.
We just had one of those piped in Stake Conferences. 3 GA’s, 1 Stake Presidency Member, and 1 Female Auxiliary member spoke. That was it. It wasn’t even 50-50. It’s not just what we hear. It’s what we see. I live in fear of keeping the status quo, because I have leadership place. I want to be a Woman’s Voice. But the narrow margin I have is more tenuous than the iron rod.
Even the clothes I wear, come under scrutiny.
Thank you for this! Another fantastic insight and I will be sharing. I heard you first touch on the topic of taking our voice/ourselves seriously at our book group last month. I’m so happy to have met you because I feel like I can read this and feel of your heart and sincerity in your words here and as I am re-reading 100 birds. And I have to teach RS this Sunday…so I’m pondering in what I can do to amplify some more female voices and quotes and take myself seriously while I teach. Thanks for some inspiration for me!
Taking this post to heart and asking myself these questions. Thanks Ashmae.
I wonder, thanks in part to the policy of exclusion, if we are getting to the point as a church where when we honestly consider the place of LGBTQ members, we shrug and say “maybe we don’t have a place that is good and safe for you and we don’t know what to do about that.”
I wonder if structural changes are not made, we are going to have to also shrug and say “we don’t know what to do about the current structure for women.” Because right now, honestly, the answer to the title question is “we will always tell you your place is important, but the reality is that in every single case, it is auxillary.”
Unfortunately, there seems to be little that can be done that doesn’t originate at the highest levels (COB), or the lowest level (the family). I’ve seen, too many times, Bishops or Stake Presidents make genuine efforts and make substantive changes that expand the roles and influence of women, just to see those wiped out by subsequent administrations. This is not to underestimate the influence we have in our families, but I shouldn’t get too excited by thinking those efforts are going to lead to any real change. Sure, we can hope that those small things will add up over time and lead to lasting change. Not sure I have the patience, or optimism, to wait on it. That pessimism won’t stop me from teaching our children a better way, but I genuinely worry about my daughter (AND son), when they leave the home and end up in a different Ward/city/state and they are confronted with what this really looks like in the Church. It does scare me (seriously, many sleepless nights).
VT assignments may seem a small thing and “explainable.” But not really. What’s needed (or “if I were bishop”) is for the bishop to say “I’m not going to do that. Instead, let’s talk to each other (call it welfare council if we must, and maybe include whoever’s making HT assignments) share what I know and what you know, and then everybody go do their thing.
Men have to say no. Men have to step back. “I’m not going to manage visiting teaching. “I’m not going to speak last. “I’m not going to stand in that blessing circle without the mother present. “I’m not going to “supervise” or “direct” or “give permission.”
Or nothing will change.
[My daughter is long gone (and valued and listened to in her church). I am about as far out of church circles, and especially of male church circles, as one can be while still taking the sacrament on occasion. I’m a little bit angry on this subject.]
A while back there was a push to involve the ward council more in sacrament meeting planning, which I thought would give women a greater say in who did the talking and about what. In practice, however, it has remained the domain of whatever counsellor is up for that quarter and the executive secretary. Leaving this most important (at least the most regularly attended) meeting up to two guys, week in and week out, probably perpetuates blind spots (despite the earnest efforts of the two guys involved).
Anyway, if it were up to me, the church would be run by those who felt called to serve.
christiankimball: Thanks for sharing. I agree that meaningful change will only happen when people simply behave differently. I know many think they have to wait for the Divine to flip on a switch before they can be justified in changing, but I believe the light as been on all along…and that change will simply a byproduct of acknowledging that women never were inferior (or justifiably marginalized) in the first place.
Turtle Named Mack: I know this only reiterates what I said above, but I think if we wait on authorities to change, we are forfeiting. I think our only hope is to do and teach what we feel is best within our families–as you describe.
“Anyway, if it were up to me, the church would be run by those who felt called to serve.”
YES! The problem, IMO, is not limited to women or other marginalized groups lacking equitable power–it encompasses our attempt to appoint other people as leaders in the first place. People who are divinely called to lead will find a way to do it, and people are capable of discerning (or learning to discern) with their hearts the good fruit leaders have to offer, as well anything rotten. I think members have a choice between emphasizing obedience to others and faithfulness to inner light, though I understand and respect that many members believe obedience to others is part of being faithful to the light…I just don’t relate.
I can do so much more to help. Thanks for the inspiration.