Two Great Events for Black History Month

Next week are two extremely promising events, both of which I really wish I could attend.
The first is in Washington, D.C. next weekend, February 17-18. It’s the first Black Latter Day Saint Conference Weekend at the DC Temple Visitor’s Center in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Priesthood Restoration. Speakers include Phylicia Jimenez, Janan Graham-Russell, Bryndis Roberts, Fred Bowers, Marvin Perkins, Kevin Mosley and others. This is really a who’s who. There is a Saturday conference, then a Sunday services meeting and fireside. Details here.
Second is next Thursday night at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City. Amy Tanner Thiriot, who is a family and community historian and is currently finishing a book on the experiences of the enslaved African American pioneers of Utah Territory, will speak on Black Mormon pioneer experiences. It promises to be a powerful evening. Details here.
Comments
It’s just fantastic that we are celebrating the legacy of black pioneers, celebrating the end of the temple and priesthood ban and taking a serious look at the current and future state of black mormons. All of these events are so needed and so great.
They both look like fantastic events.
Thanks! I am taking my kids to the one in SLC
I wish I would be able to go. I am excited to be able to try to go to the concert taking place on 2/24. Maybe I can go on Sunday evening to the fireside event. Almost 100 people have already signed up to go on the FB event. So I think it will be well attended.
I used to be in Marvin Perkins’ ward. Nice guy, has done some great work, but I’m not sure I could ever forgive him for, during the Prop 8 campaign, repeating the blood libel of gay men grooming underage boys. (As if straight men like Roy Moore didn’t do that to teenage girls.)