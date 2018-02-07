Two Great Events for Black History Month

by

Next week are two extremely promising events, both of which I really wish I could attend.

The first is in Washington, D.C. next weekend, February 17-18. It’s the first Black Latter Day Saint Conference Weekend at the DC Temple Visitor’s Center in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Priesthood Restoration. Speakers include Phylicia Jimenez, Janan Graham-Russell, Bryndis Roberts, Fred Bowers, Marvin Perkins, Kevin Mosley and others. This is really a who’s who. There is a Saturday conference, then a Sunday services meeting and fireside. Details here.

Second is next Thursday night at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City. Amy Tanner Thiriot, who is a family and community historian and is currently finishing a book on the experiences of the enslaved African American pioneers of Utah Territory, will speak on Black Mormon pioneer experiences. It promises to be a powerful evening. Details here.