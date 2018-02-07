We Must Do Better On Violence Against Women

I am sick of Mormon women not being believed about abuse.
I can’t even count the number of first-hand accounts I’ve heard at this point, and I only started paying attention a few years ago. Easily dozens. Probably hundreds.
But they all go the same way. A Mormon woman is a chaste, obedient, temple-worthy, nurturing woman. She gets married in the temple, moves in with her brand-new husband, and desires to start her eternal family. Within mere weeks or months, it becomes obvious her husband is angry, controlling, and abusive. He usually quotes Church authority about men presiding and women hearkening to justify the behavior.
She doesn’t like it, but she tries to accept it. She has been taught that she must protect her temple marriage above all else. She has been taught that her husband is the leader of the home, and she needs to respect his authority. She has been taught that if she just prays harder, submits harder, follows traditional gender roles harder, the problems will go away.
They don’t go away. They get worse.
But she stays silent. The consequences of speaking up are too terrifying. I can’t tell anyone. No one will believe me. It will destroy my social standing. It will destroy my financial security. I don’t want to ruin his life. If I do, if he finds out, he will hurt me. I will lose friends and be shunned from my ward family.
Church Teachings On Divorce
She starts running stealth searches on LDS.org, looking for help. What she finds is talk after talk that decries divorce and the selfish and worldly dissolution of family. They proclaim Temple Marriages as gold standards, protections from the evils of the world. Sometimes the speakers remember to include one fleeting sentence or paragraph of “except for cases of abuse” … but no one defines what abuse looks like. She can’t map their vague and perfunctory words onto her experiences.
So she reads and re-reads Dallin H. Oaks on divorce.: “I strongly urge you and those who advise you to face up to the reality that for most marriage problems, the remedy is not divorce but repentance. Often the cause is not incompatibility but selfishness.” He then cites social science, stating that most couples who think about divorce but stay married are happy with that decision five years later.
Message she takes away? Ok, so, I need to stop being selfish, keep repenting, and wait at least five years, to be sure that this marriage is bad.
But maybe someone, a trusted confidante, refers her to Jeffrey R. Holland instead.
“I would not have you spend five minutes with someone who belittles you, who is constantly critical of you, who is cruel at your expense and may even call it humor. Life is tough enough without having the person who is supposed to love you leading the assault on your self-esteem, your sense of dignity, your confidence, and your joy. In this person’s care you deserve to feel physically safe and emotionally secure.”
But technically, he was just talking about dating, not marriage, she thinks. It’s my fault for not catching this sooner, and so now it’s my fault that I’m stuck. Not even this justifies ending a temple marriage.
Or maybe someone points her in the blessed direction of Chieko Okazaki. Who spent decades begging church leaders to hold perpetrators and themselves to the highest gospel standards, begging teachers to think about the unintended messages of their lessons, begging victims to seek professional and spiritual help.
“Think of a woman whose husband beats and rapes her. What feelings go through her mind as a Relief Society teacher [or Bishop] explains that it is the wife’s responsibility to maintain the spiritual atmosphere in the home and to support the priesthood? To these confused, despairing children and adults in pain, the teachers speak with the voice of the Church. Such messages have a great potential for increasing their pain and despair.”
Yes! Exactly! But, well, actually, that’s too strong. My husband just screams at me, or gives me the silent treatment for weeks on end, or blames me for all of his problems, or isolates me from friends and family, but it’s not nearly as bad as rape and sexual abuse. This talk was only about sexual abuse. I just have normal marriage trouble.
But maybe, gracefully, in a moment of frantic prayer, she feels the overwhelming love of God, that she is a beloved child who He does not want to be miserable. She starts to take tentative steps to action.
Mormon Spiritual Practice On Divorce
Beginning to grasp how bad it is, the woman turns to the first source she can think of: the source she is supposed to trust, the source she has been told to consult, the source she thinks might be able to offer an independent assessment and maybe refer her to counseling – her Bishop. After all, if she’s going to defy the Priesthood Leadership in her home, i.e. her husband, she had better seek the permission of the next Priesthood Leader in her life.
Many Bishops handle this moment with grace. They label the husband’s behavior as unrighteous dominion, as unacceptable, as abusive, as spiritually destructive. They refer the woman to a hotline or a shelter or a therapist or a lawyer. God Bless those Bishops.
But many, many, many Bishops do not. They’re not adequately trained to handle it. Bless their serviceful hearts, but they have no experience in mental health, in domestic violence, in counseling. Hopefully, the Bishops’ own marriages are happy – but that means they have absolutely no frame of reference for toxic relationships. And the Handbook flat-out tells Bishops that they are never supposed to advocate for divorce. And so the Bishops parrot all of their religiously-driven, well-meaning, culturally-mired, utterly-destructive instincts.
- “I know Brother [Husband]. He’s a good man and a successful businessman and great contributor to our ward. This must be some sort of misunderstanding. Are you sure you’re not overreacting?”
- “I encourage you to attend the temple more often as a family, and to seek healing together. I know God brought you together. Divorce is never in God’s will. Through God all things are possible.”
- “I’ve been in this position for a long time, and I’ve never yet seen a situation where there isn’t enough blame to go around on both sides.”
- “Maybe Brother [Husband] feels threatened by all the time and attention you spend with your kids [or siblings, or book club, or friends, or coworkers]. Have you considered cutting back on that, and dedicating more time and attention to him and your home responsibilities?”
- “This may seem silly, I know, but a lot of men express quiet frustration to me that despite all of their stressful work and all they do for their family, their wives don’t appreciate them. Have you considered losing weight, or having sex with your husband more often? That has an incredible healing and bonding power.”
- “Have you stopped and considered what you may be doing to trigger your husband’s behavior?”
And in that moment, women crumple. A Priesthood Leader just spiritually advised her to try harder, and to keep blaming herself. He echoed and reinforced every single doubt she had been telling herself for years. When a Priesthood Leader has told her she’s overreacting, the last thing she’s going to do is call the police.
Maybe she eventually finds the strength to leave anyway. But overcoming all of the general psychological difficulty in breaking off a relationship, plus the hurdles of dissolving a temple marriage, plus ignoring official Priesthood and perceived Apostolic advice – it’s nothing short of an Olympic feat.
The Rob Porter Story Typifies Everything Wrong With Mormon Men Not Believing Abused Mormon Women
All of this background is why I’m so infuriated about the story that broke today, about Rob Porter (a Mormon, and White House senior staffer) physically abusing both of his Mormon ex-wives, starting on both of their honeymoons, and continuing for years.
Because the story isn’t actually about Rob Porter. I don’t care about Porter and his relationship history. I don’t care about the political consequences for the Trump Administration. I don’t care about how this fits into some broader #metoo narrative.
I care about how buried in the story are subtle references to exactly the Priesthood-non-believing-behavior I’ve seen dozens of times.
Let’s look at the story:
“She was trying to get help, and nobody would help her,” [the first wive’s friend] in Idaho said.
So, a Mormon woman was ignored while trying to discuss her abuse, presumably in her ward or to her Bishop, in Idaho. That’s a story I’ve heard before.
“The pull of the institution of marriage was still strong.”
Presumably the journalist is referring to just how deep-seated Mormon belief is in preserving Temple Marriages at all costs.
And the kicker:
One summer, when she was interning at a federal agency, she had access to a counselor through her job. “When I explained to him what was happening, he had a very different reaction from the Mormon bishops,” she said. “It was weirdly validating to hear that from somebody else.” Speaking about the counselor, she said, “He was very concerned to hear Rob was choking me.”
Read between the lines there. She had told multiple Mormon bishops, and none of them had validated that her marriage including descriptions of physical abuse were bad.
Second wife has the same general story – and remember, this is from within the last decade. When she had already at one point obtained a restraining order.
She described Porter’s anger issues to a lay official in the Mormon church. She said the official had told her to think carefully about what she said publicly about Porter’s behavior. “Keep in mind, Rob has career ambitions,” she recalled the [presumably Bishop] saying.
She went back to Porter for a while, before eventually divorcing in 2012. She then offers the single best description of emotional abuse I’ve read.
“I was a ghost of a person,” Willoughby said, noting her robust social life before her marriage. ”That was very drastically no longer allowed to be part of my life, because the anger or the stress and argument that I would have to endure wasn’t worth it. Slowly, over that first year, I gave up being myself. I prioritized emotional survival.”
And to all of this, as the story broke, what did Sen. Orrin Hatch say? Sen. Orrin Hatch, former boss of Rob Porter, and one of the public’s most visible faces of old-generation conservative Mormonism?
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, one of Porter’s previous employers, told the Daily Mail that the allegations against Porter came from “character assassins.”
“It’s incredibly discouraging to see such a vile attack on such a decent man,” Hatch said. “Shame on any publication that would print this — and shame on the politically motivated, morally bankrupt character assassins that would attempt to sully a man’s good name.”
He backpedaled, somewhat, later today. He reiterated how wonderful Rob was, but then said “Domestic violence in any form is abhorrent and unacceptable.” Cynical me assumes some female Mormon press staffer rushed to do damage control.
But the point here is that first reaction. The first reaction that devout Mormon women with photos, with witnesses, with police and FBI reports – well, they just can’t be believed.
Stop it. Now.
Condemn it from the pulpit. Describe abuse in detail. Doctrinally enshrine it as unrighteous dominion. Offer lessons in Relief Society and Young Women. Proclaim from the Temple-tops that God’s plan of happiness does not require marital martyrdom and misery. Explain that divorce often is the best solution. Respect restraining orders. Provide resources and Church welfare support and everything you can to help women get out.
And when a woman confides in you? Believe her.
Comments
The main messaging about spousal abuse in the church is only directed at the husbands. It’s a message of don’t do it or stop it if you are doing it. Now that’s important, but the fact that we’ve never had an over-the-pulpit message to the women encouraging them to seek help if in abusive situation (maybe I’m wrong, someone prove me wrong please) is telling.
Amen. Amen. Amen.
None of what happened here surprises me in the least, not least the fact that Porter was protected by higher leadership. The longtime Stake President of the Mount Vernon Stake was former Rep. Ernest Istook (R-OK), a GOP hack; turning a blind eye to abusive scumbags was something he did plenty of in his day job, so there really was no reason he wouldn’t have done so in his ecclesiastical responsibilities. There are a lot of people in the Church who desire to have LDS men in positions of political power, and I have no doubt that they are willing to turn a blind eye to character flaws
In a previous ward, I remember a combined HP/EQ lesson in which the HP Group Leader expressed pride that none of the men in the room that day had been divorced. I later learned from that man’s wife that said HPGL was emotionally and physically abusive to his entire family, and had for many years forced sex on his wife multiple times a day in what can only fall into the category of spousal rape. The entire Relief Society Presidency knew about this. This is a man who had no business being a ward janitor, and yet he was in a position of Priesthood leadership. Unfortunately, the then-bishop of that ward is now a stake president, and is young enough that he’s almost certainly on the GA track.
These are the sorts of things that make me wonder if I really ought to baptize my daughter when she turns eight next year.
Well said. With all the church’s endless resources for those in difficult financial and emotional situations (bishop’s storehouse, LDS family services, LDS employment services, etc.) they should literally be able to bend over backwards to help victims of abuse. Wife comes in and says her husband is beating her? Connect her with someone who can help her make a plan to get out of the relationship if that’s what she wants (or counseling to help her understand what is happening) – a plan involving a job if she doesn’t work, food, counseling, everything she needs. Instead women get blamed? Or told they should make the relationship work? It’s unacceptable.
I also can’t help but see this is as prominent Mormon men protecting each other, and having each other’s backs. A Porter couldn’t possibly be a bad guy! His father worked in the White House! Men get to carry their father/family names with them, and the influence that brings with it, while wives just become…the wives of prominent men.
Preaching that women should be entirely financially dependent on their husband is part of this problem. It makes it so much harder to leave a bad situation.
There’s always and forever going to be a he said-she said problem. It’s structural. And I suspect that will be asserted here and elsewhere, defensively. However, from my cheap seats view the prevalence of believing the man, or of prioritizing the man’s interests (“let’s work it out somehow”), is just overwhelming. The system’s never going to be perfect but it sure seems like the presumptions and priorities should be reversed.
Hinckley: Then there is the terrible, inexcusable, and evil phenomenon of physical and sexual abuse.
It is unnecessary. It is unjustified. It is indefensible.
Also: https://www.lds.org/ensign/1999/10/a-conversation-on-spouse-abuse?lang=eng
We need more of this apparently.
Oh look. It’s my world.
YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!! Thank you. I was LIVID at Hatch’s reaction.
I’ve known too many people, including my parents, other immediate family and friends who were counseled to stay together by male leaders despite physical and emotional abuse. I don’t mind leaders giving advice to work it out, I believe they mean well. But when abuse is CLEARLY happening either by omission or because you sense it, leaders must accept that staying together isn’t necessarily better. We knew someone whose wife left him while he was in graduate school across the country from their home. A year later, he was still be counseled by his SP to not divorce. But, why? It makes no sense to force two sides that clearly don’t fit. The image of a married dysfunctional Mormon family is not better than a more functional, separated family.
This blog post punched me in the gut. I could have written every word of this. Well, ok. If I hadn’t been abused myself and could actually talk about the experience with facts and cite talks. Unfortunately, having been a victim, I can say that I have had every one of these talks quote to me by the at least 8 different bishops and stake presidents that I spoke to when I went to them to confide about the abuse in my marriage. I was always encouraged to pray for him, go to the temple for and with him. To repent of my pride and try to love him out of being abusive. To be more cheerfully submissive and not to argue with him or upset him. To sustain him as a priesthood holder. To praise him more. To hold onto my marriage covenants which were the most important things in the world and in eternity. All these things do not describe the sheer volume of counsel I was given on how to stop being an abused woman and how to live peacefully with an abusive husband. The moment I decided to leave was when a friend quoted a scary statistic about how high the chances of death after an abuser tries to strangle their victim. The week before, my husband had thrown me up against a wall so hard it had dented it. I wore turtlenecks and heavy makeup for two weeks to cover the bruises on my neck. I realized I had to get out. Not one of my eight priesthood leaders had ever counseled me to leave. Even after I had explicitly described some of the abuse. Even after I had said I had revelation to leave. I did, however, have three bishops who did argue with me and told me it couldn’t be that bad. One knew my husband as a kid and told me that it simply wasn’t possible, my husband wasn’t capable of that level of violence. Not once did any priesthood leader ever listen and believe my cries for help. And two bishops talked me out of leaving my abusive spouse. Not only do they not believe, they frequently push or pressure the victims right back into the arms of the abuser. My story isn’t unique. The real tragedy is that it is being repeated over and over again and we haven’t learned to believe the women who come forward and who are willing to speak out against abuse.
Thank you for sharing your story, Pilar. Because for every woman like you who has figured out how to leave, there’s at least one more who is living it right now, reading this right now, and too terrified to breathe a word.
To the random anonymous women reading this comment: We believe you. And you don’t need any #$#! man’s permission to protect yourself.
I have a hard time believing that she told Mormon bishops that she was choking her and they did not listen…. if you read the article she was vague about her description of what she told ecclesiastic leadership… she mentioned that she didn’t know how to express what was happening to her…
Duffy Dad, I don’t care whether or not you believe that specific woman was somehow not specific enough to her Bishop. (Although even if she was vague, a GOOD pastorally-trained individual would know enough to see the warning signs and ask follow-up questions.) But I insist that you believe that this happens to Mormon women constantly, today. Literally, I speak from personal knowledge of women in these circumstances, today. And yesterday. And last week, last month, last year, last decade, and for the last century plus.
Duffy Dad: “I have a hard time believing…”
STOP. IT.
YOU are the problem. Men like you, with exactly that deeply ingrained reaction, are the reason women and children in the Mormon church stuffer rampant abuse. Be ashamed.
Pilar, my heart breaks reading your story. Thank you for speaking this truth. I hope this post, this story, helps Mormon women leave. And helps Mormon leaders recognize what they are ignoring, and change course.
This happens. It happens all the time. It has happened in every ward I have ever been in, in every Mormon community I have ever been a part of, and to nearly every Mormon woman I have ever known well enough to discuss such things with. It is an epidemic in our world, and it is an epidemic in our Church. And we keep turning away.
We turn away because it makes us uncomfortable, because we are not theologically equipped to handle the issues that it raises, because we are committed to the concept of a lay ministry and we think that this invalidates the notion of pastoral training. And we turn away because every person in the Church with the authority to address the issue–in local wards, in stakes, and in the ranks of the general authorities–sees this issue entirely from the male perspective–because we are all men. Every. Single. One.
It is intolerable. And it has to stop. And it is the men who have to do better–not because men are inherently bad or because women are always right, but because we are the only ones who can do better. We are the only ones who can do anything. We are the bishops, the stake presidents, and the general authorities. If men cannot address these issues, we do not deserve to hold the priesthood.
This is what religion means. it is mourning with those who mourn and comforting with those who stand in need of comforts. If we cannot believe women who have been abused, then we have no business calling ourselves ministers.If we can’t help them leave abusive situations and protect them from their abusers, then we cannot say that we are disciples of Christ. And if we can’t create a culture in which women exercise their agency as full equals, have the same educational and professional opportunities, and the same opportunities to become financially autonomous as men do, then we need to find a new line of work. Maybe plastics.
Michael you literally just made me cry.
A good (non-LDS) friend of mine volunteers at a hotline for abused women. He’s a highly intelligent attorney, so when he first walked in the door they showed him to his desk and phone and turned him loose, right? Of course not. He had to undergo substantial training before they let him anywhere near live calls.
Our lay ministry is a feature in certain respects, but here it’s a terrible bug. It’s like we’re engaged in play church, giving men lofty ecclesiastical titles like “bishop” coupled with no training whatsoever. And that’s a problem.
There’s only so much other people can do ultimately, you have to take yourself out of a terrible situation.
There’s only so much other people can do ultimately, you have to … not beat your family.
It is so true that this goes on in every ward. It was me 27 years ago and I am happy every day that I finally found the strength to leave the horrible man I was married in the temple to, to ignore the pleadings of my Bishop to stay and not embarrass him or my husband’s family and to finally just listen to the Spirit that had told me so many times and so very loudly that I needed to get out.
And really, no one should be listening to a single word uttered by Orrin Hatch after his appalling behavior during the Clarence Thomas hearings. The man is a goat.
Michael – thank you thank you thank you.
Jon – NOOOOOOOOOOO. Please, please educate yourself a bit about the dynamics of domestic violence, the desperation of women, the fact that there is often nowhere to go, the fact that kids are often involved, the threats made against the kids if the woman leaves, the threats against her if she leaves or “tells” anyone, the ways in which women aren’t believed – did you read the original post? Please no no no this is not “just get yourself out of a situation.” That kind of attitude is not helpful to anyone. Please reconsider and widen your understanding of this issue.
This post is powerful and true. Thank you, Carolyn. I hope that it reaches a wide audience. The things you say here cannot be reiterated enough.
Pilar: your story is heartbreaking. My understanding is that the handbook forbids bishops from counseling divorce, for liability reasons. I would think that liability concerns would also encourage us to give priesthood leaders some #$^#&* training, in a sustained and serious way, to help them address pastoral issues concerning abuse and sexual violence with something at least resembling the sensitivity and basic awareness that these matters require. Alas, we do not, and I fear that we hang millstones around our necks as a result.
I suspect that almost no bishops or stake presidents are even aware that there exists such a field as pastoral counseling in which a person can receive extensive training and eventual professional certification, or that other churches hire people thus certified in order to do right by their members. I’d be willing to pay 15% tithing if it meant being able to implement this on a large scale in our church. The status quo is an unconscionable stain on the name of Jesus that we claim to bear. It’s nothing short of frank blasphemy as far as I’m concerned. The sacrament bread should turn to ashes in our mouths as long as we allow this to persist.
I think we men are sort of stupid -when it is convenient. We need leaders who do not enable our weaknesses and our flaws. Leaders who will list in detail, specific actions that are physically abusive and “deal breakers” or behaviors that would cause any reasonable woman (who hasn’t been brainwashed to accept these behaviors in the name of some high religious ideal) to walk away from a marriage. We need a similar list and perhaps a definition based on a woman’s perspective of what constitutes severe emotional abuse that would cause a reasonable woman to walk away from the marriage. Men need to be told these things often; like if you hit your wife even once, you deserve a divorce and time in jail. Going to the Celestial Kingdom my a$$.
We might benefit from another list of things that are not desirable over time but might be forgivable if they are stopped. For example drinking beer every night after work. I think it is too easy to paint women as hysterical and prone to exaggeration and thus minimize this problem and not recognize when boundaries have been crossed.. At the same time there are many less-than-perfect marriages that are worth saving and could be much improved with effort. We need to be able to tell clearly in which situation we find ourselves and how close to the boundary we have slipped.
I think we need to maybe change our attitude about therapy. We, most of us, participate in preventive medicine. For one example, screening colonoscopy is recommended after age 50 and it is an embarrassing, miserable procedure including the preparation and it requires a person to be put out, mostly. All for nothing except prevention. (I select this procedure because Bruce R. McKonkie and Gordon B. Hinckley died from colon cancer which would have been prevented if they had followed the recommendations).
Now, if we are willing to undergo that much humiliation to prevent a condition less than 5% of us will acquire, why do we not avail ourselves more readily of family/marital therapy? It requires almost no physical effort and only focused conversation, maybe some reading and written assignments. Who in their right mind would rather have an enema (and more) than write a few of their thoughts down and analyse them?
Even minor problems in marriage can be helped tremendously by a little therapy and major ones will be identified. Could we even dare venture into the realm of preventive therapy for couples whose marriages are quite good? I think if even half of us were openly willing to drive down this avenue to where it is normalized, then many if not most of the women who are being abused might more easily and quickly find the help they need. For a church and a people who ascribe to such high ideals in family life and to tolerate, even enable the rottenness, the wickedness described by Sister Carolyn is astonishing.
While we’re waiting for the church to train its pastors properly, there are a few things we can personally consider and act on.
First, we should always think critically about any advice, but especially advice that affects our mental health, physical health, and intimate relationships. Remember that a bishop has divided loyalties; he is trying not only to help people as a counselor, but also to protect and sustain the institution of the church. That’s not necessarily a reason to mistrust him, but it is a reason to be thoughtful and cautious about what he says.
Second, remember that people who seek advice from a counselor, pastoral or otherwise, are especially vulnerable and not in a good position to use their best critical judgment.
Third, the opportunity to believe and support people who are abused is precious. If you get the chance to help someone, don’t pass the buck. Listen to them. Believe them. Don’t force your advice on them. Be steady and patient and don’t abandon them. Listening just once is almost never enough. Help them find the stable place they need.
Thank you for such an important post. It may literally save lives. In patriarchies (of all sorts), women are given the message over and over again that they must stay married at all costs. And patriarchies make the cost of divorce almost unbearably high for women: financially, socially, in just about any way I can think of. Then they also, in explicit and implicit ways, insist that the failure of a marriage is really the failure of a woman who wasn’t _____ (forgiving, tolerant, kind, faithful, submissive, sexy) enough.
But patriarchy also does tremendous disservice -to men.-
Physical and sexual abuse is shockingly common. But the kind of abuse described here
“My husband just screams at me, or gives me the silent treatment for weeks on end, or blames me for all of his problems, or isolates me from friends and family”
is so all-pervasive and common to so many men raised in patriarchies, that I feel that getting women out and getting them help—while crucial—is not enough. Like Carolyn says, we do need to call this kind of behavior out; this is abuse. This destroys people.
What we also have to ask is what it is about our culture that makes this default behavior for so many of our men when faced with stress. And then how can we stop it. For me it comes down, in part, to this: we don’t often abuse those we see as our equals.
My own Catholic Church has a truly appalling record on sexual violence, and I’ve posted here a couple of times about that. But in fairness to the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops, they’ve comported themselves much better when it comes to domestic violence. Catholics, like Mormons, are not notorious for being outspoken supporters of divorce. Yet the Bishops, in a 2002 pastoral letter to the faithful, had this to say. I thought that readers here might find it useful as another perspective on the question:-
“…we emphasize that no person is expected to stay in an abusive marriage. Some abused women believe that church teaching on the permanence of marriage requires them to stay in an abusive relationship. They may hesitate to seek a separation or divorce. They may fear that they cannot re-marry in the Church. Violence and abuse, not divorce, break up a marriage.”
I’ve seen this time and time again in the Church, here in Canada. One story is my former Branch President, long story short, abusive to his wife, molested his daughter, wife complained but got told “oh, he wouldn’t do that, he’s a good man” He ended up being in a Temple Presidency. He’s dead now, so I figure he lied to everyone here but he can’t lie to God.
This is heartbreaking. I never saw it in my home growing up, haven’t seen it in my marriage (though perhaps someone should ask my wife), and as far as I know haven’t seen it in any close friends or family.
But I know it happens. I’m willing to help. And I’d take physical steps to protect and prevent it from happening if I knew. But I don’t. It might be happening right now to some woman I know, love, and respect, but she probably doesn’t know that she could tell me, and that I’d believe her. If she’s been telling our Bishop and he does nothing but talk, why would she think she could tell me and I’d do more? That I’d believe her? That she could be safe again? How would she know?
How would I let her know? Is a comment you make in Sunday School? During testimony meeting? Ward/family FB page? “If any woman here is feeling abused in her relationship, please let me know and I WILL help you?” How does that play out exactly? I’m a nobody; no calling, no authority. Why would she believe me? How would the authority structure react?
Because I haven’t seen it in my home, I too find it hard to believe, not that it happens, but that the scope of it is as bad as Carolyn makes out. But my non-abuse experience is anecdotal. I hope it isn’t that bad, but the personal accounts make that hope hard to believe. The idea that ANY woman would be treated this way (by husband AND church leaders) is appalling. The accounts that MANY women do is beyond unacceptable and horrific. May every man causing his wife/children to live with this fear and abuse die immediate, horrific deaths.
A bishop is not a therapist, nor a marriage counselor. A bishop is not a divorce lawyer. A bishop is not a social worker. Real social workers have significant training. It’s not the bishop’s role to make your important life decisions. It’s not fair to bishops to expect them to fill these roles. A bishop is not your father. He is not your family member. He is not your friend in the same way as someone who is not a bishop–there is a differential at work there that changes things even if it was a peer-to-peer friendship before he was bishop. Is there anything wrong with going to a bishop? No. Might a bishop be helpful? Yes. This bashing of these volunteer(ed) men in these very tough roles that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy. How about family members watching out for their own family? How about people being friends with each other and watching out for each other? And how about adults taking responsibility for their own lives?
This is true.
There is a specially damning element when it’s spousal abuse, partly because of the betrayal involved in abusing a spouse and partly because of our view of eternal marriage.
But the problem isn’t limited to spousal abuse (and I hope nobody thinks I’m playing down the particular horror of spousal abuse by broadening the discussion just a little bit. That isn’t my intent.) Early in my years-long ordeal of stalking and assault by a neighbor, my bishop called me he. HE called ME in — I didn’t go to him, but he had heard something from a visiting teacher who was too intimidated to visit me anymore for fear of coming under attack by the neighbor.
Bishop didn’t believe me. He quoted 1 Nephi 22:16-17 at me (not to me, but at, like a weapon): The righteous need not fear. Because I was afraid, that was sufficient evidence to the bishop that I was unrighteous, and at fault, and until I repented, the neighbor was, I guess, justified in doing what he was doing.
The neighbor wasn’t even LDS. But he <em.was a man, and I was a woman, so there was no question in the bishop’s mind where the fault lay.
“Yet the Bishops, in a 2002 pastoral letter to the faithful, had this to say.”
I suspect that this has a lot to do with the fact that Catholic clergy, both religious and lay, undergo training in pastoral care that includes course work in social work and abuse counselling. I was the Provost of a Catholic University for eight years, and we offered a degree in Pastoral Counselling, and I got to see up close what kind of training the Church requires for people who are in positions to work with things like spousal abuse. In my opinion, Catholics and Mormons are very close doctrinally one questions of marriage, divorce, and abuse. But we are miles apart on our understanding of pastoral care and our requirements for those who are in positions of trust.
There are many organizations that help women that are in abusive, dangerous marriages. They are the experts.
Actually the Catholics are very much more opposed to divorce than Mormons. I don’t think that is debatable.
Mike W.: I agree that it’s unreasonable to foist all of these roles on lay clergy. Unburdening then of these roles, though, would require significant institutional and cultural change, in sustained, vocal ways (like saying it over the GC pulpit repeatedly and consistently for a period of years). As things now stand, “Talk to your bishop” is foundational advice that we give as a culture when things go wrong. There should be all kinds of caveats on that advice, but right now there just aren’t.
One small point, having been on both sides of the bishop’s desk. Within Mormon culture if a person comes to you with a problem–“my husband is doing xyz”–the reflexive response is “you should talk with the bishop.” (Usually without detailing whether that’s a matter of repentance or advice or referral.) That is the wrong reflex. After the “I hear you, I believe you, this is awful.” next should come “You should call the police.” “You should get some counseling.” “You should talk to a lawyer.”
The role of bishop as judge in off-branding, border dispute, and domestic violence cases (which did happen in the 19th century) is long long long gone.
Jason K., in case it’s not clear, we were typing in tandem. I was not reacting to you. But now I will react by saying that I believe “all kinds of caveats” is not strong enough.
Abuse is a major problem. It is heartbreaking and evil. At the same time perpetuating cultural notions that men are the aggressors/perpetrators and females are the victims based on anecdotal experience, to me is a problem. Women and men are both equally capable of good, women and men are both equally capable of evil. Perpetuating myths like this can be particularly hurtful because it allows for easy indulgent self-justification, a victim mentality that blinds one to their own issues, and that of scenario can feel great – no personal accountability. But that type of mentality only hurts a person in the long run. That’s not to say of course that there aren’t real victims that need to and should be heard, and in that we can do much better. Yet here’s what some stats say, a few quick finds from Wikipedia on Intimate Partner Violence (IPV):
“Since 1975, numerous other empirical studies have found evidence of gender symmetry in IPV. For example, in the United States, the National Comorbidity Study of 1990-1992 found 18.4% of men and 17.4% of women had experienced minor IPV, and 5.5% of men and 6.5% of women had experienced severe IPV. In England and Wales, the 1995 “Home Office Research Study 191″ found that in the twelve months prior to the survey, 4.2% of both men and woman between the ages of 16 and 59 had been assaulted by an intimate. The Canadian General Social Survey of 2000 found that from 1994 to 1999, 4% of men and 4% of women had experienced IPV in a relationship in which they were still involved, 22% of men and 28% of women had experienced IPV in a relationship which had now ended, and 7% of men and 8% of women had experienced IPV across all relationships, past and present. The 2005 Canadian General Social Survey, looking at the years 1999–2004 found similar data; 4% of men and 3% of women had experienced IPV in a relationship in which they were still involved, 16% of men and 21% of women had experienced IPV in a relationship which had now ended, and 6% of men and 7% of women had experienced IPV across all relationships, past and present.”
“An especially controversial aspect of the gender symmetry debate is the notion of bidirectional or reciprocal IPV (i.e. when both parties commit violent acts against one another). Findings regarding bidirectional violence are particularly controversial because, if accepted, they can serve to undermine one of the most commonly cited reasons for female perpetrated IPV; self-defense against a controlling male partner. Despite this, many studies have found evidence of high levels of bidirectionality in cases where women have reported IPV. For example, social activist Erin Pizzey, who established the first women’s shelter in the U.K. in 1971, found that 62 of the first 100 women admitted to the centre were “violence-prone,” and just as violent as the men they were leaving. The 1975 National Family Violence Survey found that 27.7% of IPV cases were perpetrated by men alone, 22.7% by women alone and 49.5% were bidirectional. In order to counteract claims that the reporting data was skewed, female-only surveys were conducted, asking females to self-report, resulting in almost identical data. The 1985 National Family Violence Survey found 25.9% of IPV cases perpetrated by men alone, 25.5% by women alone, and 48.6% were bidirectional. A study conducted in 2007 by Daniel J. Whitaker, Tadesse Haileyesus, Monica Swahn, and Linda S. Saltzman, of 11,370 heterosexual U.S. adults aged 18 to 28 found that 24% of all relationships had some violence. Of those relationships, 49.7% of them had reciprocal violence. In relationships without reciprocal violence, women committed 70% of all violence. However, men were more likely to inflict injury than women.”
“In 2012, two Swedish studies were released that showed men experienced IPV at rates similar to women—8% per year in one study and 11% per year in the other.”
@JaxJensen: what works for me is the occasional Facebook post to silent lurkers, plus the occasional talk / comment that makes it clear I’m safe. So like if the lesson is on gender roles or something silly I always pointedly raise my hand and say something like, “reminder, this advice doesn’t work in abusive marriages” and offer some specific anecdote.
People start crawling out of the woodwork after those comments, often in quiet and private conversations.
Steve S:-
That may be so. But I believe Carolyn’s point (and I must tread carefully here, as my ignorance of Mormon doctrine and theology is cavernous) is that many LDS teachings and cultural practices specifically militate against women being believed and effectively helped when they disclose abuse.
Unless I’m mistaken, there isn’t a similar corpus of materials, or institutional practices, telling men who are the victims of DV that they’re probably imagining it, provoking it, or that they should just grin and bear it for the greater good.
I think it’s really important to note that for a very long time, LDS leaders had taught members to first seek the help of a bishop in times of trouble. I don’t really want to get into a war over citing references because frankly, I”m too dang lazy to participate in that. But if we’re all being honest I think that we can agree that LDS people are pretty conditioned and taught to seek help first from a bishop. They are taught he has the keys of discernment. That he can help counsel with them. That he can be trusted. From experience I’ve definitely learned that bishops are on the church’s side, that they are actually very poor counselors and that they are human and make tons of mistakes. I want to be clear that I am not bashing anyone, merely pointing out that we have taught members to follow a certain path, and that path doesn’t really work great for abuse. Maybe it works great for people who want to talk to the bishop about topical scripture study vs. chronological study. That’s great. He’s prob a great resource for that. But we are also still teaching couples to seek out the help of a bishop. We are counseling individuals to seek out the bishop’s help for an LDS approved counselor. We are actually advocating a lot of dependence at church on our leaders. I understand the feeling of wanting people to act like adults and be responsible for their own lives. Unfortunately, I’ve also been in a situation where- after getting called to the bishop’s office for my abusive ex tattling on me, I politely told my bishop that I appreciated his advice, but I needed to consult my attorney and I would make a decision that worked for me. I got told off by my bishop and told I needed to listen to him. Later, with another bishop and a disagreement with an ex, I had my TR revoked. Such is the price of being an adult and not obeying your bishop, I guess. #cantwin
What we could be doing instead is having occasional 5th Sunday lessons on Domestic Violence – warning signs, how to come up with a safety plan, how to let people know that you are a safe person to come to in an emergency, how to stop contributing to the normalization of violence against women. Nobody is bashing anyone. I still like and may even say LOVE some of the priesthood holders/bishops who tried to get me to stay in an abusive marriage. It’s not their fault they didn’t understand what was going on. But can we all agree that if there’s trouble in Zion that it’s ok to not be shouting, All is well in Zion? Instead can we shout, Let’s educate all the Saints in Zion about abuse so that we can do better!! Then we can all end with a big Hosannah and the RS could make super cute crafty handouts with the National Abuse Hotline written on it, and also send two home with every man to take to their Home Teaching Families. #themoreyouknow
@The $64,000 Answer
I agree that there are some unique elements, particularly with a primarily male leadership, that are detrimental to women specifically, in cases of abuse.
As a Mormon man, I have essentially no intimate contact of any kind with women in the church. No conversations take place in sacrament meeting. Sunday school is not a place for one-on-one conversations. And of course when I’m in my priesthood meeting, there are no women. Most of my callings have been sex-segregated as well. I don’t work directly with women in the church. The closes I have come to that is sitting in the Ward Council. So the idea that a woman would confide anything person in me–well she would never have the opportunity. I know the men a lot better. I have conversations in the hall with them. Between the meetings. In my callings. So now imagine that I’m called to be a bishop, and now for the first time in my life, I’m meeting one-on-one with women about their most intimate details. And they are discussing their husband whom I know much better than I know them. It would be weird. Now imagine I have no training. Now imagine I see their suffering and wonder if there is some way this can be fixed. That this can be repaired. And then figure out that a large percentage of the persons who come to counsel with me have real mental illness. And it’s hard for me to sort out what’s really going on with these people. Is she depressed? Is her husband a sociopath? The guy who used to be my hometeaching companion and was a hundred times more unselfish than myself? What a mess. You can only hope that the good Lord steps in from time to time.
Mike W: “This bashing of these volunteer(ed) men in these very tough roles that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy.” How is it that a post on how women are LITERALLY being “bashed” by their abusive husbands has gotten to a hyperbolic plea not to FIGURATIVELY “bash” volunteer leaders advising them to stay in their abusive marriages? You sure are tetchy about the noting of human failure when it’s among unpaid leaders. Save an appropriate proportion of empathy for the ones who are actually being abused here. Would you wish domestic abuse on your worst enemy? Your advice that they just “get out” sounds great on paper, but why are they so vulnerable in the first place? The system is stacked against them.
My friend’s mom was in this type of situation. She divorced her alcoholic abusive husband in the 1970s and was told she should have stood by her man and made it work, she was being selfish, and many other things, a better wife wouldn’t have these problems. She didn’t ask the bishop’s advice, but she had men from the ward calling her out of the blue to take her to task for driving her husband away. In her case, she told them to get lost, lose her phone number, and she quit the church. Is that really the outcome you recommend? Or should she have been strong enough to 1) leave an abusive husband, 2) get a crap job to pay for her own expenses, 3) be a single mother to two daughters, one of whom was disabled, and 4) stay cheerfully in the church despite rejection and criticism and threats to her status as a member in good standing? I hope that situation is no longer typical, but it wasn’t atypical at all for that era.
Ardis & Pilar: Your stories are heart-wrenching. I’m thankful you got out of those bad situations.
Mike W: This is not a fair nor thorough response to your valid comment above, for how it feels to a lay bishop. But it is important to acknowledge that mental illness—or seeming mental illness—often develops in the abused. They have been controlled and gaslighted. If they were not previously prone to depression, they probably are now. Women who are chronically ill with weird and unspecified stuff—this of course does not always come from abuse, but can often accompany it. The abused fears to take care of herself, and not taking care of herself is also something that will be criticized. She is worn down, worn out, overworked, over stressed. She has aches and pains. Because everything she does might lead to a burst of emotional abuse, she never knows when it will resurface, just knows that it will, so her stress is constant. All of this gives the abuser (especially the emotional abuser) an excuse to criticize or control or gaslight even more. He can paint it well for himself— a reason for others to see the abused as the one who is actually suffering, and the emotional abuser often actually comes to see himself as suffering, which gives him more reason to detest the person he is supposed to love. Also, emotional abusers are often totally charming, the best at the public face. So, I am not trying to contradict you, but to add perspective.
Normally I wouldn’t worry about a typo but this one changed my above meaning 180 degrees. Comment above should have said, “He can paint it well for himself—a reason for others to see the ABUSER as the one who is actually suffering….”
Does LDS Social Services offer any programs or help lines for victims of abuse? A church-run anonymous help line with clinically-trained trained staff could be incredibly helpful for both victims and the bishops who counsel them.
There are lots of people in my ward who have been divorced. It’s hardly uncommon. This conversation reminds me of the conversations I have with ex-Mormons where they talk about how it is virtually “impossible” to leave the church. And I say, “that’s funny, I know more people that have left the church than I can count, including kids I grew up with, people from my wards, and others.” How hard is it?
Yes, many women in abusive relationships feel trapped. Or they don’t even truly understand how abusive the relationship is. Those are the ones where everyone else is asking them to leave the marriage, but they refuse to. To the point of true peril. These can be very difficult situations. But what does this have to do with bishops? If the Bishop says “I believe you.” Then what? What does the bishop do next? I suppose in a best case scenario the Bishop listens, helps the person get a clearer picture of what is going on, helps the person gain perspective, informs with spiritual truth from the gospel, and helps the person come to decisions that are right for them. That’s just my guess.
I’ve had many people tell me their opinions of their own therapists. In some cases, I have known the described therapist well. And when a very negative opinion has been shared, I’ve asked them how they came to that opinion. Most of the time it has been over some relatively innocuous statement that caused offense. That felt like a personal attack. And in these cases, I know the therapist is good.
If someone ends up with the perfect bishop who says the perfect thing at the right time, that’s wonderful. I hope it happens every time. But Bob the accountant, who was asked to be the Bishop, even though he has a million problems of his own, is now a therapist. Frankly, it’s a miracle that it works as well as it does. So yes, we can do better. But part of doing better is not expecting bishops to be talented marriage counselors and therapists. And being forgiving of their failings in many instances.
Tell the truth, Mike W. You didn’t even read the post, did you?