Lesson 6: Noah Prepared an Ark to the Saving of His House #BCCSundaySchool2018

This week’s lesson plan is courtesy of Melissa De Leon Mason.

Readings

Moses 8

Genesis 6-9, 11

Learning Outcomes

To understand the importance of the story of Noah and the flood.

To come away with an appreciation for the complexities of Godhood, prophethood, regularpersonhood.

Introduction

I know there are many spiritual lessons to be learned from the story of Noah and the flood, but what I really want to focus on is exactly how large the ark was, how many cubits deep the water would have been, and how the animals managed to not eat each other.

Haha, just kidding. I don’t really care about any of that. I’ve seen too many lessons get derailed by speculation over details. I know that floats some people’s boats (rimshot) but not mine. Really though, this lesson covers the flood and the Tower of Babel. It will be a miracle to get through it and not be derailed by class member comments. Good luck with that.

Let me start off by noting that I’m not an Old Testament scholar, I don’t know Hebrew, I don’t spend time with ancient texts and I don’t apologize for any of that. What I am is curious and enthusiastic about going beyond surface-level scripture reading in a way that speaks to as many people as possible. My favorite way to do this is to study the scriptures and pull out discussion topics that we might otherwise skim past in favor of more common talking points.

Noah is one of the first stories that we’re taught as children and probably one of the first that sticks. It has everything a kid could want- animals, a big boat, a rainbow. It paints a vivid picture in the mind. Because of this, we are all well versed in the basics of the story.

The Old Testament, it’s often been said, is a library made of many books. Some books are histories, some are poetry, some are satire or lamentations, some are a call to action, some describe the world as it was. It’s helpful to know what you’re reading and to also be aware of how you’re reading it. Despite how we learned it as young ones, Noah isn’t a children’s story and we are not children. And just like Jonah is not about a man eaten by a big fish, Noah is not about a man on a big boat with a bunch of animals. We’re going to take a look at what kind of story this is and then read it through different lenses to see what insight we may be able to pull out.

Genesis Cosmography & The Flood

We picture and are awed by the image of a worldwide flood covering every bit of this round plant. But we are also in modern times with the benefit of modern scientific knowledge. When reading the Hebrew Bible, we should do as the Hebrews did, so let’s picture the world as they did.

As you can see from the picture, the earth is flat, disk shaped, and essentially surrounded by water. During creation, the Lord created the firmament to separate the waters and cause dry land to appear.

How do we read the story of the flood? To answer that, we should first ask how the original writers and audience understood the story of the flood.

Two weeks ago, we learned about Creation myths and how the story of Adam and Eve fit into that genre and what that meant to the ancients. This week, we see another type of ancient narrative that is found across multiple civilizations – the flood myth. A flood myth usually describes a deity, in an act of divine vengeance, sending a flood to totally wipe out a civilization. Often there is a hero who is favored and survives to birth a better civilization more pleasing to the deity.

Why do these exist? Like creation myths, the flood myths were a way to make sense of why things are the way they are. The story of Adam and Eve tell us how we got here, why we sin, why there is wickedness in the world, why patriarchy exists (and should be smashed if we want to progress back towards celestial glory, but I digress).

Now is the story of Noah just a myth? I’m not suggesting that (and I don’t think you should either, if you want to keep your class on track). Frankly, I’m not interested in getting into whether there was an actual historical flood, a more localized but still real flood, or if this is all a metaphor. What I am interested in is discussing how the ancient Hebrews would have understood it and what purpose it may have served for them.

So what might the oral tradition and then the recording of The Curious Incident of the Ark in the Flood help explain to the ancient Hebrews? (And here, we’re just in Genesis)

There is justice for the wicked.

God is present and involved.

God is merciful.

Hope exists, even in the darkest (or wettest) of times.

Life is not meaningless and random.

Learning From The Book of Moses

But we’re not ancient Hebrews and we have the benefit of modern revelation, including the Book of Moses that resulted from Joseph Smith translating the Bible. Here we gain insight that fleshes out this story in different ways. We’ve read and tried to understand as Hebrews might have with the knowledge, resources, and needs that they had. Now let’s read as Mormons, with the knowledge, resources, and needs that we have.

What are some things that we learn from the Book of Moses that we didn’t know before?

Noah was ordained and commanded to preach the Gospel

Noah calls people to repentance, baptism, else they will be drowned

In the Hebrew Bible, there is no attempt shown to save the wicked. What does it change for you to know that there was a last chance for people?

Noah’s grief for people’s wickedness is shown, not just the Lord’s; it is used as a justification by the Lord for the flood

What do we do with this?

Why are these new insights significant to us as Latter-day Saints?

Priesthood emphasis

The Gospel is central from the beginning

God allows for repentance

The Lord values ordinary people, works in connection with them not in isolation from them

Optional Discussion Points

Any of these points or the ones above are good jumping off points for discussion. Other interesting points of discussion that can be brought up by this lesson:

The interesting way the flood uncreates the world in a reversal of the creation story then Noah and his wife as a new Adam & Eve, leaving safety, reestablishing the covenant, going forth to multiply and replenish the earth What do we do with a God who wipes out a civilization? What do we learn from a God who weeps? Moses 7:28–47 Or a God who regrets?



What does this tell us about Him? How might we better relate to Him?



What does this teach us about hope? see https://bycommonconsent.com/2014/07/17/hope-a-transformative-power/

Covenants Why does the Lord covenant with Noah?

Allusions Cleansing waters as in baptism A similitude of the Day of Judgment Matthew 24:37-39

Prophethood What do we learn about this office and calling from the story of Noah?

Our own metaphorical arks How does the church function as an ark? The Gospel? Our communities, families, etc? How might the idea of an ark of safety not be helpful?



As I teach through the Old Testament, I also keep a running list of symbols as we go, mainly because I gleefully anticipate teaching my favorite book, Isaiah, and want to be preparing the class to think symbolically. Here we can add water, the rainbow, the dove, and the high mountain to the list. Any others?

Tower of Babel

Finally, let’s briefly touch on the Tower of Babel.

First, go back to that Genesis cosmography. Now the idea of building a tower to breach the heavens doesn’t seem so crazy if this is how you see the world, does it?

What was the purpose of reaching into Heaven?

Where do we go to try and reach Heaven? Compare the Tower and the Temple.

What does it mean to make a name for oneself? Is this in conflict with taking upon yourself the name of Christ?

Why is this not okay with the Lord?

What is the practical purpose of this story to the Hebrews? What do we learn from it?

Note that its helpful to understand “confound” as “confuse” or “mix up.” Point out that this doesn’t just refer to language, as we lazily read it, but also mixing of peoples, cultures, etc.

Conclusion

The Hebrew Bible is so much richer if we take the time to read it as it was meant to be read and think about why it was written that way- both form and content. After we’ve done that, we can, by adding the perspective of modern revelation, start to find the connections between ourselves and our world with what is being taught.

