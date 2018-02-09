by

I spent the night on an outdoor couch on the front stoop of a boy’s apt at BYU-Idaho in the summer of 2001. We had worked together at Hogi Yogi, and he was beautiful. I had only ever been kissed one other time (when I asked a friend of a friend to teach me how) but this boy was the first to hold my hand (at the Bar J Wranglers Chuckwagon in Jackson Hole). He fell asleep holding me, and I loved being in his arms so much that I decided to just fall asleep, too. The next morning, I woke up and slipped back to my own apartment, where I WAS WRACKED WITH ALL THE PANGS OF GUILT AND HELLFIRE AND SACKCLOTH.

I was mortified that I had SLEPT WITH A BOY. That Sunday, I skipped the sacrament. With sweaty palms, I asked the executive secretary if I could have a meeting with the bishop that afternoon—it was urgent. In the meeting I told all: we had held hands, I had let him FRENCH KISS me, and then, worst of all, we had fallen asleep in each other’s arms on his front stoop and spent that summer night lying side by side, which the For the Strength of the Youth pamphlet specifically says NOT to do.

I thought for sure I would be kicked out of school. I had prepared my heart for it.

But the bishop chuckled, told me french kissing is gross and that he and his wife only tried it once (which, in retrospect, was weird of him to tell me), and told me that he knew my heart was clean and to go and sin no more.

Later that evening in a walk through the gardens, I told the boy everything that had happened, expecting that he would be proud of my cleanliness and maybe even want to marry someone with a heart and soul that strives toward repentance and purity.

Instead, he said, “You WHAT?! Are you insane? Why the HELL would you do that?? You could have gotten us both kicked out of school!” and then he walked away and never spoke to me again. Like, literally: that was our last conversation.

One week later, I found out that the boy had given me mono and I spent the rest of the summer semester completing my coursework online from my parents’ house in Layton.

**Let this serve as a cautionary tale to never date someone you work with at Hogi Yogi**