Liturgy, authority, and gender: Wasatch events the week of Feb 19

Next week I’ll be in Utah and in conjunction with the release of The Power of Godliness, with Oxford University Press, I’ll be participating in three public events hosted along the Wasatch Front. Come join us. Each event will cover different material in a different format, and each of the events is being sponsored by excellent groups that support Mormon scholarship.



First the publisher’s blurb:

The Power of Godliness is a key work to understand Mormon conceptions of priesthood, authority, and gender. With in-depth research and never previously used documents, Jonathan Stapley explores the rituals of ordination, temple “sealings,” baby blessings, healing, and cunning-folk traditions. In doing so, he demonstrates that Mormon liturgy includes a much larger and more complex set of ritualized acts of worship than the specific rites of initiation, instruction, and sealing that take place within the temple walls.

Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 pm, Provo

Writ & Vision will be hosting a round-table discussion, with Janiece Johnson and Maxine Hanks bringing their considerable expertise. I’m looking forward to seeing how I could have done better and engaging their brilliant criticisms.

Wednesday, February 21, 6:00 pm (5:30 pm), South Salt Lake

I’ll be speaking at Benchmark and highlighting material across the book, with an emphasis on some of interesting events in researching and writing the book. This will be a little less formal, and I’m hoping to have an engaging audience interaction.

Thursday, February 22, 7:00 pm, University of Utah

The Mormon Women’s History Initiative is sponsoring this event where I will be speaking on “Mormon, Women, Liturgy, and Priesthood.” This will probably be the most formal presentation of the week, and I’ll be really digging into the complex issues of female authority and priesthood that have proven so challenging for scholars and believers alike.

All three organizations will be selling books if you are interested in a copy. I look forward to seeing you!