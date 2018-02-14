Lesson 7: The Abrahamic Covenant #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Readings

Genesis 12:1-8 (KJV, NRSV), 15 (KJV, NRSV), 17 (KJV, NRSV)

Romans 2:25-29 (KJV, NRSV), 4 (KJV, NRSV), 9:1-18 (KJV, NRSV) [fn1]

Learning Outcomes

I’d hope that class members come away from this lesson with circumcised hearts, believing God’s promises to all people so that they can have that belief reckoned to them for righteousness.

Introduction

For me, the tension animating this set of texts is one between exclusivity and inclusivity. The manual includes a quote from Joseph Fielding Smith conveying the idea that most (but, implicitly, not all) members of the Church have the literal blood of Abraham flowing through their veins. This gesture works to make us as Mormons genetically part of an exclusive club to whom particular promises are due, and the manual uses quotes from Pres. Benson and Elder Packer to emphasize the responsibility that people in the club have to evangelize the people outside. Taking this stuff literally, though, requires disregarding the probability that if a man who lived ca. 5000 years ago has any living descendants at all, then every person on earth is likely to be among their number. (It also has messed up racial implications; see fn1.) Whom shall we proselyte if everyone’s already in the club?

If that particular version of exclusivity cracks apart on the shoals of genetics and statistical genealogy (to say nothing of the sense that all of God’s children share a common humanity that is worthy of our reverence), the scriptural accounts of the covenants that God made with Abraham similarly promise exclusivity, only to undermine it with more inclusive visions. Maybe the Abrahamic covenant, then, is an invitation to look beyond whatever parochial perspectives we might inhabit and stretch toward a more capacious understanding in which God, rather than trafficking in “chosen peoples” or favoring particular nations, means to bless all nations and peoples.

A Great Nation vs. All the Earth

Start the lesson by drawing out this exclusive/inclusive tension. Read Gen. 12:1-8 and 17:1-8. Ask the class about what it means to be a nation—good and bad. In both chapters, the promise includes land; what comes, good and bad, from the idea of having an ancestral homeland? Think about these questions from the perspective of the Canaanites, too. (If anyone says they were wicked and deserved what they got, ask if said person has read the rest of the Old Testament.)

Gen. 12:3 is curious, in that God there promises to bless those who bless Abram and curse those who curse him, while simultaneously promising to bless all the families of the earth in him; surely “all the families of the earth” includes those who might get into tribal skirmishes with Abraham’s family from time to time. So, how might we understand this aspect of the promise?

The sign of the covenant is circumcision (Gen. 17:9-14); ask the class how this practice plays into the tension between the idea of a special covenant people and the promise that all the nations of the earth will be blessed through Abraham. This passage extends circumcision across class lines, including two different kinds of slaves, but not across gender lines. What place do women have in the covenant, besides as mothers of sons? (The “seed = Priesthood” business in Abraham 2 also invites this question. If your class has a real taste for the esoteric, you could get into the whole Aristotelian female seed thing, but that would also entail the whole “women as defective men” thing, and at that point you might as well just read Simone de Beauvoir or (gasp) Luce Irigaray, in which case I’d advise just scheduling an appointment with your bishop for sometime after class, to save everyone else the trouble.)

Stars

Read Gen. 15:1-6. This passage begins with doubt and culminates with Abram believing God and having it reckoned to him for righteousness. How might Abram be a model of faithful doubt?

Here, God promises Abram descendants as numerous as the stars; how does this play with the seeming exclusivity of the covenant? Does an apparent infinity leave anyone out? If not, then what do we make of various efforts to define the covenant exclusively? This could be a place to read the JFS2 quote critically in light of historical Mormon racial theology, which unfortunately remains alive in the Church today. The infinity of stars proves incompatible with the exclusivist notion of “believing blood,” I think.

Circumcision of the Heart

Read Romans 2:25-29; ask the class how Paul is responding to the exclusivist tendencies we’ve been exploring. It’s complicated, because circumcision of the heart challenges the usual basis for exclusion (having the right lineage, or “believing blood”) while potentially introducing a new basis, albeit one not readily discernible by external means.

Abraham and the Law

Read Romans 4:1-12, noting the allusion to Genesis 15. Paul’s point here is that Abraham could believe God and have it reckoned to him for righteousness before he received the external marker of the covenant—meaning that gentiles can do the same. Again, ask the class how this plays with the covenant’s exclusivist tendencies.

Read Romans 4:13-25; ask how Paul in these verses is redefining covenant belonging.

A More Inclusive Covenant?

Finally, read Romans 9:1-18. These verses show, perhaps more than any other, Paul straining toward a more inclusive version of the covenant. Ask class members to identify the points of tension and reflect on Mormonism’s own (fraught) attempts to make the covenant inclusive through vicarious ordinances. What’s at stake in Mormon efforts to identify as “Israel”?

Conclusion

For my part, what’s interesting about Paul’s approach to the Abrahamic covenant is that he attempts to develop an inclusive model that is nevertheless not universalist (playin the sense that heart-circumcision remains necessary). I wonder, though, whether part of heart-circumcision includes refusing to play the exclusivity card. The faithfulness that makes the covenant work is God’s, after all, not our own. (Making that point clear requires getting deeper into Romans than this lesson, or indeed any lesson in the curriculum, permits, because it means dealing with the complexity of what Paul means by pistis.) As food for thought, you might leave the class with the question of what it might mean to invite people into lives of heart-circumcision without making the kinds of exclusivist claims upon which Mormon missionary work usually relies.

Notes

[fn1] The readings in the manual are: Abraham 1:1-4; 2:1-11; Genesis 12:1-8; 17:1-9. The Book of Abraham readings depict Abraham as seeking after Priesthood, which the text equates with “seed.” In tandem with the manual’s quote from Joseph Fielding Smith insisting that most members of the Church are literal descendants of Abraham and the (hopefully diminishing) practice of LDS patriarchs not declaring lineage for members of African descent, these readings quickly take a turn from amusing esoterica into a dangerous racialized theology that’s arguably at odds with the Abrahamic covenant itself, or at least Paul’s more inclusive reinterpretation of it. If you think that your class is willing to face down this morass, go for it, but for my own purposes here I think it’s better to lay the foundations for a different approach. That’s what I would do if I were still teaching Primary. Man, I miss teaching Primary.

The manual also includes D&C 132:19-24, 29-32 as additional reading. Must we, must we include polygamy in our modern understanding of the Abrahamic covenant? This is another case where our Sunday School classes probably need to go there, in the sense of holding this stuff up for scrutiny. When McConkie (in the manual) talks about Abraham and exaltation, this is what he means. Read together with the weird semen=Priesthood stuff in Abraham, this passages raises serious and troubling questions about women’s place in our theology of exaltation. If you can get your class to talk frankly about this issue, I salute you.

Also, the current curriculum gives us 40 minutes every four years to talk about Romans, which is an utter travesty. This lesson affords one good opportunity to compensate for that, at least in part, given Paul’s explicit engagement with Genesis 15 (which the manual inexplicably omits from the assigned readings).