My Short Valentines

February 14, 2018

It is strange to sit on a hard chair in a classroom
Reading a presentation called
“Can I love them enough?”
Foster Parent Training is not for 
Those with weak souls or hesitant hearts.

When I met you, I was determined to love you enough.
At first it was a conscious love,
A resolute love.
An act of will.
I loved you with stubbornness through tears and fright.
I commanded myself
Love!
And then I cried, exhausted.

I loved, but my soul ached from stretching.
I ran an obstacle course I could not finish,
Every muscle sore and seized.

And then we learned to laugh.
And I hug you and blow your hair from my face while we watch tv.

And, our feet intertwined, you tell me secrets.

I dance, and you are delighted.

Now I hold you.
You and me and blanky snuggling in the dark room.
I cannot hug you tightly enough.
Can you melt into my chest?
So tomorrow when you are away, my arms will not ache?

  1. Cynthia L. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Love.

  2. Kevin Barney says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Happy Short Valentines Day, Karen!

  3. Michael Austin says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Just beautiful, Karen.

  4. john f. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Love. Thank you.

  5. Kristin Brown says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Heartwarming for a special day. Congratulations Karen

