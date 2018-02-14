My Short Valentines

by

It is strange to sit on a hard chair in a classroom

Reading a presentation called

“Can I love them enough?”

Foster Parent Training is not for

Those with weak souls or hesitant hearts.

When I met you, I was determined to love you enough.

At first it was a conscious love,

A resolute love.

An act of will.

I loved you with stubbornness through tears and fright.

I commanded myself

Love!

And then I cried, exhausted.

I loved, but my soul ached from stretching.

I ran an obstacle course I could not finish,

Every muscle sore and seized.

And then we learned to laugh.

And I hug you and blow your hair from my face while we watch tv.

And, our feet intertwined, you tell me secrets.

I dance, and you are delighted.

Now I hold you.

You and me and blanky snuggling in the dark room.

I cannot hug you tightly enough.

Can you melt into my chest?

So tomorrow when you are away, my arms will not ache?