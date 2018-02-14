My Short Valentines

It is strange to sit on a hard chair in a classroom
Reading a presentation called
“Can I love them enough?”
Foster Parent Training is not for
Those with weak souls or hesitant hearts.
When I met you, I was determined to love you enough.
At first it was a conscious love,
A resolute love.
An act of will.
I loved you with stubbornness through tears and fright.
I commanded myself
Love!
And then I cried, exhausted.
I loved, but my soul ached from stretching.
I ran an obstacle course I could not finish,
Every muscle sore and seized.
And then we learned to laugh.
And I hug you and blow your hair from my face while we watch tv.
And, our feet intertwined, you tell me secrets.
I dance, and you are delighted.
Now I hold you.
You and me and blanky snuggling in the dark room.
I cannot hug you tightly enough.
Can you melt into my chest?
So tomorrow when you are away, my arms will not ache?
