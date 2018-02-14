Prayer for Ash Wednesday

by

O God of abundance, Creator of all that nurtures us,

Giver of breath and Pulse of our hearts’-blood:

we come before you in a spirit of repentance

as we take the first steps of our Lenten journey,

not forsaking the things of life that you have given,

but leaving behind all that chokes your life in us.

Cleanse us, we pray, from whatever stops the flow of love

as it runs in eternal circuit from you to us and back again.

Fill, O Lord, these newly empty places in our lives

with the riches of the Holy Spirit,

that we may learn to love ourselves as you love us

and then learn to love others as you love them,

and, loving them, find that we at last love you.

May our fast so feed our souls with love for all people,

that we may be one as you also are one,

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, One God. Amen.