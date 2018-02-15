Armageddon, Guns, and Walking Away from Omelas

by

They go on. They leave Omelas, they walk ahead into the darkness, and they do not come back. The place they go towards is a place even less imaginable to most of us than the city of happiness. I cannot describe it at all. It is possible that it does not exist. But they seem to know where they are going, the ones who walk away from Omelas. –Ursula Le Guin, “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas”

I’ve been to Armageddon, and it’s not as bad as they say. It’s actually called Har Megiddo, and it is a major archaeological site in Israel. It is the highest place for miles, so you can always see what is coming. It has an ingenious tunnel to its water source, which shows that its inhabitants were willing to do extraordinary things to keep its people safe. And it is in a country that strictly controls access to guns for non-military use.

So when people use the language of Armageddon to talk about recent school shootings like the one that happened yesterday in Florida, I have to dissent. It’s worse than that. The Battle of Armageddon will at least be a fair fight, and we will be able to see what is coming. We are not dealing with Armageddon here. We are dealing with Omelas.

Omelas is the fictional city in Ursula Le Guin’s short story, “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas.” In this story (which is based upon a thought experiment that Ivan proposes to Alyosha in the fifth book of The Brother’s Karamazov), Le Guin asks us to imagine a perfect society—a social and economic utopia in which everybody is happy and content except for one small child who must be imprisoned and tortured in order for the utopia to exist.

Before entering adolescence, every citizen of Omelas must be told about this wretched child. They are all disturbed to learn that their society is built on the suffering of a child, but most people eventually accept it, reasoning that this one person’s pain must be weighed against all of the good that the society produces. They feel for the child. They may even send “thoughts and prayers” to the child’s family. They are good and decent people who enjoy the pleasures of a civilized society, and, though they regret the sacrifice that their comfort demands, they are not willing to upend their world by demanding a change.

I think of Omelas every time that I read about another horrific mass murder in a school or public gathering place. We have perfected our reactions because we have had so many opportunities to practice them: we are outraged, we demand change, a pro-gun senator says “stop trying to politicize the massacre,” somebody says that this wouldn’t have happened if the teachers were armed, cynical politicians say “they’re coming for our guns,” the grief dissipates, and we shrug our shoulders and agree that the gun problem is just to hard for us to do anything about.

Because we live in Omelas. Because we have houses and cars and boats and all kinds of other nice things. Because the problem seems too hard to deal with. Because more people die in swimming pools. Because the guns don’t shoot people. Because we have to have guns in case the president becomes a tyrant. Because we are afraid to walk away. We have collectively decided that the murder of children in their schools is the unfortunate price that we have to pay to have nice things.

Gun violence really is a hard problem, but we have the tools we need to solve hard problems. Since 1980, for example, we have reduced drunk driving deaths by 75% through a combination of new laws, better enforcement of old laws, and safety requirements on vehicles. This happened because enough people decided that alcohol-related deaths were a serious enough problem to warrant a concentrated effort to change our culture.

But we don’t have to go that far back for examples. Since 2001, we have effectively eliminated the risk of shoe bombs on planes by having everybody who travels by air take off their shoes. This is a huge inconvenience. But we endure it because we have collectively decided that we cannot tolerate even a small risk of somebody wearing exploding shoes on an airplane.

Could we do something like this with guns? Of course we could. We can’t do it by passing one or two laws. We have to make a concerted effort to change a culture in which the virtually unlimited ability of any person to take any gun anywhere is considered an aspect of freedom. But we have some models to work from, such as every other developed nation on earth–none of which endure mass shootings on a regular basis or consider them the price they must pay for civilization.

But that’s not how we think in Omelas. Here, we have been taught that our way of life requires us to assent to the suffering of children. When will we have the strength to walk away?