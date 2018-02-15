How do women spiritually override bad Priesthood leadership?

by

Wrestling with “Women Submit” Language in Personal Scripture Study

One night a decade ago, I sat in a college dorm conducting a Sunday-night Bible study with my boyfriend. We’d been working our way through the letters of Paul, and now were on Ephesians 5. In that passage Paul calls for unity among the saints, and reproves various “unfruitful works of darkness” before reaching a famous passage:

Giv[e] thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God. Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body. Therefore as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in every thing. Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it. … Let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband.

The passage didn’t strike me as odd; it seemed to exactly track everything I’d been taught in Young Women: follow the Priesthood. By divine design, men are the heads of households. A husband should love and consult with his wife, but he ultimately presides as the Priesthood Holder in the home. I had learned that even if the husband was falling short in some way, the wife should not undermine his authority, but instead “submit” and “reverence” him even more, in order to inspire him to step up and fulfill the mantle of his Priesthood responsibility.But engaged in a “deep reading” with my boyfriend, I found myself wrestling with the contradictions in the passage. Just a verse earlier Paul tells everyone in the Christian community to submit to everyone else; yet Paul still singles out women specifically to submit to their husbands “in every thing.”

My boyfriend was using a different Bible translation, however, and as we parsed the linguistic differences, somehow, a knot unlocked in my mind.

If a man is not following Christ, I don’t have to follow him.

After all, I could not deny that throughout history there have been men who “have broken the hearts of your tender wives, and lost the confidence of your children, because of your bad examples before them; and the sobbings of their hearts ascend up to God against you.” (Jacob 2:35). According to Jacob, women have the spiritual power to bear witness against men.

God listens to the women who suffer from and condemn the bad examples of men.

I found this principle further emphasized in the Doctrine and Covenants. If the Priesthood is not exercised based on principles of righteousness “the heavens withdraw themselves; the Spirit of the Lord is grieved; and when it is withdrawn, Amen to the priesthood or the authority of that man.” (D&C 121:37)

Men who mistreat women do not act with Priesthood authority.

Using Bible study guides and informed by my secular study of the New Testament, my boyfriend and I tried to reframe Paul’s words as radical in historical context. In an era where women were essentially property, weren’t full persons, weren’t competent witnesses, weren’t able to seek divorce — Paul taught that a husband had a responsibility to love his wife and follow Christ above all.

As one evangelical blog explains, “Paul takes for granted the traditional household codes of the ancient Greco-Roman world and does not seek to overturn them, at least not directly. Instead, his approach is to accept the traditional household arrangements of the ancient world on the surface while subverting them from within. He does this with his rather shocking instructions to husbands [to love and serve their wives].”

Wrestling with “Women Submit” Language in Gospel Doctrine

For years, this answer about historical radicalism satisfied me. I parroted it often in lessons and conversations. A woman only must submit to her husband insofar as he submits to God. God’s will governs all.

The answer doesn’t satisfy me anymore. Why? Because there’s no adequate enforcement mechanism. There’s no way, within our current church structure, for a woman to actually denounce any Priesthood Leader as wrong.

The last time we covered Ephesians in Gospel Doctrine is indicative. The class discussion cheerfully centered around how Paul aligns with the Family Proclamation’s teaching that “By divine design, fathers are to preside over their families in love and righteousness.”

After a few minutes, I raised my hand and asked one piercing question. “What happens when the husband doesn’t submit to God, such as in cases of abuse?”

Hands shot up from around the room. The first volley of comments centered around how women should go to their fathers, or home teachers, or Bishops, or Stake Presidents, or other Priesthood Leaders with stewardship over them in order to get advice.

That prompted the inevitable follow-up: “But what if the Priesthood Leaders don’t listen, or give good advice?”

The second volley of answers switched the focus. Class members emphasized that women can seek divine revelation for herself, and cut out all the middlemen. The only thing that matters is a woman’s choice to follow God’s will for her, and no husband or Priesthood Leader has the power to override her personal spiritual inspiration.

I love that answer, but it’s stealthily problematic to how Mormonism is actually structured. If its true that women’s personal revelation governs, that truth threatens to nullify both Paul and the Proclamation on the Family, to say nothing of women’s temple covenants. If it’s true, then none of the “submit” or “reverence” or “preside” or “hearken” or “obey” or “husband” language should exist, anywhere, in our doctrine.

But that language does exist, as a matter of doctrine, and is emphasized often.

Wrestling with The Practical Effects Of “Women Submit” Language In Cases Of Abuse

The practical effect of teaching that men preside until proven unworthy is that women face an at-times-insurmountable burden in calling out abusive male behavior.[1]

No one disputes that the Gospel of Jesus Christ categorically condemns abuse. Mormon policy states that we do not tolerate abuse in any form. We teach that anyone who abuses wives and family is not worthy of his Priesthood and “may” be subject to church discipline. We teach that Priesthood leaders who fail to support victims may themselves be subject to discipline. We all agree that the situations described in abundance this week in the press and websites and blogs and social media comments — where Mormon women sought advice regarding their husband’s abuse from Priesthood leaders and were stonewalled — absolutely should never happen.

But these incidents do happen. We have to admit that they happen. Victims’ experiences are minimized, abusers are not disciplined, and Bishops do not adequately confront the severity of the behavior. [2]

What are women supposed to do then?

Let’s zoom back to how these situations arise. They arise as you would except from my Gospel Doctrine’s class first answer. A woman is in a troubled marriage, and so she seeks the spiritual counsel of her Bishop, her next Priesthood Leader. [3]

Because of oft-quoted “women submit to their husbands, only so long as the husbands submit to God” language, a woman can’t just declare in the first meeting with her Bishop that her husband has lost the ability to head the family. (She may not even emotionally have considered that possibility yet — particularly if her husband is constantly emphasizing submission doctrine to gaslight his wife and explain why all of their marriage troubles are her fault.)

Even if she has received a personal witness from God that her husband’s behavior is unacceptable, she culturally can’t just say that either. She first has to establish she was eligible to receive that revelation, by proving to the Bishop’s satisfaction that her husband acted badly. If she can’t meet that high hurdle, then her “personal revelation” risks being dismissed as inconsistent with church doctrine. She is instead counseled to repent, to preserve her eternal family, and to submit to the Priesthood in her home.

If she tries to appeal to the Stake President, now she has to both prove that her husband — who “presides” by “divine design” — and her Bishop — who is God’s Judge in Israel with Priesthood keys to counsel her — are disobeying God’s will.

If she tries to appeal to an Area Authority or Salt Lake City, her letter will be returned, unopened, to the very leaders who just dismissed her concerns.

No matter what personal revelation a woman receives, until a woman finds a higher-ranking man to validate her conclusion, her testimony will not be recognized as true.

We proclaim that husbands and bishops who tolerate abuse are subject to discipline, but it requires multiple men believing one woman, after other Priesthood Leaders have dismissed her, to actually put that discipline into practical effect. No women sit on disciplinary counsels; no woman has any authority to say “amen to the Priesthood of that man.”

Let’s be clear: Bishops all over the world believe women, ask the right questions of women, support women, lovingly apply the Gospel of Jesus Christ to abuse reports, and successfully implement Official Church Policy. When the Bishop gets it right, the system can work beautifully. I’ve seen the power of Mormon communities rushing in with moving vans, with food, with shelter, with childcare, with transportation, to assist in cases of familial crises. It’s a sight that brings grateful tears to my eyes, each and every time.

But if the Bishop gets it wrong, which we must acknowledge happens, the result can be nothing short of catastrophic.

The Practical Aftermath Of Bad Priesthood Advice

Thankfully, many women who receive bad Priesthood advice but who continue to endure abuse fall back on the second answer given by my Gospel Doctrine class. They rely on their personal revelation, they conclude that Priesthood Leadership and approval is spiritually irrelevant to their experience of abuse, and they turn exclusively to appropriate outside sources. They seek counseling, leave the relationship, and file for divorce on their own.

But that decision remains fraught. Cutting Priesthood leadership out of the process may mean that women become social pariahs who do not receive their ward’s help in a time of personal crisis. The very leaders who failed to listen may conclude the victim was disobedient or at fault, may release her from her calling, may revoke her temple recommend, may refuse to transfer her (or her ex’s) membership records so as to separate them into different geographic wards, and may refuse to support her petition for a sealing cancellation. It also means those leaders will likely never discipline the abusers, unless the abusers self-confess. (Of course, if the abusers were capable of that much self-reflection in the first place, they probably wouldn’t have been abusive.)

Most critically, women self-selecting out of continued bad Priesthood leadership means that no account of this tragic tale, including the record of the Bishop’s failure, will ever reach Salt Lake City.

Institutions cannot solve problems they do not recognize exist. Until women and all victims of poor Priesthood Leadership have a clearer path to report their experiences, these tragic stories will continue, unheard.

[1] Relatedly, there is almost no way for any woman, anywhere in the Church, to say in any sort of officially-recognized way that a Priesthood Leader was wrong. The only times I can think of in any church context where women might have any “formal” authority over men at all are in primary, as sunday school teachers, as music leaders, as activities committee chairs (when those existed), and as stake public affairs specialists. Maybe there are a couple other committee positions. Can you all think of others?

[2] I am focusing on the women’s experience because of the unique effects “submit to her husband and the Priesthood” doctrinal language wreaks on women’s experiences. I know many of the principles here, such as the inability to appeal to higher authority, apply equally to men who experience abuse, as well as other concerns within the Church. If someone would like to submit a guest post on the experience of and unique difficulties of being an abused man within the Mormon church, I would welcome such a submission.

[3] Seeking advice from an outside source, including a Bishop, has the potential to be, and often is, a very good thing. Victim’s advocates and law enforcement officials have told me that a woman choosing to “officially” consult with someone, anyone, is a positive step. It means the woman has not been beaten into complete silence and she still feels like there is someone she can trust. Importantly, it is often Bishops who first validate the woman’s experiences, label it as abuse, and encourage her to seek further outside help and legal recourse.