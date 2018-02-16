Cover-up: Third Wheel

by

This is the first of an occasional series of posts exploring my process for creating many of the covers for BCCPress’s amazing books. #CoverUp

I’ve been a lover of book covers from diapers—my mom, may she rest in peace, knew the value of books, and I was surrounded by them from a very young age. And it was always their covers, first and foremost, that grabbed my attention. To this day, I’m drawn to books whose publishers take the time to dress them properly.

That’s why I was so tickled when I was asked to head-up cover design for our publishing group. I already had big shoes to fill… the cover to Tracy McKay’s The Burning Point (review) is a truly exceptional example of the craft. So with my first cover, I really wanted to put my best foot forward.

Brain Storming

Once I have a feel for our design goals, I’ll quickly bang out a series of sketches—incomplete, sometimes downright sloppy images that point out various directions we could take. And then I share these with the team—usually Michael Austin and the author. It’s essential at this stage not to take anything too literally, and I’ve been blessed by a partner who gets that. Michael has always seen through the fog of ideas to the nugget inside.

With Melissa Leilani Larson’s two-play tome Third Wheel (review), I had a few goals—to avoid literalism and to offer up something subversively playful, in order to balance the sober material inside.

The brain storm was a raucous mix of the good with the downright awful.

As with most sketching I do, these sketches feature photos and other tidbits that were lifted from the web—the final cover would be original illustration or otherwise properly sourced artwork.

Round Two

This dark cover really struck a chord with us, and it was brought back for a second round of refinement. Though the books are published as either ebooks or paperbacks, this cover imitated the look of a hardback with cut-outs of the dust jacket revealing another image beneath. In this case, the hidden image beneath was “Two Sisters” by Thomas Gainsborough, and I thought a discussion of the painting in the front matter might be fun.

Mary & Margaret

When I updated this cover, I added text—Clarendon Wide Bold for the title and Adobe Jenson for the sub-title, attribution, and call-out (notice the spelling errors—“forward” instead of “foreword”, and “Samuelson” instead of “Samuelsen”).

Another version of this cover featured a different painting by Thomas Gainsborough of his two daughters and several small tweaks to the dust jacket.

This painting, “Chasing Butterflies” lacked the menace of “Two Sisters”, but it had a clarity of composition that lended itself more readily to being obscured by the dust jacket.

Girl with Hoop

In reworking Raised Arm for a second round, I swapped out the two girls for just a single image of a girl playing by herself, removing the sense menace—which is not found in the book—and replacing it with a certain solitude, a feeling which is most definitely reflected in the two plays. I also swapped out the muted pink and cream tones for school bus yellow—one of my most favorite colors.

I also added text—Clarendon Wide Bold (I was smitten) for the title and Brandon Grotesque for the sub-title, attribution, and call-out (I still haven’t caught the spelling errors). Notice how tight the title is to the spine, which adds a nice tension to the cover. Also check out that vermillion highlights—jewel tones, mmm…

The inspiration image for both Raised Arm and Girl with Hoop came from 1950s dress pattern packaging… which inspired

In the end, Girl with Hoop one the day.

Round Three

In this round, it was time to bring in the spine and back cover details as well. Right off the bat, though, I brought back the only redeeming quality of Drowning Alice—the angled color wash—and paired it with right-aligned text. The effect was dramatic: now the girl with the hoop is not only alone, she is practically being pushed off the front cover by the text and color wash.

Careful observers will also notice a slight change in the dimensions of the cover. Early drafts were all for a front cover measuring 6 x 9 inches, an error in communication. The actual cover was always to have been 5.25 x 8 inches.

… and we fixed the typos!

Round Four, the Final

Now that the cover was nearing completion, I contracted with illustrator Emily Call to make the little girl our own. Out with the cute little white girl with useless pockets, flowers, little jacket, and curly locks… and in with an adorable filipina child (a nod at Melissa’s own heritage) with polka dots, a soft bob, and a vermillion hair clip.

The back cover also went through several rewrites as we tried to balance the several elements. Melissa’s blurb got smaller and the praise was moved to the top of the page—and a two new jewel tones (emerald and turquoise) were added.

The final cover—bold and playful—hints at harder content within, without being literal or two on-point.

I couldn’t be more proud.

See our entire line-up of books at bccpress.org.