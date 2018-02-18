Prayer for the First Sunday in Lent

by

Blessed God, the bread of life,

who feeds us with the spiritual food of your Son:

grant that this our wilderness journey,

undertaken to remind us that our lives

draw nurture from more than bread alone,

may send our roots deep into the loam of your love,

that we, blossoming into abundant life

through the nourishment of the Holy Spirit,

might share the feast of love together,

one people as you are One God. Amen.