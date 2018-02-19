On Stumbling Blocks and Being Strong (Sometimes)

by

On Sunday, was reading Paul’s Letter to the Romans, and these verses jumped out at me:

Let us therefore no longer pass judgment on one another, but resolve instead never to put a stumbling block or hindrance in the way of another. I know and am persuaded in the Lord Jesus that nothing is unclean in itself; but it is unclean for anyone who thinks it unclean. If your brother or sister is being injured by what you eat, you are no longer walking in love. Do not let what you eat cause the ruin of one for whom Christ died….

Let us then pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding. Do not, for the sake of food, destroy the work of God. Everything is indeed clean, but it is wrong for you to make others fall by what you eat; it is good not to eat meat or drink wine or do anything that makes your brother or sister stumble….

We who are strong ought to put up with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Each of us must please our neighbor for the good purpose of building up the neighbor. (Romans 14:13-15, 19-21; 15:1-2 [NRSV])

What struck me most was the power which, arguably, Paul was putting in the hands of others. Of course, he wrote this passage–assuming we accept what is generally taken to be its historical provenance–with a specific problem and power dynamic in mind. Gentiles (particularly in Rome) were accepting baptism and becoming Christians, and they, of course, felt no obligation to Mosaic dietary laws. Yet all of the earliest Christians had been Jews, and had accepted those laws, especially regarding which foods were considered clean and which were labeled unclean. Paul rejects that distinction “in itself,” but he warns the gentile Christians reading his letter that the point is, above all, the “building up” of a loving community. Hence, one should, for the sake of not putting a stumbling block in another’s path, for the sake of not injuring a sister or brother in Christ, recognize particular foods as unclean “for anyone who thinks it unclean” [emphasis mine]…and not eat it. Which, however specific this circumstance, appears to be laying down a principle: “We who are strong ought to put up with the failings of the weak.”

I’ll wager that pretty much everyone reading this blog post right now is, in at least a couple and probably numerous ways, one of the strong. Probably have some college education, presumably have access to the internet, almost certainly live in a wealthy and legally and technologically advanced democratic society, and–whatever the quality of your commitment to gospel of Jesus Christ–presumably have thought enough about it, and have enough formed enough opinions about it, to want to hang out on a blog which discusses such things. So, in short, you and I are one of the strong. If we take Paul seriously, then we should be asking ourselves: what should we be doing, or not doing, for the sake of the weak?

We could start with some silly ones: don’t watch R-rated movies, or drink caffeinated beverages, or watch television on Sunday, or wear non-white dress shirts (or sleeveless dresses) to church, or get a nose ring, or support the Democratic party, because some Mormons think those are bad things, and seeing others do them could serve as a spiritual stumbling block to them. I call those examples silly because, frankly, if any of those things are in actually major components of any individual’s faith life–no matter what general authority statements they may call upon to support their thinking–then they probably need far more spiritual assistance than any difference my avoidance of stumbling-block-hood could make.

But there are harder ones too, aren’t there? How about vocally criticizing–or even just publicly expressing doubt in–the doctrinal statements of sustained leaders of the church? Or the historicity of scriptural texts? Or the validity of priesthood ordinances? Or, hell, the reality of the physical resurrection? How does that go down if we–particularly privileged, socially integrated, white male lifetime members like myself–casually express such views, perhaps around people who are struggling over whether or not to accept the call of Christ as they may have felt it in our community?

And then, of course, there are the most serious ones. The weak person who cannot possibly understand this point, refuse this temptation, accomplish this job, respond to this calling, hold to this vow: do we–we strong ones, we relatively financially and psychologically and professionally and spiritually secure ones–just let them hang and suffer the consequences? Of course not; we are called to lift up the weak, and “not to please ourselves.” So we sacrifice the time and take on the responsibility and interrupt our own goals and circumscribe our own pleasures and put up with the abuse; such is necessary, I think–even if “we,” the ones in the know, all understand that it is ultimately pointless and silly–if those others, “the weak,” are to be considered in community with us.

Is there a limit to such handing over of ourselves, and our strong and capable and knowing practices, to others? I don’t know. In Romans 15:3, Paul tells us that “Christ did not please himself”; we are to take comfort in Jesus’s promise that “the insults of those who insult you have fallen on me.” I have, in fact, attempted to live with that promise in mind. It is not, in my experience, actually always all that comforting. Sometimes, you get to the point where it provides no comfort at all. Is that the limit, then? Is that when 1 Corinthians 10:13 comes into play, and you know that you don’t have to put up with, don’t have to demonstrate anything in support of, don’t have to take up the slack for, someone else’s weakness any longer?

In the name of the holy community God has called us to, how much of a non-stumbling-block must we always commit ourselves to be?