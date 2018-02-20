Masonic Influence on LDS Temple Worship

by

I recently read an account of a person’s loss of faith in the Church. Among several challenging issues this person mentioned was learning of the Masonic influence on Mormon temple worship. I had a different experience with learning about that issue, and I’d like to describe it on the off chance the PTB might learn something useful about how best to expose our young people to this sort of thing.

My first exposure to the Masonic origin of certain aspects of our temple ritual came from a fireside in the student ward of the University of Illinois in the early to mid 1980s. It was something I had never heard of before. The person doing the fireside was a really sharp and personable CES guy who was visiting Urbana. And the thing I remember most and that made an impression on me is that he was forthright about it and not overly defensive. (Virtually all mainstream LDS materials that broach this topic are needlessly defensive. Far better to own it in my view.) Yes, there are Masonic influences on our temple worship. But he made the point that this was not some deep dark secret; at the time, over 1,500 of the men in Nauvoo were themselves Masons, so the relationship between the rituals was in no way hidden. He followed that up with a bunch of quotes from early Church leaders supporting that point.

Fast forward a couple of years and I’m now in the Chicago area working. One night I found myself browsing in a Waldenbooks in Randhurst Mall in Arlington Heights. (Hard to believe malls used to have actual bookstores; that was obviously a long time ago.) And I pick up a book: Ronayne’s Handbook of Freemasonry. I start flipping the pages, and lo and behold there were pictures of specific things that I had experienced in the temple.

Instead of being freaked out, I thought basically, “Huh, that guy who talked about Masonic influence in the temple was right.”

The lesson I learned from that is that there’s a virtue to being more forthcoming and less defensive about a lot of Church issues. If that guy had assured us it was all a lie and Freemasonry had no relationship with the temple whatsoever and I had then stumbled upon that book, that certainly would have been a faith challenging event. For me at least giving it to me straight and not trying too hard to hide the ball made it so I was not freaked upon seeing pictures I would have been unprepared to see otherwise.