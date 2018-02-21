A list of actionable’s you can tell my daughter you took when she will soon ask about her place in this church.

This is a follow up post from the piece I wrote a couple of weeks ago titled, “Men, what will you do when my daughter asks about her place in this church?” First, I want to say thank you for the dozens and dozens of well-thought out, empathetic and kind comments that so many of you left. It was heartening to know that in many ways, I can tell my daughter, and in effect, myself, that although things can look pretty dire for women having an efficacious voice in this church, there are at least circles of men and women working quietly and effectively in a myriad of ways for greater equality. I will try and include some of your suggestions from the comments here in this post, but the thread (at least part of it) is worth going back and reading through for more ideas.
This list, while collaborative, is by no means exhaustive, it is, in fact, just the tip of the iceberg. I would love to hear more from single women, from LGBTQ women, from women of color, single mothers, etc… I am only speaking from my experience and know I’ve missed so much. The issue of women’s experiences, lives and voices being better respected and heard in this church is worth unpacking. By necessity, there will be many uncomfortable moments as we learn to do the work of having hard conversations. And perhaps even more uncomfortable is resisting the urge to immediately respond or defend, and rather, acknowledge that even if you don’t feel or understand the pain that someone is expressing, it is a real thing. You may even be part of what has caused that pain, likely without meaning to. As people who covenanted to “mourn with those that mourn and comfort those who stand in need of comfort,” we owe it to each other to stop and think before reacting. To take time to try and understand, and respond, but do so with empathy, even if you still don’t agree. I am also aware that all the items on this list cannot happen now and may not be up to local leadership, but it’s okay to dream.
Read “Women At Church” by Neylan McBaine. Give a copy to leadership.
Read and use in lessons and talks and FHE Lessons: “At the Pulpit” by Jennifer Reeder and Kate Holbrook
Give daughters and/or wives full leadership over Family Home Evenings, family scripture study and prayer, etc… half the time.
Are you asking woman to do work they cannot actually do without your help? Like simply “step up” or “be more vocal?”
If you are in a leadership position, are you willing to call women who are concerned about gender equality to church callings or to speak in sacrament? Are you only calling women (and men) who won’t say difficult things?
Don’t refer to women who express desire for more equality (or posts like this) as “anti-man” or “man-hater”. Not true and not useful.
Don’t assume that greater gender equality in the church will mean that motherhood is diminished anymore that fatherhood is diminished by what men do in the church.
Young women go with the young men to give sacrament to those that can’t come to church. Let the boys bless and the girls sing and read scriptures EVERY time.
Let the young women stand at the doors while the sacrament is passed and let them keep track of who has or hasn’t gotten the bread and/or water.
In a marriage, let women finish school and/or do graduate/PhD work by helping out with child care, being flexible in taking out loans for both partners to finish.
Take time to really imagine what a dual career home would look like. If you are male, are you willing to consider taking your wife’s career seriously? Would you be willing to be flexible in your plans in order to help her achieve career goals? Are you simply assuming that she will always be home to take care of children? Do you consider your skills and abilities more important and/or necessary than what your wife would have to offer the world? Have you had conversations in which she could voice the desire to pursue further education or career and taken her seriously? (sidenote: if you are a woman and don’t want a career outside the home, also and obviously totally a valid and wonderful choice.)
If you are a teacher, consider who is speaking most in your classes and work to make sure that both genders are heard and have a safe space in which to speak.
Allow a female leader or mom be in the bishop’s office for interviews with youth and children (both boys and girls).
A specific and routine acknowledgement of girls when they turn 12 in sacrament meeting. And when they turn 14 and 16.
Take a moment to actively acknowledge your privilege and power as a man in the church. You don’t need to feel guilt about it, but you must acknowledge that it is inherent and you can make choices in all parts of your life to better include voices, ideas and leadership of women.
Read “A Walk in Pink Moccasins” by Carol Lynne Pearson.
Read “Mother’s Milk” by Rachel Hunt Steenblik.
Equal budgets and outdoor activities for young men and young women.
Consider taking on a girl’s scout troop or enrolling mormon girls in girl’s scouts.
Have the Relief Society President conduct sacrament meeting once a month.
Have female leaders on the stand during sacrament meeting.
If the wives of bishopric leaders have young children and their wives are struggling down in the pew alone, go sit with them, or invite a child or two up on the stand with you.
Make sure that there aren’t leadership meetings without a woman present.
Make sure that both names appear as first and last names on tithing settlements and things sent out in regards to tithing settlements. In tithing settlement, make sure questions are directed to both people in the marriage.
Keep distinct tithing records for contributions by husbands and wives.
Actively work to change the rhetoric about how we speak about women. (don’t pedestalize them, don’t speak about what they want until they tell you what they want.)
Actively respond with empathy when they speak of not feeling equal, even if you don’t understand how or why. Don’t try to fix with words or dismiss.
Speak openly and often of Heavenly Mother. Seek to know and understand Her and Her place in your own life.
Do exercises that imagine what things might look like if more women were involved and put in leadership positions in the specific areas you are a part of.
When singing primary songs about Heavenly Father, sometimes replace the words with a female pronoun or the plural “they”. (Ditto hymns.)
Go to leaders to voice concern or give suggestions about having more women involved or heard. Women can’t go to men in leadership roles and ask for more voice or power, but often men can do that work for them in being an ally.
If you know a woman (young or old) who is nervous about taking the lead, even in familial settings, encourage her to try it out and practice leading and using her voice often. Don’t dictate exactly how this is to be done. Allow her creativity.
Along with a father’s blessing, allow a wife to say or write a special prayer on behalf of a child.
When blessing a newborn baby, ask the mother of the child what she would like included in the blessing. Pray about it together. Take time to both write some thoughts.
When reading the scriptures to children, bring in discussion of the women who also may have been a part of the stories, even when there is no mention of females present (they were undoubtedly there.)
Before big decisions are made about anything in the ward, stop and ask if a woman has been consulted, involved or asked what she thinks.
When organizing events, activities, speaking in sacrament, stop and ask if both genders are equally represented, particularly if the single women are represented fairly. This includes assigning women to be the “anchor” or “keynote” speakers.
When teaching YM/YW in a mixed setting, emphasize that spiritual gifts are given to all regardless of sex or gender, and calls us (not just in an institutional setting), and that God empowers people who are called.
In other words, if the Holy Ghost prompts you to do something, God gives you the power to do that thing, regardless of whether it is your calling or your ordination.
Teach the distinctions between Priesthood as organization of men vs Priesthood as godly power. Never refer to men as the Priesthood.
Men speaking for women and assuming what is best for them without their direct input is hazardous.
When teaching lessons, especially in priesthood, proactively bring in examples from women’s lives and use quotes from women, whether current leaders or women from Mormon history.
In priesthood quorum meetings, draw attention occasionally to the all-male nature of the space. It isn’t normal, and we shouldn’t take it for granted. Reflect on what might be different if women were in the room. Amplify women’s voices into the room, giving due credit for the source of the ideas in question.
When you hear other men in Sunday School or priesthood meeting say things that contribute to the marginalization of women, say something, even if it will cost you social capital.
Women to women, be kind to one another. Don’t judge or speak unkindly to women who are struggling with feelings of inequality and vocalize them. Don’t silence or shame each other.
Respect the choices of other women, whether that is choosing a career, choosing to be at home, choosing not to get married, choosing not to have children, choosing to have lots of children, choosing to wait to have children. Say affirmative and kind words (at least in your mind,) until there is a real love and respect for someone who is different than you.
Comments
I would suggest modifying the wording of “Emphasize that a man is not and can never be a woman, and so speaking for women (esp. What’s best for women) is hazardous.” I understand the intent, but this statement could be read to be transphobic in nature.
Otherwise, as a man who is supporting his wife while she finishes her PhD I very much enjoyed the ideas in this list.
Jared, thank you so much for pointing that out. definitely not what was intended. It is fixed now to better reflect what was meant. and thanks for the kind words, good luck with that PhD! We are living that life too right now.
If they’re planning to have a dual-career household, then men should really think through what that entails in terms of childcare and household responsibilities. I know a lot of men who say they’d be fine with their wife working, but don’t actually make the kind of modifications to their own careers that allow for an egalitarian setup (working fewer hours, being available last minute, budgeting for nannies/housekeepers if those aren’t options, etc.). Many men grow up never really thinking about household labor, so it may be something they have to consciously plan for later in life. Relying on your partner to assign you tasks is not equitable division of labor, either.
These were all lovely and oh so accessible, sis.
When I was a YW president a few years ago, the RS president and I were collaborating to have Mia Maids and Laurels assigned as visiting teachers, similarly to how teachers and priests home-teach. It was well-received by the bishopric, but then both myself and the RS president moved and I never found out if was implemented.
In our current stake, the stake president refers to all female auxiliary presidents as “President (Last name) instead of “Sister.” It’s very helpful in establishing their leadership role within the wards and stake.
Another thing is encouraging sisters to first consult with the Primary/YW/RS president when there are issues within the groups instead of immediately defaulting to a male leader. It honors her stewardship and allows her to serve at full capacity.
Perhaps, when announcing women’s meetings, if you feel you have to say ‘men, make sure you watch the kids so your wife can go,’ say the same when announcing men’s meetings. Or say ‘we encourage you to work something out between you to attend the meetings you feel are important,’ or say nothing about childcare…?
Some of this really is tricky in implemention just because sometimes it isn’t enough. I totally appreciate the intention behind “A specific and routine acknowledgement of girls when they turn 12 in sacrament meeting. And when they turn 14 and 16”. But our ward did this and my daughters hated it. The boys had to go up because of an advancement. The girls just because they had a birthday. They weren’t achieving anything other than surviving another 2 years. They didn’t have to be worthy to be acknowledged, so even though the boys for advanced just because of age they at least had to pretend to be worthy. My girls felt like the acknowledgement for their birthdays just pointed out even more how unequal they were. They were acknowledged simply for existing. It felt empty and pedestal installing to them. Pointless.
Maybe public recognition isn’t the right way to go just for girls’ birthdays, but I’d bet they could tie it to a major Personal Progress goal or something… ? I knew a bishop who gave girls a bishop’s blessing at the time of those birthdays, as he gave the boys blessings when they were ordained. I really like that idea.
I think calling women leaders “President” is just pedastalizing. It almost always feels unnatural and forced. I’d much rather everyone be called Brother and Sister. The hierarchy should be more horizontal anyway.
Second,Teaching Council meetings should stop immediately. Rather than leaving training and direction of the teachers up to the women who run their organizations, we turn the training over to the (invariably male) Sunday School president? It organizationally undermines the minuscule measure of autonomy that exists in the auxiliaries. As Primary President I always have information and counsel to extend to the teachers, but I can’t even attend the Teacher Council meetings: I’m too busy handling Sharing Time with 45 children and a skeleton substitute crew. This organizational structure is poorly conceived.
I second Rachel’s thoughts on hierarchy. Presiding is overrated, and “presiders” rarely create community. Honor people for being children of God. “Brother Joseph” was good enough for Joseph Smith.
Interesting how you put forth lgbt.
You did know that the church does not support this way of life correct?
Mean mama jones, being LGBT is a personal characteristic, not a way of life. And the church is seeking to support LGBT people. Please see https://mormonandgay.lds.org
I am taking a different approach. Frankly, I have enough to do inside the church and outside of its organization. I am grateful men have some responsibility I cannot fill. If women could do it all, many men would let them. Not me. I am tired. I am grateful for everything they do without me.