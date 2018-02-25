Prayer for the Second Sunday in Lent

by

O God, our constant support,

whose constancy often feels like absence:

in our long wilderness walk,

some days find you nearer

than our accustomed busyness allows,

but many days, instead of presence,

we carry heavy doubt,

apparently alone,

tempted to put you, our God,

to the test;

grant us, then, the patience

to walk in our darkness

and learn our own strength,

as Jesus learned his,

that when the darkness is past,

we might walk with you

and with Jesus

in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.