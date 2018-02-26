A Short Thought on a Dream: Or, Women and the Priesthood

by

If gender is eternal—and we are told by our prophets and revelators in no uncertain terms that it is—if women are to preside at the side of our brothers in the eternal act of creation, and if neither can be exalted or progress without the other, then it stands to reason that there must be an equally powerful mechanism through which women will exercise that promised and divine power.

As a people, we are told we cannot live on borrowed light, and our current narrative and doctrine has women doing exactly that for eternity—living on the borrowed light of the priesthood of men. As a means of apologetics for this discrepancy we intuitively see but do not quite understand, women are told we “have access” to the priesthood of Aaron and Melchizedek, but it’s not ours.

I have never been drawn to the priesthood of men; it has never felt like it belonged to me. I have been baffled and hurt by the lack of representation of my own soul’s progression. I do not want to wear my brother’s robes, which are ill-fitted to me, not tailored to my shoulders by a God who loves me. What I want is the other half of the story. If women are to progress, if gender is eternal, and if we are all to grow towards God together and promises of the temple are real, then there is no other answer than that the preistesshood of Eve, Deborah, Rebekah, Esther, Naomi, Miriam, Mary, and Ruth has not yet been revealed, and is not yet on the earth.

We are the religion of the restoration of all things. We are assured that all has not yet been revealed, but someday will be. I do not know how or when or through which prophet this might happen, but I know the first step is having the faith to ask of my God.

It is for this purpose that I come to the Lord, and pray for further light and knowledge.