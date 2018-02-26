On Media and “The World”

by

Today’s guest post comes from Rebbie Brassfield, a copywriter in Babyl — err, Los Angeles.

So I accidentally binge-watched all seven seasons of Game of Thrones last summer, and have spent the last few months wondering how ashamed I should be. Okay but seriously, it’s made me think about media consumption, specifically the way it might affect how we see “the world.”

As a girl, I was very into the Sweet Valley High series. These are not Deseret Book fare, and they’re certainly not high brow literature, but they taught little life lessons that stuck with me in adolescence. Some of them dealt with troubling issues – I remember clearly one story in which Lila was sexually assaulted, and another where a character was involved with drugs and had to deal with the consequences. These were scary things that in my Provo community I had never been exposed to, let alone would dream of talking about with my parents. It will sound silly, but looking back I sincerely think it was a good way to be exposed to the “sins of the world.” It showed me behaviors outside my norm, and allowed me to form opinions on them.

Fast forward to recently when I recommended one of my favorite books to a Mormon friend. It’s a hilarious coming of age story that I assumed most women would relate to in some way. When I asked what she thought, she said, “It was good, if you don’t mind language and sexual promiscuity.” I was surprised. And annoyed.

In my (admittedly subjective) opinion, the book is absolutely tame. There is mention of sex outside marriage, but nothing close to explicit. There is some language, but I suppose my ears have become numb since living in LA or working in advertising? Not to mention that to read books without language means…not reading books? In my mind, this story about the struggles of a young single woman coming to understand herself and her place in the world was empowering. To my friend, the inclusion of sinful behavior was enough to get the baby thrown out with the bathwater.

We’ve been given several Prophetic directives regarding media consumption, but I want to focus on two.

First, we have the suggestion of no rated-R movies, based on Ezra Taft Benson’s talk from the ‘80s. Given the rise of streaming services and their often un-rated entertainment, I think most of us would agree that simply using no rated-R’s as a parameter has become a bit pharisaic (not to mention the subjective nature of movie ratings in general). That said, I still think the widely accepted measuring stick among Mormons is to avoid rated-R content.

As in most areas of spirituality, I think our bar for media consumption should be determined by what helps or hurts your connection to the spirit. I think each of us has different sensitivities, and should pay attention to those. But in my mind, not engaging with a book or movie because it presents behavior outside what is deemed appropriate within Mormonism is alarming. I can’t help but wonder whether remaining ignorant to different life experiences might contribute to our alienating ourselves from “the world.” (Forgive me for the obnoxious air quotes, but I’m so sick of accepting The World as a thing.)

I think it lessens our ability to be comfortable with disagreement. It robs us of the chance to practice seeing a behavior, acknowledging it, and choosing calmly to disagree. By only engaging with media that falls directly in line with my moral boundaries, I create a false perception that I can exist in a world in which everything I see, I agree with. Can it be any wonder then, when we do a poor job of interacting with “the world?” We have no experience with it.

In my mind, books and movies seem like an opportunity to understand more of the world, or maybe even to acquaint ourselves with the grief of “sins” we may not have lived. After all, what classic piece of literature doesn’t deal with sin in some form? I would argue they became classics because they deal with sin, because sin is the conflict of life. And I mean all of our lives, even those of us who so righteously abstain from alcohol or swearing.

Second, we have been told in the 13th Article of Faith to seek after things that are virtuous, lovely, of good report or praiseworthy. I’m interested in exploring what fits into that definition.

After three seasons, I stopped watching Breaking Bad because I was turned off after seeing a character murdered in an especially brutal manner. My co-worker was horrified at my decision. “You stopped watching it?” she gasped, “but Rebb, that is some people’s reality.” In her mind, the sympathy or understanding gained by watching a show about an objectively evil set of people was important and should be endured. For me, it drove out the spirit. I stopped watching it, and I have no regrets about that decision.

But there is something interesting to me in her reaction – because what is the definition of virtuous and lovely, good-report and praiseworthy? Does that mean uplifting, feel-good movies like Wonder or The Greatest Showman (both universally loved in my Mormon circles)? Or does that mean watching Jamie Lannister, arrogant scum of the universe, be slowly humbled? Is it coming to understand why Jamie might behave as awfully as he does, and relating to his painful turn towards being a better man?

Is the 13th Article of Faith about interacting with art that reinforces our beliefs? Or is it about acquainting ourselves with grief?

What’s funny is that I was very judge-y about GoT watchers for a long while. My husband and I started watching it almost as a joke — we had downloaded VidAngel and were like, hmm should we test it out on the worst of all the shows? (VidAngel is a whole separate post, on which I have complicated feelings) What we learned is that you cannot watch a show about warring factions when all the battle scenes are censored. But by then we were hooked, so we subscribed to HBO and just watched it, with frequent closed eyes and some use of the 10-second skip button. Of any show I have watched, GoT upholds the “acquainting oneself with grief” definition of good-report and praiseworthy. Of any show I have watched, GoT contains the most gratuitous violence and infuriatingly unnecessary nudity. Is it the greatest show on television? I think it’s close. Will I recommend it to a fellow Mormon looking to feel more of the spirit? No, no I will not.

I suppose it does come down to individual discernment — our media choices should be dictated intentionally, based on how they affect us. By this definition, I should probably have more respect for my friend not wanting to read a book she finds offensive. All I’m saying is, I can’t help but think media can be a good way of coming to gain more understanding of the world we so stubbornly insist on separating ourselves from, and that we lose out when we shun it categorically.

Because at the end of the day, Game of Thrones is the story of a family torn apart by insidious evil, and their struggle to uphold the values their parents taught them — which you could also say about The Book Of Mormon?

Okay, now I’m just rationalizing.