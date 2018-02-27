Lesson 9: “God Will Provide Himself a Lamb” #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Silently he arranged the firewood, bound Isaac; silently he drew the knife. Then he saw the ram that God had appointed. He sacrificed that and returned home . . . From that day on, Abraham became old, he could not forget that God had demanded this of him. Isaac throve as before; but Abraham’s eye was darkened, he saw joy no more. —Søren Kierkegaard, Fear and Trembling

Abraham 1:1, 5–20

Genesis 15–17; 21

Genesis 22

I once wrote a thing about Abraham’s near-sacrifice of Isaac. It was a chapter in Julie Smith’s award-winning collection As Iron Sharpens Iron. Mine was the free sample, so you can read it here (but you should definitely buy the book anyway). Following the design of the volume, I wrote a dialogue between Abraham and Job, with Job asking Abraham, “why did you agree to sacrifice your son?”

The original intent of the piece was to have Job, who had lost ten of his children when God took them without asking, attack Abraham viciously for agreeing to sacrifice Isaac. Abraham would wither under this questioning and admit his error. And thus we would see that Job was right to resist God while Abraham was wrong to give in to divine bullying. That is pretty much how I saw things before Julie asked me to write the chapter.

But Abraham didn’t cooperate. In that weird way that writers sometimes say that a character takes over the writing process, Abraham insisted on having his say. As I worked towards the end I had in mind, I found myself, much to my surprise, writing these words:

JOB: Then why didn’t you fight back, man? Why didn’t you demand that God explain himself? Why did you just go along with God’s plan to shed the very blood that runs through your veins?

ABRAHAM: Because I trusted the Lord. That is what faith means. I did wrestle with Him, once—as He prepared to destroy the Cities of the Plain. I convinced Him to spare Sodom for the sake of ten righteous men. But when I searched the great city, I did not find even one. And I realized then that the destruction that seemed so terrible to me was, in the eyes of God, a mercy to future generations. That is when I finally learned to trust the Lord.

JOB: But your own son?

ABRAHAM: That’s the point. I had to trust God in everything—even the hard things—or it wouldn’t have been faith. And I had a covenant with God. He promised me that my descendants would outnumber the stars in the sky and the sands on the seashore. I knew that God would keep His covenant. And I knew that Isaac would be my heir.

This is the essence of how I now understand the Akedah, or the story of the Binding of Isaac—perhaps the most gut-wrenching story in the entire scriptural canon. It a story that requires us to think deeply, and uncomfortably, about what faith means but which can actually help us understand the concept better in material ways.

One of the most difficult features of the text in Genesis 22 is its economy. It tells us what happens, but it does not even signal how the characters responded. We are not told how Abraham felt about God’s instructions. We are not told how Isaac felt about being a sacrifice. We can get there, but only by treating the characters as human universals and imagining how we would feel in their situation. To understand how the text characterizes faith, then, I must ask myself, “what kind of faith would I have to have to be willing to sacrifice a child?”

Just asking a question like that is one of the most agonizing things I have ever done.

But it leads somewhere. For one thing, it leads to a rejection of the idea that faith is a species of belief. Abraham certainly believed in God, but this belief was incidental to his faith. I believe with absolute certainly in all kinds of things that I don’t ever want near my children: drugs, school shootings, evil people in all walks of life. Simply existing does not give God, or anything else, any moral authority. And it would certainly not have motivated Abraham to bind his son.

We may also safely assume that Abraham did not simply give in to God’s greater power. His faith had nothing to do with God’s omnipotence or with any kind of promise of divine reward or threat of divine punishment. No parent would sacrifice a child because they were bullied into it by a really powerful bully, or bribed by a really rich briber. We would protect our child at any cost, defy the tyrant, and suffer whatever terrestrial or eternal punishment we had to suffer. The faith of Abraham is something much different than simply acknowledging God’s great power.

If Abraham was anything like me, and like nearly every other parent I know, the only thing that could have convinced him to place the ropes around Isaac’s wrists was perfect trust in God’s unconditional love. He had to trust that both he and Isaac were in the hands of someone who loved them, who understood their needs, and who would do everything possible to make them both whole.

And this understanding of faith does something wonderful if we accept the argument (which is canonized in Jacob 4:5) that the near-sacrifice of Isaac “is a similitude of God and his Only Begotten Son.” If God was like Abraham in the Akedah, then the Atonement of Christ was also an act of obedience on the part of a God who trusted the love of some principle deep and powerful enough to command even His perfect faith. Nothing in the scriptures, I think, makes God more relatable and more vulnerable than seeing him in the role of Abraham binding his son for a sacrifice.

The Akedah forces us to confront a series of horrible questions head on. I believe that this is its primary purpose, because they are the only questions upon which a mature faith can be based. Can I really be sure that what I perceive as God speaking to me is really God speaking to me? What voices am I willing to accept as instructions from God? Would I commit a horribly immoral action if God commanded it? What if God exists but is not a moral being? What do I really mean when I say that I have faith in God?

We can answer these questions, but we cannot elide them. The text does not give us any way to avoid the discomfort that comes from having to question some of our deepest assumptions. It is the nature of the Akedah that we must face it head on, without blinking, before we draw any conclusions from it. There is no ethical way to mitigate the horror. But on the other side of the horror we find grace.

