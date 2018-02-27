We All Worship a Different God

by

Someone who studies religion knows that there are many Gods and ideas of divinity throughout theology. They understand the differences between these beliefs and the intricacies of what God means to many people. However, I am not that person, so my knowledge is much more limited. But recently I have started to notice the subtle differences between the God that I worship and the God that people around me seem to worship.

Of course, the God that I have known and learned about throughout my life is different from the one(s) that my Hindu, Muslim, and even various Christian friends know. But the more I question my own beliefs and the more I learn about the beliefs of others, the more I am sure that none of us believe the same things, even when we claim the same religion.

Ultimately, it comes down to how we each individually interpret teachings about God and how we integrate that understanding in our personal relationships with Him. But I also think this comes in layers. First, what I and another person regard as the appropriate teachings regarding God are likely to differ. If the teachings are the same, our interpretations are probably different. And even if our interpretations are similar, our personal relationships with God are sure to be disparate.

I want to focus on that last layer. But first I want to provide a temporal comparison.

One of my brothers and I have vastly different personalities and thus vastly different ways of interacting with our parents. Without divulging too many family secrets, my relationship with them has been much smoother than what has been my brother’s experience. And I would wager that overall, we have slightly different understandings of who our parents are. We have the same mother and father, but we also know different parents than each other.

I also think the same goes for each of us and God. With different teachings, interpretations, and relationships with God, none of us really know the same one.

For me, I think He has to be a little more patient than He may have to be with others. I think His focus on empathy, mercy, and love is stronger than anything else in the gospel. I’m also pretty sure He’s got a good sense of humor. And I could be completely wrong. Or maybe these things are just true for me. My understanding may even be different a week from now and that’s okay. Progress is the whole point, right?

But I also think that, no matter what, we’re all a little bit wrong about God too. Because we aren’t perfect and so our understanding of Him can’t be either. Or even more importantly, because I think He is progressing as well. It’s impossible for us to know God completely because we just don’t have that capacity yet.

It is okay to be wrong about God. It’s okay if our understanding changes over time. But it’s also okay if someone has a different understanding than we do. We get so bogged down on what’s right and what’s wrong, who’s correct and who needs to do a little more time studying because they don’t quite get it yet. And that’s not to say what is right and what is truth don’t matter; I just don’t think it’s the most important. What is most vital is what we each individually know, how we use that knowledge to love and serve others, and our personal relationship with our Heavenly Parents. The rest is just noise.