Reminder: Church History Symposium tomorrow and Friday

February 28, 2018 by 2 Comments

Just a quick reminder: the 2018 LDS Church History Symposium is happening tomorrow at BYU and Friday at the Conference Center in Salt Lake. The topic—“Financing Faith: The Intersection of Business and Religion”—looks fascinating, and there are a host of great people presenting.

Also, I’m presenting Thursday at 1:00 in room 2265 of the BYU Conference Center (“Brigham Young vs. the Bureau of Internal Revenue“). I’ve got some pretty cool slides to accompany the presentation. If you’re in town and available, I’d love to see you then!

Filed Under: Announcements, Economics, Joseph Smith Era, Modern Era, Mormon, Mormon Studies Tagged With: , , , ,
«

Comments

  1. Kevin Barney says:
    February 28, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Looks like a lot of great presentations. I presented at one of these things once and really enjoyed it. Good luck!

  2. Bro. B. says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Your paper on this topic was really interesting, so it should be good. Good luck!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s